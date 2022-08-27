Dove Season 2022 Is Here: Quick Guide To Hunting Season Dates

Hunters should have plenty of opportunity to bag doves when the season opens in September, despite the drought’s grip on the majority of the state. Initial results are somewhat below the long-term average and on par with the last three to four years. The drought is a key distinction between this year and last.

Currently, the drought rate is almost 100%. About 60% of the state is experiencing what we would call an extreme or exceptional drought, according to Fitzsimmons. “Water is going to be important this year. The concentration of birds will increase, making them much simpler to hunt. The Rio Grande Valley, South Texas, Hondo, Uvalde, and Throckmorton are some of the historical high harvest regions. This year is the same as last.

White-winged doves have increased in population and range during the last few decades. Their numbers kept increasing, but I believe that over the last seven or eight years, they have somewhat stabilized. Since the 1960s or 1970s, there has been a steady fall in the number of mourning doves across the country. Texas is not experiencing any significant declines. We’re still looking at a really robust population of doves, despite numbers being a little bit lower than the long-term norm in recent years. Like every previous year, scouting is crucial before a hunt.

Dove Season 2022 Info

The Board of Natural Resources has approved the dates and rules for the migratory bird shooting season in 2022-2023, according to the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (WRD). “A change to the waterfowl hunting season is one noticeable modification to this year’s migrating bird restrictions.

According to Tina Johannsen, Assistant Chief of the WRD Game Management Section, “the second split for duck season will start the first Saturday after December 5 and end on the last Sunday in January. “By avoiding starting the season on a day other than Saturday, this adjustment maximizes hunting opportunities each weekend.”

The September Canada Goose season (Sept. 3-25) and the September Teal season are two of the dates and specifics for the forthcoming migratory bird season (Sept. 10-25). Three extra seasons are available for hunting Canada geese: Oct. 8–23, Nov. 19–27, and Dec. 10–Jan. 29. Duck hunting is permitted from Nov. 19–27 and Dec. 10–Jan. 29. You can get a detailed breakdown of the dates and bag restrictions for the migratory bird hunting season online at georgiawildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

The 2022 Youth, Veteran, and Active-Duty Military Waterfowl Days will take place on November 12 and 13. Veterans, service members who are currently on active duty, and children (age 16 or under) may hunt particular migratory species, such as ducks, Canada geese, and mergansers, on these two days.

A parent or guardian who is at least 18 years old must accompany minors (only the youth may hunt, unless the adult is a veteran or active-duty military). Georgia’s wildlife conservation efforts are aided by state licence fees. The amount of paid sporting permits is one of the criteria used to determine how much money the state receives from the federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration programme.

These monies, which in Georgia amount to about $14 million annually, have supported various conservation initiatives including habitat restoration and increased wildlife populations. On www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, over the phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at any of the more than 800 locations where license agents are located, hunters can purchase their licenses.

2022-23 Georgia Hunting Season Dates

Deer Seasons

Archery: Sept. 10 – Jan. 8

Extended Archery*: Sept. 10 – Jan. 31

(*Suburban counties only, listed below)

Youth Firearms Week: Oct. 15-21

Primitive Weapons: Oct. 15 – Jan. 8

Firearms: Oct. 22 – Jan. 8

Extended Archery Season

Barrow, Bibb, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Decatur, Dekalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Muscogee, Paulding, Rockdale, and Seminole counties permit either-sex, archery-only deer shooting through January 31.

National Forest Deer Hunting

Outside of WMAs, the Chattahoochee National Forest‘s deer season runs from October 22 to January 1. The county either-sex days should be followed west of I-75. Antlerless deer shooting is not permitted east of Interstate 75. Deer season in the Oconee National Forest runs from October 22 to January 8. Days with either-sex activity on the Oconee National Forest (outside of WMAs): October 29–30, November 26–27, and December 31–January 1.

Waterfowl Seasons

Early Teal: Sept. 10-25

Canada Geese: Sept. 3-25; Oct. 8-23; Nov. 19-27; Dec. 10 – Jan. 29

Duck: Nov. 19-27; Dec. 10 – Jan. 29

Youth/Military Waterfowl: Nov. 12-13

Small Game & Other Seasons

Crow: Nov. 5 – Feb. 28

Fox & Bobcat: Dec. 1 – Feb. 28

Grouse: Oct. 15 – Feb. 28

Quail: Nov. 12 – Feb. 28

Rabbit: Nov. 12 – Feb. 28

Snipe: Nov. 15 – Feb. 28

Squirrel: Aug. 15 – Feb. 28

Woodcock: Dec. 10 – Jan. 23

