David Cassidy Net Worth 2022: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Kids, Bio

Early Life And Biography Of David Cassidy

Celebrated Name: David Cassidy Real Name/Full Name: David Bruce Cassidy Gender: Male Age at the time of death: 67 years old Birth Date: 12 April 1950 Date of Death: 21 November 2017 Birth Place: Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality: American Height: 1.73 m Weight: 78 kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Divorced Wife/Spouse (Name): Sue Shifrin (m. 1991–2016), Meryl Tanz (m. 1984–1988), Kay Lenz (m. 1977–1983) Children: Yes (Katie Cassidy, Beau Cassidy) Dating/Girlfriend

(Name): N/A Profession: Actor, singer, songwriter, and guitarist

The son of actors Evelyn and Jack Cassidy, David Bruce Cassidy was born on April 12, 1950 in New York City, New York. He is descended from the well-known Cassidy clan.

Summer school credits for a high school graduation were earned in 1968. He and his half-siblings then relocated to Irvington, New York. He owes a lot of his success to his father.

Personal Life Of David Cassidy

David Cassidy has gone through three different marriages in his lifetime. In his first marriage, which lasted from 1977 through 1983, he was married to Kay Lenz. He was married to Meryl Tanz for one year, from 1984 to 1985. He tied the knot with Sue Shifrin in the year 1991. They are the parents of a boy named Beau. In 2016, they got a divorce.

Katie Cassidy, who was born in 1986 and is Cassidy’s daughter from his relationship with Sheryl Williams Benedon, is also one of his children. Katie is an accomplished and well-known actress.

Age, Height, And Weight Of David Cassidy

David Cassidy’s birthday was April 12, 1950, hence he passed away at the age of 67. He was born on April 12, 1950. His weight was 78 kilograms, and he was 1.73 meters tall

Career Of David Cassidy

In 1969, David Cassidy made his Broadway debut in “The Fig Leaves Are Falling.” A trip to Los Angeles and a role on ‘The Survivors’ followed. Later, he appeared as a guest star on other shows, including “Ironside,” “Adam-12,” “Bonanza,” “The Mod Squad,” and “F.B,I.”

He joined the cast of ‘The Partridge Family’ in 1970. In the series, he remained till 1974. In 1978, he appeared in the film “David Cassidy: Man Undercover.” “The Flash” and “Instant Karma,” “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Ruby and the Rockits,” “The Agency,” “Fantasy Island,” and more are among his previous television roles.

“The Night the City Screamed” was one of the television shows he has appeared in.

His debut album, named ‘Cherish,’ was published in 1972. “Rock Me Baby” came after this. For his next four albums, Cassidy released the albums ‘Dreams are Nuthin’ More than Wishes, Cassidy Live! ‘Romance’ was released by Arista Records in 1985. 1990 saw the release of his self-titled record. Released in 2008 was the final of his three studio albums titled Live In Concert.

Awards & Achievements Of David Cassidy

For his participation in ‘Police Story,’ David Cassidy was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 1978. 2003 saw him take home the TV Land Award for “Hippest Fashion Plate – Male.” In addition, he has been nominated for two further TV Land Awards for his work on ‘The Partridge Family.’

Net Worth & Salary Of David Cassidy In 2022

David Cassidy’s net worth is estimated at $800,000 as of August 2022. Despite his enormous accomplishments as an actor and musician, he declared bankruptcy in 2015 despite his considerable wealth. He’s been in a lot of legal trouble and has been free a lot of times.

David Cassidy is a well-known actor who has been in numerous films and television shows. In the 1970s and 1980s, he had great success both as a musician and an actor. Several of his albums have reached the top 10 in the UK charts because of him. Many of his songs have hit the top of the charts in the United Kingdom. In 2017, he announced his retirement from the stage because of his battle with dementia. Despite this, he is nonetheless a well-known figure who rose to stardom rather quickly. He’s also a Democrat activist and a voter.

FAQs – People Frequently Ask

How did David Cassidy find out his parents were divorced?

That his parents had been divorced for nearly two years without telling him was shocking to him when he learned this in 1956 from the children of his neighbors. Cassidy’s father married Shirley Jones, a singer and actress, in 1956. Their three children were David’s half-brothers Shaun (born 1958), Patrick (born 1962), and Ryan (born 1964). (b. 1966).

How many brothers did David Cassidy have?

Where can I find the David Cassidy collection?

The Theatre and Performance Department of the Victoria and Albert Museum houses the David Cassidy Collection. Do You Remember When Cassidy Lived? Now Go Ahead and Be Happy! Partridge Family’s Greatest Hits

