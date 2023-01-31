Donald Trump Children: Inside The Trump Family!

The fact that President Donald Trump has a large family is a very well-known truth. Most of them are familiar to you from the White House and the campaign trail, although some like to avoid the spotlight slightly more than others. Barron, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and… I agree, completely.

Five children were born to Donald Trump; three were born to his ex-wife Ivana Trump, one to his ex-wife Marla Maples, and one to his current spouse Melania Trump. In total, he has 10 grandchildren.

Not as knowledgeable about Donald Trump’s children as you believe you should be in the midst of the election? But that’s just the beginning. A few of Trump’s children have been instrumental in his political career, hold important jobs in the White House administration, and support his re-election campaign.

From eldest to youngest, here is all you need to know about all of Donald Trump’s children.

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Jr., the first child of Donald Sr. and his ex-wife Ivana Trump, was born on December 31, 1977, making him 42 years old. He is currently The Trump Organization’s executive vice president of development and acquisitions. Donald Jr. describes himself as a “outdoorsman” in his Twitter bio and has previously worked as a boardroom counsellor on The Apprentice.

Over the years, he and his father had disagreements. He told The Wall Street Journal, “Our default attitude, I believe, is attack. It probably took me 41 years to learn I was a lot more like my dad than either of us had ever realised.” Donald Jr. ran a nationwide campaign for his father. He was in Arizona on November 2 for a “Make America Great Again” gathering.

According to People, he and his ex-wife Vanessa have five children together. He is currently seeing Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host. (You may remember her from her animated speech at the Republican National Convention.)

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka, Donald Trump Srsecond .’s child with Ivana, was born on October 30, 1981. The 39-year-old is her father’s senior aide and advisor in the White House at the moment. Her duties include concentrating on “job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training, and entrepreneurship as well as the education and economic empowerment of women and their families.”

Prior to that, Ivanka, according to her official White House bio, “oversaw development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization alongside her brothers” and “directed some of the company’s largest and most complex transactions.” According to The Washington Post, she also had her own clothing, accessory, and shoe company, which she formally shut down in July 2018 in light of her new political position.

Ivanka has published two best-selling books and has previously worked as a model. Jared Kushner, who is also a White House advisor, is her husband. Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore are their three small children.

Eric Trump

Eric, the third child born to Donald Trump Sr. and Ivana, was born on January 6, 1984. According to his official bio, he is currently the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, where he is in charge of a tonne of things. He is active in residential real estate, five-star hotels, golf courses, commercial and retail spaces, wineries, nightclubs, and brokerage. According to People, Eric has also gotten more involved in politics throughout the 2020 election season. Following his college graduation, he and his father made frequent appearances on Celebrity Apprentice.

Eric earned a degree in finance and management from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. The 36-year-old is wed to Lara Trump; they have two dogs, a daughter named Carolina, a son named Luke, and other children. They all call New York home.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany is the only child of Marla Maples, an actress, and Donald Trump, Sr. She is 27 years old because she was born on October 13, 1993. After her parents divorced, she grew up primarily in California with her mother. According to a source close to Tiffany, “Tiffany and her father have occasionally gone for months without communicating and she spent a very long period without seeing him” since the inauguration. “The last time she was with him at a family event, she found it weird and didn’t feel entirely at home.”

She earned her degree in sociology and urban studies from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016, according to Biography. Tiffany went on to graduate from Georgetown Law this year with a virtual ceremony and a law degree. Trump Senior tweeted: “Congratulations to Tiffany, who received her law degree from Georgetown. Great school, great student. A family lawyer is just what I need. Congratulations, Tiff!”

Throughout the 2020 election, Tiffany has increased her involvement in politics and her father’s re-election campaign. At the Republican National Convention in August, she endorsed her father and declared, “A vote for my father is a vote to defend our American beliefs.”

Barron Trump

Barron, who resides in the White House, tends to avoid the spotlight more than his brothers do, maybe because he is younger (he is just 14). He’ll probably be flying on Air Force One with his parents, so keep an eye out for them. He is the only child of Donald and Melania Trump, the First Lady at the time of writing. He attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal, a prep school in Maryland, and was born on March 20, 2006. Barron is tall; in some pictures, he appears to be at least as tall as his father; he is the first kid to occupy the White House since JFK Jr. In case you were wondering, Barron keeps his Instagram account secret.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student