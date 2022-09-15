Does Filian Has A Face? Let Us Find Out

Filian is a Twitch streamer and online video blogger. She is well-known on Twitch for broadcasting VRChat. More than a hundred thousand people follow her on the service now. Along the way, you’ll find out all sorts of interesting tidbits about her, such as her real name, age, bio, net worth, height, weight, family, ethnicity, and boyfriend.

Filian, or Filian VrChat as she is called on Twitch, does not share much information about her personal life. After barely five months on Twitch, she collaborated on a new initiative with the platform’s creator. She recognizes that it was her devoted following that helped propel her to stardom. In January, her fans competed to design a special avatar for her YouTube channel.

Filian Early Life

Filian’s parents are Asian, making him the first of his kind in his family. She has failed to reveal either her birth date or her birthplace. Furthermore, she has not even revealed her true identity. There is a graduation ceremony for her at some local, unnamed school. Besides that, her academic background is largely unknown.

Her heritage includes elements of more than one culture. However, at the present time we have no clue regarding her relatives because of a lack of available data. She probably won’t share any personal details about her family, given that she hasn’t even divulged her real name. She has never been married and is still a single woman.

Filian Age, Height & Weight

The day when Filian was born has not been made public anywhere on the internet. Because of this, we are unsure of her true age. Nevertheless, we speculate that she is somewhere in her mid-20s. When it comes to her appearance, there is no information available because she hasn’t done a face reveal yet.

Career Of Fillian

In May of 2021, Filian started her streaming career by creating a Twitch channel. She is frequently observed playing VRChat, despite the fact that many VTubers prefer to play other popular video games. It was only after streaming that one game that she became well-known. But that’s not all: she’s also streamed Beat Saber, Elden Ring, Surgery Simulator, and more. She became a Twitch Partner in October 2021 after a continuous five-month streaming career. Around 8,000 people were following her on Twitch at the time.

Her number of followers increased rapidly after that point. Her rise from zero to one hundred thousand Twitch viewers took about nine months. She streamed for more than 24 hours straight as a gesture of gratitude to her audience. In the present moment, she has over 152k Twitch viewers.

It’s worth noting that she’s also a massive hit on the video-sharing platform YouTube. She broadcasts the best moments from her Twitch streams together with short comedic snippets. Her YouTube videos exploded in popularity, racking up millions of views overnight. As of this writing, she has 185k subscribers and 27m video views.

Filian Net Worth

There is a $250,000 surplus on Filian’s part (estimated). Her primary source of revenue comes from Twitch. She makes money as a Twitch Partner through viewers’ donations and advertising. After that, she brings in cash through patronage and subscriptions. No one knows exactly how many people are currently subscribed to her, but it’s a sizable lot.

Even though her YouTube channel has millions of subscribers, the vast bulk of her views come from YouTube Shorts. It’s common knowledge that the creators of Shorts are paid significantly less. Therefore, we do not consider it to be her primary source of income.

Filian Face Reveal

Even diehard Filian fans don’t know who she really is. To maintain her anonymity as a virtual broadcaster, she covers her face whenever she broadcasts on Twitch. Many of the readers of this blog are probably dying to get a glimpse of her before she changed her appearance. But she hasn’t shown her face online just yet. She uses an animated persona to represent herself while streaming.

It’s common practice among VTubers, and she shares that preference. Many online articles and blogs incorrectly identify a different person’s photo as Filian. However, she has never confirmed or denied any of the photographs being real.

