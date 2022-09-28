Donotcall.gov Legit: What Is It? How Does It Work?

You’ve probably discovered that simply saying “Don’t call this number” and hanging up won’t significantly reduce incoming calls. Signing up for the “National Do Not Call List” that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) established 16 years ago might be helpful. There are registered well over 200 million phone numbers. Find out how to stop those obnoxious telemarketers.

Only sales calls are prohibited under the DNC List. The National Do Not Call List can only halt sales calls, which is an important fact to be aware of. You might keep getting: You can lessen the volume of telemarketing calls you to get by adding your phone number to the FTC’s National Do Not Call Registry. However, don’t count on the Registry to stop all obtrusive calls. The Do Not Call Registry does not stop political candidates or organizations from contacting you. It also won’t stop debt collectors or survey businesses from buzzing your line.

Not Every Sales Call Is Forbidden.

You could still get sales calls from businesses you’ve recently done business with even if you’re on the National Do Not Call List. Likewise, you might get calls if you’ve granted a firm formal permission to call you. You will need to ask the company not to phone you again—preferably in writing—to stop receiving these calls. The business is then bound by law to comply with your request.

Not All Businesses Are Compliant With The Law.

Most trustworthy businesses respect the National Do Not Call List and won’t call you if you’re on it. However, the number of illicit sales calls has significantly increased since 2009, especially from businesses that blatantly disregard the DNC List, according to the FTC. This is due in part to the increase in robocalling, a method of making sales calls that is strictly forbidden. Only political candidates and nonprofit organizations are allowed to make robocalls. Read up on techniques to permanently stop robocalls.

What To Do If You Receive An Obnoxious Call?

The FTC advises hanging up right away if you ever receive a sales call despite being on the National Do Not Call List or if a sales robocall. In addition to the call being prohibited, it’s possible that the business is advertising fraud. The FTC also exhorts you to lodge a complaint a young African American woman sending text messages on her phone or receiving texts while seated, with a close-up of her hands.

Stay silent. Never press a button. Please be aware that no organization making a sales call has the authority to add you to the Do Not Call List, so please disregard any instructions. The FTC warns that any company promising to remove you from its call list by following instructions (clicking buttons, talking to a live representative, etc.) will likely continue calling you, possibly even more frequently. Watch out for these additional phone scams as well.

The FTC’s Actions When You Formally Complain

According to the FTC, those who breach the list may be subject to fines of up to $41,484 per call. The FTC has so far filed lawsuits against hundreds of call-blocking businesses and won judgments totaling more than $1 billion against violators. Therefore, by signing up, you’re giving the FTC more tools in its fight against unauthorized phone calls.

How To Sign Up?

Calling 1-888-382-1222 from the phone you want to register is the simplest way to sign up for the National Do Not Call List (TTY: 1-866-290-4236). You can sign up by going to donotcall.gov. If you register online, you will receive an email with a link that you must click within 72 hours in order for your registration to be successful.

