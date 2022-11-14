Shlok Mukherjee’s Inspiring Doodle Titled As, “India On The Center Stage” Wins Doodle For Google 2022 India

Finding the National Winner for Doodle for Google competition is always an exciting and eagerly awaited process, as well as a chance to encourage the ingenuity and creativity of young people across the country.

The 2022 competition will be the same. For Google’s “In the next 25 years, my India will” theme, more than a hundred cities submitted more than 115,000 ideas.

Google selected the 20 finalists based on more than 5.5 lakh votes. The 2022 Doodle for Google contest’s national winner has been announced as 9-year-old Shlok Mukherjee from the Delhi Public School in NewTown, Kolkata.

Also Read: Anna Faris Accuses Late Director Ivan Reitman of Sexual Harassment

What Is Google Doodle?

The company name, stylized in primary colours and a simple font, makes up the Google logo as it is known to the public. When a Google Doodle appears, one or more letters may be altered, the logo may have a background added, and some Doodles may even have animated elements.

A flag or other national symbol may be included in doodles, or the doodle may express a significant historical event. Doodles may also make a visual reference to a forthcoming holiday. While some Doodles are merely whimsical, others are humorous, poignant, or recall important people.

Numerous offer links to additional information about the subject of the Doodle, and some even add an unexpected twist by covering the page in a confetti storm. As time went on, the unintentional duo that initially created Google Doodles gave way to a team of designers who were in charge of the Doodles.

The tradition was started by the company’s co-founders Page and Brin, who then handed the torch to Susan Wojcicki. They created the first simple illustration of a man with the company’s logo. After that, a third-party contractor was given the task and worked on the Doodles for a short while.

The 2001 Bastille Day Doodle was made by Dennis Hwang, a Google intern at the time (and current webmaster). It was so well received that he was given the responsibility of continuing the tradition and was dubbed the Head Doodler.

Later, a group of workers known as the Google Doodlers joined in, and they continue to serve as the team’s point of contact for all things doodling. But thanks to a competition called Doodle4Google, creative students in art classes now have the chance to create a Doodle that will be displayed on Google’s homepage each year.

Read More: Why Is Boycott Cadbury Trending?

Who Is The Winner Of The Doodle4Google 2022 Contest?

As it unveiled the winners of its Doodle for Google competition, tech giant Google kicked off Children’s Day celebrations in India. According to media sources, Shlok Mukherjee of Bengal won the competition for students in classes 1 through 10, which had over 115,000 entries from more than 100 Indian cities.

The Google homepage’s Doodle features an image of a human and a robot walking hand in hand. It is significant to note that the background of the Doodle contains images of the environment and the planet.

India on the centre stage is the title of the winning artwork by Shlok Mukherjee, and it makes a significant statement. The Google Doodle’s intrinsic meaning makes it important.

Student at Delhi Public School in Newtown, Calcutta, he explains his doodle as follows: “In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists create their own eco-friendly robot for the benefit of humanity.

India will regularly go to other galaxies in outer space from Earth. India will advance in the fields of yoga and ayurveda and become more powerful in the years to come.

In addition, the National Winner will receive a Rs. 500,000 college scholarship, a Rs. 200,000 technology packages for their school or non-profit organisation, a Certificate or Trophy of achievement, Google hardware devices or related products (depending on availability), and amusing Google collectibles.

A group of judges, including well-known individuals like Kuriakose Vaisian, Editor-in-Chief of Tinkle Comics, selected 20 doodles for online voting, according to Google. According to Google, the selection criteria for the winning entry were “artistic value, ingenuity, fit with the contest topic, and distinctiveness and novelty of the approach.”

The outcomes, which included four group winners in addition to a national champion, were determined with the help of more than 5 lakh public votes.

Doodle4Google 2022 Contest India Judges

With the announcement of the Doodle for Google competition winners, tech giant Google kicked off Children’s Day celebrations in India. Shlok Mukherjee of West Bengal won the competition for students in classes 1 through 10, which attracted over 115,000 entries from more than 100 Indian cities.

Shlok’s doodle, “India on the centre stage,” shows his ambitions for India’s scientific breakthroughs to pick up speed in the ensuing years. In a news statement, Google stated, “We were especially thrilled that the growth of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes throughout many of the Doodles.

According to Google, a group of judges, which included well-known individuals like Kuriakose Vaisian, Editor-in-Chief of Tinkle Comics, selected 20 doodles for online voting. According to Google, the selection process for the winning entry was based on “artistic value, ingenuity, fit with the contest topic, and distinctiveness and novelty of the approach.”

Four group winners in addition to a national champion were decided by more than 5 lakh public votes. Neena Gupta, an actor, director, producer, and TV personality, Kuriakose Vaisian, YouTube creators Slayypoint, Alika Bhat, an artist and businesswoman, and the Google Doodle team made up the judging panel for the Doodle for Google contest.

The Doodle for Google competition strives to foster young people’s creativity and inventiveness, and we are continually moved by the incredible talent present nationwide.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com