Does FedEx Charge By Weight Or Size? All About Dim Wight

When sending a package to a customer, the shipper aims to meet three objectives. Deliver the package to the customer on schedule, in good condition, and for a fair price. It can feel like you need a Ph.D. in logistics to figure out how much it will cost to ship. It’s not just the package’s weight and dimensions that major carriers use to set the price; dimensional weight pricing is also taken into account. Over the past few years, FedEx’s DIM weight requirements have shifted.

The following is information about FedEx’s shipping rates and how to calculate the dimensional weight of your package.

Calculating Dimensional Weight

Dimensional weight used to be the only factor online retailers concerned themselves with when shipping large packages. That’s not the case any longer. All packages sent through FedEx or UPS must now adhere to new dimensional weight regulations.

To illustrate, suppose you have a box that is 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. Those numbers multiplied together equal 864 cubic inches. FedEx’s dimensional weight can be calculated by taking the total cubic dimensions and dividing it by 139. That brings us to a dimensional weight of 6.2 lb. (or 864 / 139) in this case.

This means that the smallest possible shipping charge for this box is based on its weight of 7 pounds (the carriers round up to the nearest pound). If the package weighs more than 7 pounds, the shipping cost will be calculated based on the actual weight.

Even if the package’s actual weight is lower than 7 pounds—say, 4.5 pounds—you will be charged for 7 pounds because of the dimensional weight rule.

Reasons To Use Dimensional Weight

FedEx has a long history of charging only for the actual weight of packages, regardless of their dimensions.

Say you were to sell those foam swimming noodles on the internet. A FedEx truck would have a hard time fitting one of those in. The item weighs almost nothing, so shipping it won’t break the bank.

Consequently, shipping companies instituted dimensional weight pricing to better align the cost of delivering a package with the fee charged to the shipper. FedEx’s main demand was compensation for the amount of cargo space giant but relatively light packages took up on their vehicles and aircraft.

It was a huge deal when they finally put in place dimensional weight. However, initially, it only applied to packages over 3 cubic feet, so the vast majority of packages were exempt. The policy has since changed, and now they require dimensional weight calculations for all shipments.

The Future Of Dimensional Weight And Its Applications

The rules for dimensional weight have been evolving over the past few years. Both FedEx and UPS have reduced the U.S. dim divisor in 2017, which will increase shipping costs for many online retailers.

The annual shifts have many wondering what comes next. Is it likely that FedEx and UPS won’t keep making it too expensive for many online retailers to ship bulky items? We can’t predict the future, but even if the rules for dimensional weight change in the coming years, the fundamentals of reducing that weight will remain the same.

Lessening The Blow Of The New Standards

In light of these modifications, sellers can take a number of measures to reduce the total cost of processing orders.

Reduce empty space as much as possible

FedEx and UPS have instituted these new regulations for one very simple reason: they want to be compensated fairly for the space taken up in their delivery vehicles.

Over the years, these companies have observed that shippers aren’t particularly concerned with minimizing empty space in their packages. The rules have changed, and it is now in the best interest of the shipper to evaluate their shipments and take the necessary steps to minimize empty space in their boxes.

Consider Other Methods of Distribution

Only two shipping companies, FedEx and UPS, have been mentioned in this entire post. Despite the fact that they are two of the largest parcel delivery companies in the world, they are not the only ones.

The United States Postal Service is a practical alternative (USPS). The Postal Service (USPS) sees the new dim rules as an opportunity to gain market share from rivals FedEx and UPS in the e-commerce delivery market.

USPS’s current dimensional weight rules vary from those of FedEx and UPS. If the package’s volume is greater than 1 cubic foot, the US Postal Service will charge you additional fees regardless of where you live.

Benefits And Drawbacks To Using DIM Weights

Space efficiency is a top priority for carriers. When DIM weight is used as a pricing factor, shippers reevaluate their packaging practices, leading to gains in efficiency and reduced footprints. This procedure is in place to ensure that packages do not contain unnecessary amounts of air or other lightweight materials during transport. In this way, carriers can transport more packages without having to use more space in their vehicles. If shippers can improve their packaging efficiency, they may be able to save money on shipping.

If your business ships items with a high density, you may be paying less than you would if you were charged based on weight alone.

The use of dimensional weight in pricing has not, of course, been completely neutral. Since the advent of e-commerce, shipping costs in the United States and around the world have risen significantly. FedEx has been using DIM pricing for air express for quite some time, and in late December 2014, it began using dimensional weight for freight and ground shipping as well. If shippers did not modify their packaging, experts predicted a 5–25% increase in shipping costs. Most would be affected, but those who ship light but cumbersome packages.

Conclusion

It is in the best interest of shippers to evaluate the costs of their shipping services and find ways to reduce the FedEx shipping rates they must pay. If you are paying for DIM weight but the rate for physical weight is lower, the system may seem unfair. Especially when sending heavy packages, spending the time to figure out how to reduce those costs can pay off in the short and long run.

Make friends with the FedEx DIM weight calculator, which calculates the DIM weight so you can weigh your options.

