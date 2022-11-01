Nigerian Musician Davido And His Partner Lost Their Three-Year-Old Son Ifeanyi

Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of a Nigerian artist, is said to have passed away on Monday after committing himself by drowning in a pool at his parents’ home in Lagos, according to several reports.

The celebrity couple Davido, age 29, and Chioma Rowland, a well-known chef and influencer, have remained silent about the passing of their kid.

On the other hand, according to a spokeswoman for the police department who talked to the BBC, an emergency call was made around ten o’clock in the evening local time, and eight people who work in domestic service are currently being questioned.

Eight people who were at the home of musician Davido when his son Ifeanyi, who was just three years old at the time, were detained after the tragedy that occurred there.

Who Is Davido?

The Nigerian millionaire industrialist Chief Adedeji Adeleke and his wife, the university lecturer Dr. Veronica Adeleke, welcomed Davido into the world on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia. The third of his parents’ children, he is.

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer Davido, also known as David Adedeji Adeleke, was born in America. When his second track, “Dami Duro,” which was a smash, was released, he gained notoriety. His first record, “Back When,” gave him a name.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and went to school in Lagos, Nigeria before enrolling in Oakwood University in Alabama, USA, to study business administration. He discontinued his academic pursuits, however, in order to focus on music, and he joined the band “KB International.” In 2011, he made his way back to Nigeria, and his singles were soon made available.

Then, on the recommendation of his father Chief Adedeji Adeleke, he enrolled in “Babcock University” and earned a degree in music. Many nominations and prizes came his way for his debut album, “Omo Baba Olowo.” In addition to “Gobe,” “One of a Kind,” “Skelewu,” “If,” and “Fall,” he has a lot of other successful songs to his name.

The song that was written in favour of the “Africa Rising” initiative also included Davido. The talented musician has worked with Skales, Tiwa Savage, Naeto C, and Sauce Kid to create songs for their respective albums. She is also a co-owner of the label HKN Music.

Davido Career

Davido dropped his debut track, titled “Back When,” soon after arriving back in Nigeria in 2011. The song “Dami Duro” came next. His 2012 first album, “Omo Baba Olowo,” which featured numerous smash tracks, has already started production. Afrobeat and hip hop were mixed together on the record.

Shizzi, Spelz, Malek Berry, and other top producers were among of Davido’s collaborators. He also included musicians such as Naeto C, Sina Rambo, B-Red, Ice Prince, and 2Face Idonos. The album was nominated for numerous awards, including Album of the Year at the 2013 Headies.

The musician’s success accelerated as he released more and better songs over time, which turned into hits in the music business. When it was released in February 2013, “Gobe” came in at number two on the Premium Times selection of the year’s best songs. 2013 saw the release of his song “Skelewu.”

In order to promote “Skelewu,” Davido uploaded a dance tutorial video to YouTube on August 18, 2013, which was directed by Jassy Generation. The video was first made public when a “Skelewu” dancing competition was announced.

The musician had a great year in 2014 thanks to the success of his new track, “Aye.” The video for the song was directed by Clarence Peters. He also worked on a song called “Tchelete (Goodlife)” that same year with South African rapper Mafikizolo.

As part of a DStv campaign to encourage Africans to get involved in community-based projects, he also worked on a song called Africa Rising with musicians Lola Rae, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, and Diamond Platinumz.

Davido established Davido Music Worldwide (DMW). Mayorkun, Dremo, and Peruzzi are among the musicians currently signed to the record label DMW, which was established in 2016. He has also inked numerous endorsement contracts. He represents the brands of AXE, Travelbeta, Pepsi, etc.

He agreed to be MTN’s spokesperson in 2012. The endorsement agreement reportedly cost N30 million. As the new face of the MTN Pulse, he was introduced. On October 24, 2013, Guinness Nigeria signed him, and he performed at the company’s “World of More Concert” among other well-known Nigerian musicians like Olamide, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, D’banj, and others.

On May 9, 2018, he signed an endorsement deal with Infinix Mobile, a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of smartphones. Other projects he has worked on include Good Time, an album that was released in 2019 and is one of his biggest albums.

He released his most recent album, titled “Setter Me,” in 2020. The album includes international music stars including Nick Naas, Shrowned, and Future, among other singers, on its approximately 17 tracks.

Davido Songs And Albums

Aye

Back when

Dami Duro

All of you

Bad,Baddo Baddest ft Olamide and Falz da bad guy

Skelewu

Gobe

Owo ni Koko

Fans mi

Assurance

Like dat

Fia

Fall

If

Flora my Flawa

One milli

Jowo

FEM

Omo Baba Olowo (2012)

The Baddest (2015)

A Good Time (2019)

A Better Time (2020)

Davido Personal Life

Ede, Osun State, is the hometown of Davido. He has property in the UK, Nigeria, and the United States. He divides his time between Lagos and Atlanta. In Lekki, Lagos, he had resided in a mansion. But he relocated to a new house in Banana Island during the pandemic.

He has three kids, two girls and a boy, and is not yet married. His first kid, Aurora Imade Adeleke, was born to him by Sophia Momodu when he was just nineteen years old. He was formerly engaged to Chioma Avril Rowland, the mother of Ifeanyi Adeleke, his son.

The most successful Nigerian musician is regarded as Davido. He serves as the 30 billion Gang’s leader. Davido, a private jet owner, is well-known for leading an opulent life and engaging in charitable activities. Davido is a self-made billionaire despite coming from an affluent family.

He is among the biggest brand influencers in the nation. He represents prestigious companies including Infinix Mobile, 1xBet, Martell, and Munch It as their brand ambassador. He was also a previous brand ambassador for MTN, a telecommunications firm. Davido is a three-time father who is engaged to the third child’s mother, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Davido’s Son Died

Ifeanyi, a three-year-old kid of Nigerian musician Davido and his partner Chioma Rowland, passed away suddenly. Their three-year-old boy drowned at their family’s Lagos home, according to a number of news sources.

A few days after his third birthday, on Monday, October 31st, the tragedy took place. Ifefanyi was taken seriously but tragically pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

The event apparently occurred while Davido and his partner were away from home. Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji, is well known for his songs “High” and “Fall.” Eight members of Davido’s household staff have been questioned in relation to the terrible tragedy that resulted in the death of his kid.

Can’t look at this picture the same way again 💔



Prayers up for Davido and Chioma 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hPOJSKg8X7 — SEYE BANKS (@SheyeBanks) November 1, 2022

On social media, followers of the Afrobeats star and other musicians have been expressing their sympathies. Rapper Steff London tweeted “Prayers up for Chioma and Davido” after Skepta sent the singer “Prayers” in a letter. Ifeanyi was a newborn when she made her debut on the cover of Davido’s 2020 album, “A Better Time.”

