Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Introduced With Explosive Subbed And Dubbed Trailers

The film ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,’ which was directed by Tetsuro Kodama and starred an all-star Japanese voice cast, was produced with the full participation of Dragon Ball’s original creator Akira Toriyama. The legendary manga creator was involved in the development of the film’s original story, screenplay, and character design. Kodama directed the film, and an all-star Japanese voice cast starred in it.

Although the traditional leads of the series, Goku and Vegeta, do make an appearance in the movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will instead focus on Gohan and Piccolo and the bond that the two have shared ever since the Namekian warrior first trained the young half-Saiyan to control his immense powers. The movie will be released in 2019. The two will be shown in the film battling a newly reincarnated Red Ribbon Army, who are responsible for the kidnapping of Gohan’s daughter Pan as well as the creation of two new android soldiers known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Release Date

Following the appearance of the upcoming release date of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO on a poster, it is now official. Crunchyroll has revealed the release date of the newest Dragon Ball movie for the entire world. The release of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO is scheduled for August 18 in Australia, New Zealand, and LATAM, and August 19 in the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom of Ireland, and other countries.

The movie, as stated by the streaming service, “will come in more than 2,300 cinemas in the United States Aline, in addition to select IMAX theatres situated in the United States.” On July 22, tickets will go on sale, for those of you who just can’t wait for the movie to come out.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Plot

Broly has joined Goku and Vegeta on Beerus’ planet, where they are continuing their training under Whis. Broly is there to assist Goku in learning to manage his fury. In the meantime, on Earth, the newly revitalised Red Ribbon Army, led by Commander Magenta and Staff Officer Carmine, recruits Dr. Hedo, the grandson of Dr. Gero, in order to exact revenge against Piccolo and Gohan. Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are two new androids that the Army develops with the assistance of Hedo to play the role of superheroes in the public eye.

They send Gamma 2 to assault Piccolo, who is ultimately defeated in the conflict. Piccolo follows Gamma 2 back to the base of the Red Ribbon Army, where he learns that Magenta and Hedo are working on a new android codenamed Cell Max. Cell Max is a new and enhanced version of Dr. Gero’s ultimate weapon, Cell.

Magenta makes the decision to abduct Pan, Gohan’s daughter, as a means of luring Gohan into a trap. Pan, who is trying to get her father to pay attention to her, agrees to go along with the plot after being intercepted by Piccolo in disguise, who has learnt of this scheme and volunteered himself for the kidnapping party. Gohan abandons his studies and joins Piccolo, who has utilised the Dragon Balls to transform into a new form known as “Orange Piccolo,” in an all-out assault on the base after learning that his sister has been “kidnapped.”

Gohan engages Gamma 1 in combat and easily wins the match by using his “Ultimate” form, while Piccolo fights Gamma 2 by transforming into his “Orange Piccolo” form. Piccolo wins the battle against Gamma 2 and then puts an end to the conflict between Gohan and Gamma 1. When the Gammas observe Carmine attempting to kill Pan, they have a change of heart and join forces with Gohan and Piccolo to save her.

Magenta’s outburst of wrath causes Cell Max to be prematurely activated, which results in his being set free as a colossal monster on the loose. Even though Hedo kills Magenta in an attempt to halt this, it is already too late. Cell Max is opposed by Gohan, Piccolo, and the Gammas, who are later joined by Goten, Trunks, Android 18, and Krillin. Goten and Trunks combine their powers to form Gotenks, and despite botching the Fusion Dance, they are able to fracture Cell Max’s head.

This reveals that Cell Max does not possess a healing factor as the original Cell had. Gamma 2 gives his life to hurt Cell Max, and in the process, he breaks Cell Max’s left forearm. Piccolo engages in combat with Cell Max, utilising both his “Orange Piccolo” and “Great Namekian” forms, but he is ultimately victorious. Because of this, Gohan’s pent-up wrath explodes, and he is able to evolve into his “Ultimate” form, which is known as the “Gohan Beast.”

Gohan puts an end to Cell Max’s life by shattering the nucleus in his head with a supercharged version of the Special Beam Cannon while Piccolo holds him in place. After the war is ended, Gamma 1 and Dr. Hedo decide to change their ways and become employees of the Capsule Corporation.

After both competitors have used up all of their strength in their training competition, there is a scene after the credits where Vegeta “defeats” Goku by scoring a low blow on him. Vegeta brags about his triumph while an amazed Broly and Lemo gaze on, much to Cheelai’s annoyance. Broly and Lemo are watching in admiration.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Characters and Voice Cast

The English voice cast includes:

Son Gohan – Kyle Hebert

Son Goku – Sean Schemmel

Son Goten – Robert McCollum

Piccolo – Christopher R. Sabat

Bulma – Monica Rial

Vegeta – Christopher R. Sabat

Krillin – Sonny Strait

Trunks – Eric Vale

Videl – Kara Edwards

Pan – Jeannie Tirado

The new English voice cast includes:

Dr. Hedo – Zach Aguilar

Gamma 1 – Aleks Le

Gamma 2 – Zeno Robinson

Magenta – Charles Martinet

Carmine – Jason Marnocha

