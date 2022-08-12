Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date: The Details Of The Next Arc, Set In The Swordsmith Village

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge, “Demon Slayer” is a dark fantasy fiction series. Koyoharu Gotouge is the author and performer of “Demon Slayer”. The anime tells the tale of Tanjiro Kamado, a charming young man who, as the title suggests, fights bloodthirsty demons who feed on humanity. He must also find a treatment for his sister Nezuko Kamado, who is under a demon’s curse.

A two-season anime series is called Demon Slayer. The first season, which premiered in 2019, consists of 26 episodes. The year 2020 will see the release of a movie titled Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie: Mugen Ressha-hen. Its first season, which had the largest box office in Japanese history, served as the basis for Mugen Train.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date

Considering how well-liked it is and how much material has to be adapted, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba seemed a foregone conclusion that it would be renewed after the second season, so this isn’t particularly surprising. We didn’t really believe there should have been any room for question regarding that, and our prediction that the third season would be announced when the second one concludes was accurate.

‘Demon Slayer‘ has been given a third season renewal, but no date for its airing has been determined. The anime’s release will probably not happen until the spring of 2023, given its current state. If so, there are several choices, including an autumn 2023 release (September–October 2023) or a spring 2023 release (about April 2023).

Characters and Demons in Demon Slayer Season 3

Cast members from the Swordsmith Village arc Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae), Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono), Inosuke (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka), and Nezuko (Akari Kitou) will all make a comeback.

They are accompanied by Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanoji, two series characters. Future seasons will likely feature more Hashiras as well as characters from the Twelve Upper Moons/Twelve Kibuki.

The characters will be created by Akira Matsushima, and Haruo Satozaki will direct.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Plot

The Demon Slayer‘s third season will be adapting the next big arc following the Entertainment District Arc. This arc—the Swordsmith Village Arc—transitions into the Final Battle Arc along with the shorter Hashira Training Arc. Now that we know what the third season will be about, we can bring to you the Swordsmith Village arc. Here is a brief summary of each.

Tanjiro Kamado was sent to the Swordsmith Village to pick up his new Nichirin Blade. There, he meets Genya Shinazugawa and Mitsuri Kanroji. Tanjiro encounters Muichiro Tokito while strolling around the village, who is demanding a key to deliver Kotetsu. The key will allow Yoriichi Zeroroshiki, a rare ancient doll carrying a Nichirin Blade, to be launched. In the process of training with the doll, Muichiro fractures one of her six arms.

Kotetsu runs away, upset that he won’t be able to restore the doll and continue his father’s family’s profession as a craftsman. Tanjiro tracks him down and offers to help. When he gets near the damaged doll, Kotetsu tells Tanjiro to become more powerful than “that darn indifferent bastard.” The tough and unpleasant training with the combat doll starts.

After hitting the doll for seven days, Tanjiro develops the ability to detect the enemy’s movements through smell, and the next day he lops off Yoriichi Zeroshiki’s head. Inside the doll, the heroes find a historic nichirin blade, which Hotaru Haganezuka takes to be polished and fixed. By transcending himself, Muichiro awakens a mark that resembles a mist and defeats Gyokko. In the meantime, Mitsuri Kanroji joins the battle with Hantengu and receives a heart-shaped mark as well.

Tanjiro pursues the actual body of the fourth moon with his brand-new, poorly polished blade. The fifth and fourth Kizuki are vanquished, and Nezuko Kamado triumphs over her demonic powers and is no longer hurt by the sun’s rays. The hamlet is under siege from both the fifth and fourth upper moons. As a fight breaks out, Hantengu comes up to them, just as Tanjiro Kamado and Muichiro Tokito are having the talk that would eventually have an effect on Muichiro Tokito. This conflict involves Genya Shinazugawa and Nezuko Kamado. After being kicked out of the fight, Muichiro encounters Gyokko who is about to murder Haganezuku but is stopped by Muichiro interrupting his polishing.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Storyline

The Swordsmith Village Arc is officially the third season of Demon Slayer. Don’t worry—we won’t discuss spoilers for the source material here, but we think it will cover chapters 100–127 of the manga. This season will most likely consist of 12 episodes, give or take a few. The Entertainment District Arc spanned a similar age range from 70 to 99.

Tanjiro should visit Swordsmith Village to get a new weapon, barring any significant deviations. As luck would have it, an old weapon resides in the community. The Love and Mist Hashiras, as well as perhaps one or two Upper Rank demons, are introduced in the plot, so it’s not all that simple.

On a bigger scale, the Entertainment District finale also gave us a hint about the direction the show will probably travel beyond Demon Slayer season 3. Tengen is not on the board, but he is still alive and well. He advised Iguro that Tanjiro should most likely take Hashira’s place. The Demon Slayers can then finally respond by attacking Muzan Kibutsuji, their main objective.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Who Is the Most Powerful Hahira?

Gomez The Hashira in Demon Slayer who is the most rooted is Himejima. He is the most practical member of the Demon Slayer Corps, according to Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu, and the manga has already established this fact. During the conflict with Kokushibo, he showed his allegiance.

Will Tanjiro turn into a hashira?

Tanjiro doesn’t get the chance to become a Hahira because Kiriya Ubuyashiki declared the association to be dissolved. The show also has a protracted ending that is set in modern Japan. Similar to their forebears, the Kamado, Hashibira, and Agatsuma families are close-knit.

Who murders Akaza?

Tanjiro uses the Hinokami Kagura: Setting Sun Transformation to decapitate Akaza. Akaza was perplexed and expressed this by equating Tanjiro’s lack of a fighting attitude to fighting a plant. He admits Tanjiro outran him in terms of speed.

