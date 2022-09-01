Will First Things First Still Air? Fan Concern Over Missing The Morning Programme

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes are the three hosts of the sports and entertainment chat show First Things First, which airs in the United States. The first episode of the series, which debuted on September 5, 2017, on Fox Sports 1 under the original title First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright.

The programme was also made available as a podcast and broadcast simultaneously on radio. When it initially started airing “First Things First,” the sports television network Fox Sports 1 (FS1) was still a relatively young channel that was still trying to establish its place in the competitive landscape of sports television. Jamie Horowitz, an executive for the FS1 network, was hired by the channel in 2015, and one of his goals was to implement debate-styled shows similar to ones that were popular on ESPN.

Also premiering at the same time as First Things First was FS1’s attempt to cover the early morning time slot (from 6:30 to 9:30 AM Eastern Standard Time) with a conversation programme that would serve as a segue into Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Cris Carter, a former NFL wide receiver, and Nick Wright, a local sports radio personality, were both brought on by FS1 to co-host the show “First Things First.” Jenna Wolfe, a former correspondent for Today, joined Carter and Wright on the show not long afterward after being recruited for the role.

There is nothing more frustrating than being forced to alter your routine in the morning. It doesn’t matter if you want to listen to music to wake up in the morning or if you prefer to watch sports as you commute or while you have breakfast; sticking to a regular schedule can help bring some structure to your day-to-day activities.

And if you go more toward the latter, then First Things First on Fox Sports is most likely the sporting event that you watch on a regular basis. The three hosts of the show, Kevin Wildes, Jenna Wolfe, and Nick Wright, do an outstanding job of reviewing the most recent happenings in the world of sports. However, due to the fact that the show has only recently been pulled from the air, people have been worried about First Things First’s health.

Future of First Things First confirmed

At First Things First, there have been significant changes. Since its debut in 2017, the programme has undergone numerous format changes and featured a variety of hosts and guests. A new studio and a new time slot for the Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes-hosted First Things First were announced by Fox Sports on August 31.

Wright announced the news on Twitter and expressed his excitement that the trio will be in the studio together. Following up, Wright said he was delighted to go on at 3 PM because people in the West could tune in more frequently with a later start time. Wright also cited Colin Cowherd‘s continuation of the day’s coverage on FS1 as another reason he enjoyed the new 3 PM start, which he considered an enormous privilege:

Now that I can (finally) discuss the changes coming to @ftfonfs1 and our new lineup, here’s why moving to the afternoons (on the show’s 5-year anniversary!) means so much to me. pic.twitter.com/6sEMDcsIos — nick wright (@getnickwright) August 31, 2022

The Carton Show kicks out the day’s programming on FS1 at 7 AM, followed by Undisputed at 9:30 AM and The Herd at 12:00 PM. Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, and Joy Taylor are the three hosts of the newly redesigned Speak, which debuts at 4:30 PM ET.

The Hosts Recently Took A Vacation

Nick Wright and the other hosts, including him, have been away on holiday recently. This makes perfect sense considering that the NBA and NFL seasons have not yet begun and that the sports season is known for being lengthy and demanding. Nick Wright tweeted on the 18th of August that he was “still on vacation” but that he was still seemingly participating in lively NBA conversation.

Nick Wright, who is now on holiday with his family in Capri, said on Instagram over the weekend that he will be returning to his show on Tuesday, August 23. Shortly after his return, First Things First will also make its return. The fact that Jenna has been absent in the past can be taken as evidence that the hosts are currently on vacation, even though doing so could appear to be jumping the gun a little bit.

Wait what? I’m on vacation!! Back first thing Monday morning. And I can’t wait!! https://t.co/3p66kA0gZ6 — Jenna Wolfe (@JennaWolfe) June 18, 2021

During the month of June 2021, Jenna Wolfe took a three-day leave of absence from the show. Her absence was notable. And despite the fact that a lot of viewers were under the impression that Jenna had quit the show, she set the record straight via Twitter very swiftly. She gave her devoted following the explanation that she was only on vacation. As a result, this demonstrates that the hosts might simply require some rest and relaxation in order to return refreshed and ready to provide the viewers with the sports information that they adore. In the end, we all require some downtime.

Jenna Wolfe Announced Her Decision To Leave The Programme

But things are shifting at FS1, starting with Jenna Wolfe‘s departure from the programme and the network. Beginning in August, Wolfe made the statement, “Today is my last programme, my last day here at FS1.” I’m leaving to take care of other matters, but these amazing men will keep working hard and doing what they’ve been doing for the past few years. Wolfe continued, “What matters is that I will be rooting for you guys and watching you guys.” And for all of you at home, we appreciate you so much for rising with us each day. It truly meant a lot to me.

