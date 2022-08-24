Does Ace Hardware Take Apple Pay? Know Complete Payment Method

Apple has expanded its network of retailers that provide cash-back incentives through the Apple Card. Ace Hardware is now offering a 3% cashback incentive through Apple’s Daily Cash. Consumers who use Apple Card with Apple Pay in-store, online, or through the Ace Hardware app.

Besides Uber Eats, Nike, and Walgreens the store is one of only a handful that offers cashback at 3% rate.

Pay Online At Ace Hardware With Apple Pay

Ace Hardware doesn’t specifically list Apple Pay as a payment option, Customers can still use a similar service (PayPal) to make purchases online.

Ace Hardware does not accept Apple Pay as a method of online payment. Apple Pay is only accepted at a small number of participating Ace Hardware stores at this time. That too only when paying with a contactless method.

Apple Pay Available At Limited Store Locations

Ace Hardware’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Kim Lefko, said in a news release that the company is “thrilled to provide Ace consumers even more value when using Apple Card with Apple Pay to shop online, in-app, and at Ace stores in neighborhoods throughout the U.S.”

As people confidently maintain and update their homes, this perk, in addition to award-winning service. Best-in-class brands will bring even more value to them.

When you make a purchase with Apple Card, the Daily Cash feature will automatically add the amount to Apple card in the Wallet. If you use your Apple Card at certain stores, you can get a rebate on your purchases.

The rate for using Apple Pay at Apple stores and select locations is 3%. While the rate for using Apple Pay at other merchants is 2% and the rate for using Apple Pay at all other retailers is 1%.

Also Read: Is Costco Executive Membership Worth It?

Apple Cash can be used for Apple Pay purchases. As a gift to friends and family and as a payment on your Apple Card. And even as a direct deposit into a bank account.

Ace Hardware Accepts Apple Pay In-store

You can use Apple Pay to pay for your Ace Hardware purchase by checking out as normal and selecting the Apple Pay payment option. Apple Pay’s contactless chip and pin feature can be used at a wide variety of merchants, including Ace Hardware.

Apple Pay allows you to pay for items at Ace Hardware with your iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad.

Even if you have Apple Pay on you, you should call your neighborhood Ace Hardware to be sure they accept it before making the trip.

Which Ace Hardware Stores Accept Apple Pay?

Some Ace Hardware locations may accept Apple Pay, customers should call ahead to be sure that their preferred Ace Hardware accepts the payment method.

Find here the list of Ace Hardware locations that accept Apple pay: acehardware.com

If you’d like to make a purchase on the Ace Hardware website but don’t have Apple Pay handy, you can always fall back on PayPal. Cash, credit, and gift cards are all accepted at Ace Hardware.

A growing number of Ace Hardware stores now accept Apple Pay.

Because of its cooperative ownership structure, many Ace Hardware stores are held by independent proprietors. Since this is the case, not all Ace Hardware stores will take Apple Pay.

Different Ways To Pay Online At Ace Hardware

The Ace Hardware online store accepts the Ace Gift Card, as well as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover credit cards. Ace Hardware’s online store does not support Apple Pay, cash on delivery, or the Layaway Plan.

For additional information, read our posts about whether or not Ace Hardware accepts PayPal and whether or not Ace Hardware prices are competitive.

When it comes to accepting Apple Pay as a mode of payment, Ace Hardware stores in 2022 may be all over the map. Unfortunately, Ace Hardware does not accept Apple Pay at this time for any of its online purchases. Ace Hardware also accepts Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and PayPal both in-store and online.

To know more about News Articles, you can check out our website:TheWhistlernews.com