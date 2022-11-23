Dixie D’Amelio And Noah Beck, The Famous TikTok Couple Broke Up: Know The Reason

After dating for a short while in 2020, Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio, a power couple on TikTok, swiftly won over the hearts of their followers. The couple, however, ignited breakup rumours in early 2022 when a video purportedly showing Dixie and her alleged ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson on February 14 leaked online.

There have been rumours about TikTok pair Dixie D Amelio and Noah Beck splitting up for the past month. Since fans and the media have been attempting to stay up with the most recent information about their relationship, they have been in the news.

When the rumours first surfaced, Dixie refuted them and said that they opted to keep their relationship a secret. Even Beck’s spokesperson told The New York Times that “We can confirm that the duo is no longer together” after the couple made their breakup official.

He had his hands on her shoulders in the video, which fans saw as a symbol of peace. Noah reportedly left for New York at this time.

Who Is Noah Beck?

Football player turned social media sensation in America is Noah Beck. His most popular TikTok posts include dancing videos, skits, and videos about sports and lifestyle. Noah Beck started posting TikTok videos while under quarantine due to the Covid-19 epidemic in 2020, and he later grew incredibly popular on social media.

He was the focus of the six-episode AwesomenessTV series Noah Beck Tries Things, which debuted in 2021. He was also depicted on the digital VMan magazine cover that same year.

As a result of his sense of style, David Bowie, Troye Sivan, Prince, Harry Styles, and other musicians have been compared to him over the years. While in isolation during the Covid-19 outbreak, Noah Beck started using TikTok to pass the time.

In the beginning, he posted comedic, dancing, sketch, and other videos about sports and lifestyle. A surprising number of his videos became viral within a month, making him a well-known TikToker. The following few months saw a rise in Noah Beck’s fame, and in June 2020, he joined the well-known Sway House after being contacted by one of the residents, Blake Gray.

Noah Beck began working with other well-known social media influencers including Josh Richards and Dixie D’Amelio after joining the Sway House. Because of his success on TikTok, Noah Beck was able to attract followers on other significant social media sites including YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

His Who Knows Me Better? and Dixie’s Daycare YouTube videos, among others, are popular. BeckSeat Driver Episode 2: GF VS BFF, starring Vinnie Hacker There have been millions of views for the videos Vinnie Hacker, I Surprised Dixie with This, and She Didn’t Say I Love You Back. He began taking acting lessons in 2021 in an effort to establish himself as an actor in the American film and television industry.

Who Is Dixie D’Amelio?

On sites like Instagram and TikTok, American social media sensation Dixie D’Amelio is becoming more well-known. D’Amelio has accumulated over 8.5 million followers on the app and is well-known for the humorous films and dancing clips that she shares on her official TikTok account.

As a result of her rising fame, D’Amelio was invited to the Mistle Tok Meet-Up in Greenwich, Connecticut. The TikTok celebrity from Norwalk also frequently works alongside her sister Charli D’Amelio and other TikTok stars.

She also participates in a team called “The Hype House.” Her sister is a member of the group, along with stars with well-known names like Bryce Hall and Daisy Keech. Through her 2015-opened Instagram account, Dixie D’Amelio attracted attention in the beginning. Her lovely appearance and endearing nature soon acquired a sizable fan base on the social media platform.

On each other’s social media profiles, Dixie and her sister Charli frequently share photos together. The social media environment is buzzing with talk about how much they resemble one another. Although they are not twins and are not really that close in age, the sisters resemble one another quite closely.

They are close friends who support one another when they succeed on social media. Over 1.5 million people follow Dixie D’Amelio on her Instagram account, which she built up a sizable fan base on. But she made the decision to give TikTok a shot because it’s so well-liked online by users for posting quick videos.

She racked up a million followers on her TikTok account in a short amount of time. D’Amelio began sharing her dance videos and other interactive content for her fans. She frequently features her sister in her videos. D’Amelio gained more than 8 million followers a year after joining TikTok.

She was invited to the Mistle Tok Meet-Up that was held in Greenwich, Connecticut as a result of her rising fame. At the occasion, D’Amelio and her sister had meetings with a lot of TikTok celebrities. She joined her sister in the recently created group “The Hype House” on TikTok.

Other well-known TikTok stars in the group include Daisy Keech, Ryland Storms, Alex Warren, Nick Austin, and Chase Hudson. On TikTok, D’Amelio has more than 8.6 million followers and her videos have 155 million likes as of right now. She has more than 1.5 million followers on her Instagram account, where she frequently shares images and videos.

Did Dixie And Noah Beck Break Up?

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck decided to call it quits after dating for two years. Despite their split, the ex-couple intends to “remain close friends,” according to Beck’s agents, who earlier this week announced their split to the New York Times.

The story confirms rumours that the couple broke up when Beck failed to show up for D’Amelio’s 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas. The couple stopped posting together on TikTok around the time interested followers noticed in order to preserve their “complicated” relationship, according to D’Amelio.

The influencer told Entertainment Tonight in September that they were “together but keeping it offline.” Naturally, keeping things offline makes things more difficult, but ultimately, it takes a lot of back and forth to try to build a career and decide whether or not we’re even satisfied. I just hope people would be understanding,” she continued.

“It’s incredibly stressful and tough going from seeing each other every day in quarantine to being so busy and having schedules that we can’t match with.”

The two influencers, who both became well-known during the COVID-19 pandemic, are no longer together permanently, though they briefly parted ways at the beginning of the year.

In September 2020, the ex-couple made their relationship public by sharing a kiss in DD’Amelio’s “e Happy” music video. BBeck’s or DD’Amelio’s reps did not respond to the page’s original request for comment from Six.

Dixie D’Amelio And Noah Beck Dating Timeline

In October 2020, the TikTok power couple made a public announcement about their romance. They began dating in 2020. Fans actually began to believe there might be a love chemistry between the two in August 2020, but they both denied it.

The rumours intensified after Beck’s presence in D’Amelio’s Be Happy music video in September 2020. On September 25, 2020-which later turned out to be the day he proposed to D’Amelio-Beck shared a private Instagram snapshot of him with the woman.

“Because she’s my best friend, the reason I adore Dixie so much is that she makes me feel like I’m hanging out with a friend, as Beck told GQ. But she’s also quite gorgeous.”

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com