Dominaria United Release Date: It’s Possible That Reprints Will Alter The Way Competitive Play Is Structured

On Thursday, Wizards of the Coast released a variety of brand-new and recurring cards for Magic: The Gathering in its upcoming Dominaria United set. These cards include six returning “pain lands,” so named because they inflict one damage point every colour of mana they are tapped for on their controller each time.

Three of these six lands are entering Magic’s Pioneer format for the first time, suggesting a new level of balance to the power level of three well-liked color combinations that have had to deal with an imbalance in resources since the format’s launch in 2019. This year’s third Standard Magic: The Gathering set is called Dominaria United. It will bring more high-fantasy Magic to the tabletop and promises multiverse-shattering stakes. Dominaria, the plane of the same name, will once again serve as the setting for some of the most significant storylines in MTG annals.

Dominaria United Cards Magic The Gathering Release Date

The Dominaria United cards for Magic: The Gathering will go on sale on September 9. The source of this information is the official MTG website. On Amazon, you can already pre-order several boosters and packages. Prices for simple packs start at £10 and go up to £260 for a Collector Booster Box with 12 packs. For further pre-order choices, see the game’s website.

Dominaria United Important Dates

Dominaria United Story Published: August 10–18

‘A Look at Dominaria’s History and Worldbuilding’ WotC Stream: August 16

Debut Video and Previews Begin with Wizards Presents: August 18

Card Image Gallery Complete: August 26

Commander Previews Start: August 19

Commander Card Image Gallery Complete: August 22

MTG Arena and MTGO Release: September 1

Prerelease Events (including Dominaria United Jumpstart Boosters): September 2–8

Worldwide Release: September 9

Launch Weekend: September 9–11

Game Day: September 17

Commander Party Events: September 30–October 2

Store Championships: October 15–22

Dominaria United Card List

Vineshaper Prodigy – ELF Diluc Tattered Apparition – Shade Toxic Abomination – Phyrexian Zombie Take Up The Shield – Insant Stall For Time – Instant Tolarian Terror – Serpant Karn, Living legacy Tolarian Geyser – Sorcery Najal, Storm Runner – Efreet Wizard (Legendary Creature) Deflur of Vigor – Phyrexian Wurm Raspution the Oneiromancer – Human Wizard (Legendary Creature) The Ever-Changing Dane – Shapeshifter (Legendary Creature) Astor, Bearer of Blades – Human Warrior (Legendary Creature) Micromancer – Human Wizard Resolute Reinforcements – Human Soldier Lightning Strike – Instant Fuerza Unidas Rohgahh, Kher Keep Overlord – Kobold Warrior (Legendary Creature) Sphinx of Clear Skies – Sphinx Hazezon, Shaper of Sand – Human Warrior (Legendary Creature) Nemata, Guardiana Primigenia Herd Migration – Sorcery Ramses, Assassin Lord – Human Assasin (Legendary Creature) Jedit Ojanen, Mercenary – Cat Mercenary (Legendary Creature) Territorial Maro – Elemental Braids, Arisen Nightmare – Nightmare (Legendary Creature) The World Spell Radha’s Firebrand – Human Warrior Shalai’s Acolyte – Angel Impede Momentum – Sorcery General Marhault Elsdragon Ajani, Sleeper Agent – Ajani (Legendary Planewalker) Guardian of New Belania – Human Soldier Charismatic Vanguard – Dwarf Soldier Benalish Sleeper – Phyrexian Human Soldier The Phasing of Zhalfir Archangel of Wrath – Angel Nishoba Brawler – Cat Warrior Defiler of Dreams – Phyrexian Sphinx Sheoldred, the Apocalypse – Pheroxian Praetor Strangg, Echo Warrior – Human Warrior (Legendary Creature) Sivitri, Dragon Master – Sivitiri (Legendary Planeswalker) Dihader, Binder of Wills – Dihada (Legendary Planeswalker) Jared Carthalion – Jared (Legendary Planeswalker) Jhoira, Ageless Innovator – Human Artificer (Legendary Creature) Raff, Weatherlight Stalwart – Human Wizard (Legendary Creature) Sol’Kanar the Tainted – Elemental Demon (Legendary Creature) Soul of Windgrace – Cat Avatar (Legendary Creature) Squee, Dubious Monarch – Goblin Noble (Legendary Creature) Zur, Eternal Schemer – Human Wizard (Legendary Creature) The Raven Man – Human Wizard (Legendary Creature) Yavimaya Coast – Land Shivan Reef – Land Adarkar Wastes – Land Liliana of the Veil – Liliana (Legendary Planeswalker) Shivan Devastator – Dragon Hydra Jaya, Fiery Negotiator – Jaya (Legendary Planeswalker) Temporal Firestorm – Sorcery Evolved Sleeper – Human Llanowar Loamspeaker – Elf Druid Jasmine Boreal of the Seven – Human Druid (Legendary Creature) Tor Wauki the Younger – Human Archer (Legendary Creature) Ramirez DePietro, Pillager – Human Pirate (Legendary Creature) Forest – Basic Land Mountain – Basic Land Swamp – Basic Land Island – Basic Land Plains – Basic Land

Dominaria United Story

The narrative and lore of Dominaria United will transport us back to Dominaria, a pillar of the Magic the Gathering cosmos, and into a high-stakes narrative that will determine not just the fate of Dominaria but also that of the whole Multiverse. Nicol Bolas’ departure has left Dominaria vulnerable to a new danger. Dominaria is being invaded by the Phyrexian army under the direction of Sheoldred, the Whispering One, Praetor of the Phyrexians.

Looking back into Dominaria’s past in order to plan for its future, Karn returns to the realm to get ready for the Phyrexian invasion. Numerous well-known characters, such as Jhoira and Jaya, as well as the infamous Gatewatch, will make a comeback in Dominaria United. This epic storyline will be told over the course of four sets, beginning with Dominaria United and ending with Brother’s War, the upcoming Standard Set, which is scheduled to release in November.

