Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Release Date: Nine Celebrities Compete To Become America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar

The Australian edition of the RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-off series Drag Race is back with its signature mix of charisma, individualism, nervousness, and talent.

Since the show’s beginning, RuPaul’s Drag Race has contributed to a shift in the way people around the world think about and talk about gender. It has gone beyond the limits of a reality TV show and assisted many people in finding a safe zone.

As a result, many who are struggling to find their place in the world have been granted a sense of homecoming. The programme will have queens dishing out high fashion reality with themed weeks, performing in humorous mini and maxi challenges, and facing off in the all-important lip-sync for your life battles.

During the breaks between the tasks, there are plenty of shady and poignant moments in the workroom. This is where the queens often open up about some of the most profound and difficult situations they have experienced.

Also Read: Kota Factory Season 3 Official Release Date, Plot, And More Updates

Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Release Date

Stan is the place to go in Australia if you want to see the future generation of beauty queens show off their skills on the catwalk.

The Australian streaming service is the sole provider of all seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Down Under and the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars All Winners.

The television show was given the green light for a second season in September 2021, which was around four months after the launch of the first season.

According to reports, production on the season began on January 18 of this year in New Zealand, and it was planned to continue through February 14 of this year. Up until this point, information regarding the production has been kept under extremely close wraps.

On the 21st of June, RuPaul made the announcement that the second season will make its debut on the small screen on the 30th of July.

Read More: Hacks Season 2 Release Date Revealed

Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Judges

Michelle Visage, a legendary Drag Race veteran judge, and well-known Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson will return to preside over Season 2.

Like in the previous season, they will offer a mix of sassy and sincere criticism to the queens in addition to constructive mentoring, allowing them to improve as drag queens.

In addition to Mama Ru, Michelle and Rhys will be back to judge and mentor a new crop of outrageously ferocious and spectacular queens from Australia and New Zealand who are competing for the Season 2 title and the title of the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar.

Visage declared, “I am happy to be back at the judging panel for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2.” “I’m constantly surprised and inspired by these queens’ ability, heart, and enthusiasm. I’m giddy as hell.”

The Australian comic Rhys Nicholson is also eager to return. He stated, “I am tingling with joy to be back again for another season of Down Under tomfoolery with my stage mother Ru and papa Michelle.

What a bloody privilege it is to watch this new group of females take it to the runway and demonstrate to the world what makes Australasian drag so unique, I’m so happy to be a member of this family.

Who Will Compete In Season 2 Of Drag Race Down Under?

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25: When it comes to being in front of the camera, Aubrey Haive is a veteran. She is also a blossoming musician and actor who is originally from Timaru, New Zealand (now based in Melbourne, VIC).

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21: As one of Brisbane’s most well-known and promising drag performers, Beverly has made a name for herself. With her burlesque and sideshow shows, Beverly Kills proves she’s more than just a gorgeous face. You can even expect a nice flogging or some fire breathing.

Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27: For the past seven years, Faux Fur has consistently been a familiar face and the scene’s loudest voice in Sydney. Faux is one of the most charismatic queens in Sydney, and she is well-known for her high-energy shows that leave the audience clamoring for more. As someone who has always been proud of her Asian ancestry, Faux saw that there weren’t many Asian Queens in the Sydney scene.

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30: Hannah Conda, who had dominated the Perth drag scene, moved to Sydney in 2015, where she became the first queen to ever win both “Rising Star” and “Entertainer of the Year” at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs) in the same year (2016). Hannah has been in various historic Sydney Mardi Gras events as a featured face, opened for Bianca Del Rio on her Australian tour, and even travelled across the ocean to attend RuPaul’s Drag Con in Los Angeles.

Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29: Kween Kong, who hails from New Zealand and has Tongan and Samoan ancestry, currently calls Adelaide, South Australia, home. Kween, a celebrated dancer and choreographer in the gay community known for her explosive performances, frequently travels abroad with the Australian Dance Theatre.

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49: With a spectacular twenty-year career that has delighted audiences from Oxford Circus in London to Oxford Street in Sydney, Minnie Cooper is regarded as drag royalty in the Sydney circuit. Minnie combined her musical theatre and drag talents to make it to the semi-finals of Australia’s Got Talent in 2016. In the Mardi Gras parade of 2018 and the following year, Kylie Minogue and Cher were among the homosexual icons for whom Minnie performed.

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30: After trying to find the confidence to perform drag in her hometown of Newcastle, Molly Poppinz first gained notoriety in Vancouver (NSW). Often referred to as “The Thunder from Down Under,” Molly was accepted by the Canadian queer community, giving her the confidence, she had to perform in front of the crowds.

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28: First Nations Australian and Mori queens are both represented by Pomara. She started her drag career in 2014 and is known as a dynamic, multi-talented performer and host. Pomara performed at the Sydney Mardi Gras in 2018 while also receiving the coveted “Rising Star” title from the drag industry’s DIVA Awards.

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37: The original Kiwi series House of Drag (Season 2) is where New Zealand drag artist Spankie Jackzon gained fame. She entered as an invader in Episode 4 and went on to win, taking home the 10k cash prize.

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ), 25: Formerly recognized for her eerie style, Yuri Guaii is now proving why she is one of Auckland’s most skilled drag makeup artists.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Where was Down Under’s second season filmed?

Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere when? Four months after the first season’s debut, in September 2021, the show received a second season renewal. Filming for the season apparently started in New Zealand on January 18 and was supposed to go until February 14.

Who won the drag race down under?

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under received a cash award of A$30,000 (about US$22,434) and a year’s worth of Revolution Beauty Cosmetics. Art Simone, Karen From Finance, and Scarlet Adams all finished as runner-up’s, with Kita Mean taking home the season’s top prize.

Who is the Australian host of Drag Race?

Along with presenter Mama Ru, Drag Race Down Under will have two judges: the legendary Michelle Visage and gay Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson. In season one of the programme, the pair also served on the panel of judges.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com