DJ Sumbody, Officially Known As Oupa John Sefoka Shot Dead: Know About The Ongoing Investigation

The June 9th-born award-winning act gained notoriety after releasing popular songs like Ayepyep and Monate Mpolaye. The hit song “Suk’emabhozeni,” which caused a stir in the South African music scene, was the creation of this man.

DJ Sumbody, a well-known musician and artist, Oupa John Sefoka, passed away on Sunday, according to his family. A family spokesperson, Mmanake Mokitimi, stated that DJ Sumbody passed away early on Sunday morning as a result of an unfortunate encounter.

“As investigations are ongoing, specifics about his death cannot be released”. According to Mokitimi, the Sefoka family and Sumsounds Music Management have graciously asked for privacy during these trying times and will issue a statement soon.

DJ Sumbody’s All White Veuve Picnic was postponed following his passing, according to a statement from Ayepyep Management. On December 6, 2019, the South African DJ released “Ashi Nthwela,” an album with 18 tracks. In addition to DJ Tira, Busiswa, Cassper Nyovest, Holly Rey, Kwesta, Zakes Bantwini, Leehleza, and Londie London, Ashi Nthwela also features them.

Who Is DJ Sumbody?

Oupa John Sefoka was born on June 9, a South African musician and DJ better known by his stage name DJ Sumbody, was born. He rose to fame as the author of Ayepyep and Monate Mpolaye.

Suk’emabhozeni, one of his tracks that catapulted him to fame in the music business, was on the verge of becoming the country’s anthem. On June 9th, 1980, DJ Sumbody was born. He was born in the city of Pretoria in South Africa. The DJ, who was born in South Africa, owns and operates a business as well.

His parents and neighbours were the main sources of information about business for him. In South Africa, DJ Sumbody is a well-known radio host who has collaborated with prestigious radio stations. For his elementary and secondary education, DJ Sumbody attended Sunnyside Primary School and Bokgoni Technical High School, respectively.

He enrolled in the Tshwane University of Technology to further his studies, but he left after his second year to pursue a career in music. As a volunteer producer and presenter for the Engage programme on the well-known youth community radio station in Tshwane’s Mashaedi, DJ Sumbody launched his professional career.

2018 saw the release of Monate Mpolaye. The song, which has more than 3.1 million YouTube views, helped him earn popularity on a national level. Music CDs like Larger Than House Volume 1 and Volume 2 are among those he has released.

He made the album Ashi Nthwela available on December 6, 2019. On Ashi Nthwela, a number of well-known people make appearances, including DJ Tira, Busiswa, Cassper Nyovest, Holly Rey, Kwesta, Zakes Bantwini, Leehleza, and Londie London.

He is an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Ayepyep Lifestyle brand with his business partner Kagiso Setsetse. Numerous South African music stars, including Cassper Nyovest, Thebe Mogane, Busiswa, and others, are featured on more than ten of DJ Sumbody’s music tracks.

Is DJ Sumbody Dead?

“DJ Sumbody” has passed away. In a statement to News24 on Sunday, Sumsounds Music acknowledged the pioneer of amapiano’s passing.

“DJ Sumbody was both an artist and a musician. Oupa John Sefoka, an artist, allegedly encountered a tragic incident that resulted in his untimely death in the early hours of Sunday morning, November 20, though specifics of his untimely death cannot be disclosed.”

[BREAKING NEWS] Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, has died. pic.twitter.com/wRRjkuL6oE — eNCA (@eNCA) November 20, 2022

As “investigations are still ongoing,” the statement continues, “the Sefoka family have kindly requested privacy.” We will make announcements regarding the funeral and memorial service details asap.

DJ Sumbody was supposed to perform at Pretoria’s The Secret Door nightclub on Saturday night, based on his social media activity. Before his passing, the Ayep Yep artist is seen smoking a cigar in an Instagram Stories clip with the caption “Back to basics.”

What a year! 💔💔 DJ Sumbody dead, shot dead in a hit, wow! Entrepreneur, owner of the Ayepyep clubs, Sumsounds Music, Amapiano pioneer.. He achieved a lot in his few years…Rest In Peace champ! #RIPDJSumbody pic.twitter.com/xGcH99wlUk — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) November 20, 2022

On Sunday at Menlyn Maine, he was slated to host a gathering called the All White Veuve Picnic. Twitter was ablaze with obituaries after the news of his passing.

