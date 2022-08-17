Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Relationship: When Did They First Met?

Demi Lovato is an actress, despite the fact that her primary concentration these days is on her music career. And another completed work, Charming, became available on Netflix in the year 2021. Lovato and their previous partner, Wilmer Valderrama, collaborated on the project together. Are Lovato and Valderrama still friends? Or was the movie shot during the time that they were a couple?

When Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama decided to break their relationship in 2016, many of their fans were left inconsolable because the couple had been together for six years. Nevertheless, despite the fact that they were no longer romantically involved with one another, the exes continued to love and support one another through the many highs and lows that life had to offer.

Fans believed that Lovato and Valderrama would always remain close, but it turns out that their relationship changed drastically over the years, and the singer recently revealed that they are no longer a part of each other’s lives. Although their fans thought they would always remain close, it turns out that their fans were wrong.

Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama’s Relationship Timeline

When Lovato was only 17 years old, she was introduced to Valderrama. In the beginning of 2010, she and the actor from That ’70s Show were included in a public service advertisement for Voto Latino that was broadcast. Lovato claims that she was immediately attracted to him, but the two didn’t begin dating until after she turned 18 later that year. Lovato says that she was immediately attracted to him.

Even though they went their separate ways a few times, Valderrama and Lovato were together for the most part right up until 2016. When they decided to split ways, it was on amicable terms, and neither party has anything critical to say about the other as the breakup was amicable. It has been stated that Valderrama was present for Demi Lovato following the overdose she suffered in 2018.

A Look back At Lovato And Valderrama Relationship

Lovato may have dated more than her fair share of superstars over the course of her career, but her relationship with Valderrama was the one that Lovato fans all over the world were obsessed with.

The first time the two crossed paths was in 2010 while they were filming a public service announcement for Vote Latino at the residence of the NCIS actor. Even though there was a significant age difference between them, the singer and the actor had an evident spark together.

After keeping their relationship a secret for a while, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama made their relationship known to the world in 2014. That same year, Valderrama appeared in the music video for Lovato’s single “Really Don’t Care,” which was released by Lovato. As time went on, the two individuals developed a deeper love for one another, and marriage started to look like a distinct possibility for them once it was demonstrated that their bond could survive even the darkest of times.

Valderrama was a significant factor in Lovato’s continued struggles with addiction during their relationship. Lovato has repeatedly said that Valderrama has been her support as she has battled to preserve her health and sobriety.

In a now-deleted Instagram picture from March 2015, she wrote, “I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here.” But my love for this man has grown to an indescribable depth that cannot be described in words. With today being the anniversary of my third year of sobriety, he has loved me in a way I never believed I deserved to be loved. He has been there for me through the highs and lows of my life and has helped me bounce back, but he has never once claimed any of the credit. Without him, I doubt I would still be here today.

Lovato Says She Doesn’t Talk To Valderrama Anymore

Lovato and Valderrama grew apart as they each pursued their individual careers and personal interests. Nonetheless, they haven’t developed any animosity for one another. She told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, “I’m genuinely pleased for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time.”

According to Lovato, “I think I needed it because I wanted to learn to be okay on my own.” This is in reference to her decision to distance herself from Valderrama. “When you get into a relationship at that age and stay with the same person for six years, you don’t really get to learn about yourself,” she said.

Lovato And Valderrama Were Picture-Perfect Exes At One Point

Lovato and Valderrama’s 2016 announcement of their breakup came as a shock to fans because they appeared to be in it for the long haul. The breakup was amicable, although Lovato explained that it was due in part to her own problems. In her 2018 documentary, Simply Complicated, she said, “The sparks never disappeared, but there are issues that I haven’t battled yet that I know I won’t solve if I’m relying on somebody else to take care of the loneliness.”

Despite ending their love relationship, the two remained inseparable friends, illustrating the strength of their friendship. This enduring bond was on full display in July of 2018 when Valderrama rushed to Lovato’s side following reports of a possible drug overdose. The ex-boyfriend of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer reportedly put his own plans on hold to be at her side as she received treatment.

The Singer Admits She’s No Longer In Touch With Her Ex

Lovato recently disclosed that her relationship with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama has altered, saying that they are no longer in contact, despite having remained close during her sober journey.

“I’m genuinely thrilled for him and I wish him nothing but the best,” she recently told Harper’s Bazaar of the actor, who recently got engaged to model Amanda Pacheco.

Nonetheless, “I think I needed that because I wanted to learn to be okay on my own,” she concluded. “When you get into a relationship at that age and stay with the same person for six years, you don’t really get to learn about yourself,” she said.

Lovato’s experience with Valderrama has prepared her for future relationships, and despite their breakup, she remains optimistic about love.

I don’t picture myself saying, “I want to find a partner who I want to have two or three kids with,” when I think about my future. The Will & Grace star continues, “I believe it could be so much pleasure to share children with a lady.” So, I have no idea what the future holds, and I’m willing to consider any possibilities. So often I’ve been asked, “What’s your type?” And I say, “Have you seen my history?” In this case, there is no categorization. There is zero online interaction. It would be nice to claim, “I exclusively date attractive people,” but that’s not true.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Is Demi Lovato in a relationship?

Demi Lovato is “extremely happy and in a terrific place,” a source close to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer tells E! News, adding that she is in a “good relationship with a musical partner.” Nearly two years after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Max Ehrich, news of the Holy Fvck artist’s burgeoning romance has surfaced.

How did Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato meet?

Singer Demi Lovato revealed to Complex in 2015 that actor Wilmer Valderrama waited until she was 18 before pursuing a romantic relationship with her. She revealed, “We filmed a PSA together for Voto Latino’s 2010 Census forms.” It was at his house that we shot them, so that’s where we first met.

Who Demi Lovato dated?

Demi had an on-and-off relationship with That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama for six years before they finally called it quits in 2016.

