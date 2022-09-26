Do You Get Bloated All The Time? Lets See Its Reason And Various Remedies

You’ve probably experienced the unpleasant feeling of being bloated at some point, which is caused by trapped gas or elevated pressure in your stomach (1Trusted Source, 2Trusted Source). Abdominal distension, a waist expansion that may also accompany this intestinal ailment (1Trusted Source, 3Trusted Source, 4Trusted Source, 5Trusted Source).

Bloating affects 16-31% of the general population, which makes it quite prevalent. Fortunately, it usually goes away on its own and may have been brought on by a heavy meal or a dish that produces gas (2Trusted Source). But for some people, bloating is a persistent issue that results in mild to moderately severe symptoms and has a detrimental impact on quality of life (2Trusted Source, 4Trusted Source).

Determine The Origin Of The Bloating



Many individuals believe that having too much gas in their stomachs is what causes bloating. By inhaling air and allowing food to ferment in your large intestine, gases like oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and methane are brought into your digestive system. Bloating and increased stress can be caused by an increase in intestinal gas.

Possible causes include (1 Trusted Source, 4 Trusted Source, and 5 Trusted Source): consuming foods high in FODMAPs, fibre, and sugar alcohols, which are substances that are fermented in the colon a food intolerance, such as a lactose or fructose intolerance, swallowing too much air, increased bowel fluid, constipation, and/or unbalances in your gut microbiota, which is your body’s ecosystem of bacteria. Studies, however, reveal that there is frequently insufficient

However, research indicates that there is frequently little variation in the volume of gas in those with and without bloating (1Trusted Source, 6Trusted Source). Consequently, a condition known as visceral hypersensitivity, which is a heightened awareness of typical gas and tension levels in your gut, may be the cause of bloating. Additionally, bloating is connected to stress, anxiety, high-fat diets, weight gain, and changes in the menstrual cycle (5Trusted Source).

Some people also experience this condition as a result of diaphragmatic and abdominal wall muscle responses (5Trusted Source, 7Trusted Source). Bloating may, in rare cases, be a sign of illnesses such as an infection, malabsorption disorders, bowel blockage, liver disease, or cancer. It’s crucial to get medical help if you have persistent, unsolved bloating.

Read More: How Do I Stop Apps From Opening On Startup?

Avoid Foods That Make You Bloated.



Bloating is a common reaction to consuming certain foods that are high in indigestible or poorly digestible chemicals. These substances include sugar alcohols, soluble and insoluble fibre, as well as the sugars fructose and raffinose (8Trusted Source, 9Trusted Source).

When you consume foods containing these substances, the fibre and sugar that are not digested end up in your large intestine where bacteria ferment them, causing more gas (9Trusted Source, 10Trusted Source). 8Trusted Source, 11Trusted Source, 12Trusted Source, 13Trusted Source), among other specific foods, the following may cause bloating:

Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage are among the vegetables. Fruits: peaches, pears, apples, and prunes Wheat, oats, wheat germ, and wheat bran are examples of whole grains. Legumes: baked beans, beans, lentils, and peas

Artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols: xylitol, the artificial sweeteners and sugar-free chewing gum that contain sorbitol and mannitol alcoholic beverages: soda and other carbonated drinks.



Although eating these items may cause more gas, not everyone will feel bloated afterwards. You may be able to determine which foods trigger your symptoms by keeping a food journal, preventing you from having to adhere to an unnecessarily restrictive eating plan (14Trusted Source).

Read More: Apple Watch Battery Drain: Its Reason, Remedies,

Verify Your Tolerance To Lactose



Milk contains a sugar called lactose. To break down lactose, your body needs an enzyme called lactase. Once they reach maturity, most people’s ability to manufacture enough of this enzyme to break down lactose is compromised. This ailment is known as lactose intolerance (15Trusted Source, 16Trusted Source, 17Trusted Source).

Because of this situation, lactose passes through your digestive tract and draws more water in.Before being fermented by bacteria and producing gas in your colon. This could result in signs including belching, increased flatulence, bloating, and stomach pain (15Trusted Source).

Reduce your dairy intake if you think you may have lactose intolerance to assist relieve bloating symptoms. Before making any big dietary adjustments, it’s vital to talk with your doctor to rule out alternative explanations because dairy is a large source of important minerals like calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, potassium, zinc, phosphorus, and protein (18Trusted Source, 19)Trusted Source.

Thankfully, certain dairy products have lower lactose content and could be easier to stomach. Greek yoghurt and aged cheeses are some of these (15Trusted Source, 18Trusted Source, 19Trusted Source, 20Trusted Source). Furthermore, a lot of lactose-free dairy products let you benefit from dairy without experiencing lactose intolerance’s symptoms.

Encourage Normal Bowel Habits To Relieve Constipation



Around 14% of adults experience constipation, which results in symptoms like irregular bowel movements, prolonged straining, hard stools, and bloating . Because they spend more time in your colon and are therefore prone to more bacterial fermentation, it can especially cause bloating . Constipation symptoms can frequently be alleviated by (21Trusted Source, 22Trusted Source):

increasing your intake of fibre. Obtain both soluble and insoluble fibre from whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in the range of 18 to 30 grammes per day. consuming enough liquids. Drink six to eight cups of liquids (1 to two litres) of water each day. doing regular exercise. exercising by swimming, jogging, or Regular bowel movements can be maintained by riding a bicycle for around 30 minutes each day.



Be aware that you might need to increase your intake of soluble fibre with caution because this type of fibre ferments in your colon and may make you feel bloated . Additionally, if you increase your intake of fibre too quickly, it may make your constipation worse, so it’s crucial to do so gradually. Attempt to consume 25 grammes of sugar per day for ladies and 38 grammes of sugar per day for men

While laxatives can help with constipation, some, such as bulk and osmotic laxatives, can exacerbate bloating, so discuss your symptoms with your doctor to see which is best for you .

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website:TheWhistlerNews.com