Get Ready For The Dhamekedar Release On The OTT Platforms: This Diwali Watch Movies With Your Family

This year, 2022, has seen a significant increase in the number of movies that have been made available to the public. There was once a time when going to the theatre to view a movie was the only option, and if you missed it, you could end up having to wait a very long time to see it on television.

However, this is not the case anymore. As a result of over-the-top (OTT) services, movies are now made available on Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, and a variety of other apps only a few weeks after they have been shown in theatres.

Indian movies streaming during Diwali 2022

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukherjee is credited with directing the film Brahmastra, which was released in 2022. This movie can also be seen in Hindi if you’d prefer. Watching Brahmastra is a wonderful experience if you enjoy films of the Adventure, Action, Fantasy, or Drama genres.

This movie features an all-star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, Dhruv Sehgal, Saurav Gurjar, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

The tale of Shiva, a young man on the cusp of an epic love affair with a young woman named Isha. But when Shiva discovers that he has a secret link to the Brahmastra… as well as a vast power within him that he does not yet understand – the power of Fire – their entire universe is flipped upside down.

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Bimbisara

Bimbisara, a fantasy action drama directed by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and which was initially released in August, is getting ready for its on-demand release this week. The plot of the film centres around a cruel and heartless king from several centuries in the past who travels to the city of Hyderabad in the current day.

After being taken aback by the alterations that he sees all around him, it takes him some time to piece together the fact that he has travelled to the future by way of a peculiar mirror. The remainder of the novel focuses on how he makes amends for his mistakes and how he helps his ancestors overcome some of the challenges they had in life.

Where To Watch: ZEE5

RRR

The decade of the 1920s serves as the backdrop for the incredibly successful period action drama.

The story of two great revolutionaries who are exiled from their nation and how they come to fight for that homeland is told through the lens of this film.

This film is an absolute must-see because it stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Liger

The story of Liger, a former street fighter who struggled with his speech but went on to become a successful mixed martial arts fighter, is told through the course of this motion picture.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande, and Ronit Roy all play prominent roles in the Puri Jagannadh film, which was directed by Puri. On October 21, Liger will be presented to the public in the languages of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

20th Century Girl

The story of a young woman’s high school years, including her first love and the friendships she forms, is told in “20th Century Girl.” In the year 1999, a young woman keeps careful eyes on a boy at school on behalf of her best friend, who is hopelessly in love with him.

Eventually, the young woman finds herself embroiled in a romance of her own. The leading characters in this Korean drama were played by Kim Yoo-jeong, Han Hyo-joo, Woo-Seok Byeon, and Seong-wu Ong, and it was directed by Bang Woo-ri.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Maja Ma

In the film Maja Ma, the actress Madhuri Dixit, who is originally from the state of Maharashtra, appears in a role that has never been seen before: that of a Gujarati housewife.

The actress is shown in the movie doing a difficult and courageous part. She will be seen dancing to the beats of the Garba. Key roles in the movie are also played by Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar, and Ninad Kamat.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: October 6, 2022

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy were left wanting more at the conclusion of the show’s 18th season. Ellen Pompeo takes the major role in the ongoing medical drama as the main character. Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., two more original cast members, will also be returning for season 19 alongside Pompeo.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Krishna Vrinda Vihari

Annish Krishna helmed the 2022 film Krishna Vrinda Vihari, which was released to the public that same year. This movie is also dubbed into the Telugu language. When it comes to Romance and Comedy, Krishna Vrinda Vihari is a Fantastic Film That You Should Watch.

In this movie, the leading roles are played by Naga Shourya, Shirley Setia, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, and Brahmaji.

After falling in love with Vrinda, Krishna tells a fib to his family in order to secure their wedding. However, what happens when it results in misunderstandings that are not necessary?

Where To Watch: Netflix

