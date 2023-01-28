DC AG Declines to Charge Mother of Ashli Babbitt, Jan. 6 Protester Shot by Police

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, Micki Witthoeft, who was detained this month on driving charges on the second anniversary of the Capitol riot on January 6 in which her daughter was fatally shot by a police officer, has not received charges from the prosecution.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a press release that Witthoeft, 58, was detained while she and other District of Columbia demonstrators impeded traffic on Independence Avenue.

The group received numerous warnings from police to move off the road. Witthoeft turned around with her hands behind her back and requested to be detained rather than leaving, according to the police report. She was taken into custody after receiving citations for obstructing traffic and disobeying a court order. Later on the same day, Witthoeft was released.

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, who was killed in the violence on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Micki Witthoeft, is pictured here earlier this month in Washington, D.C., with advocates for individuals who were detained on that day.

Attorney General Brian Schwalb of Washington, D.C., took on the case. According to Schwalb spokesman Gabe Showglow-Rubenstein, local prosecutors there decided not to charge Witthoeft in court. He claimed that billing policies are not discussed in the office.

Babbitt, 35, was shot on January 6, 2021, while attempting to enter the House chamber. The Air Force veteran was wearing a Trump flag as a cape as she tried to crawl through a smashed window, according to graphic videos of the shooting. After hearing one shot, Babbitt collapsed, bleeding from what seemed to be a neck wound.

After an internal assessment by the organisation determined Lt. Michael Byrd’s actions were “compliant with the officer’s training and (U.S. Capitol Police) procedures,” the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Babbitt was cleared of wrongdoing.

Byrd claimed in an interview with NBC that he thought his deed prevented the harm or death of others. Nevertheless, he received threats after his name was made known.

