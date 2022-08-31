Ek Villain Returns Release Date: Indian Cinema’s Next Big Action Thriller

Mohit Suri will helm the action-thriller film Ek Villain Returns, which will be released in 2022 in Bollywood. Ekta Kapoor will be the film’s producer. The film’s main characters are played by actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. The movie Ek Villain Returns tells the story of two guys who are each only loved by one of their partners.

Under the banners of T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar are the producers of the film Ek Villain Returns. Mohit Suri and Aseem Arora are responsible for writing the screenplay for the film. For the film Ek Villain Returns, Vikas Sivaraman served as the director of photography. Initially, Aditya Roy Kapur was going to play the part that Arjun Kapoor ended up taking, but Aditya eventually changed his mind.

Ek Villain Returns Release Date

Mohit Suri, the film’s director, revealed that production was finished on March 17, 2022. A message that he made on social media also contained the announcement of the release date. The movie, whose debut was supposed to take place on July 8 but has been pushed back to July 29, 2022, will now be available in theatres on that date. Posters promoting the film that include the lead stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

2x the action, 2x the thrill.#EkVillainReturns arrives on 9th September on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/DDM9kElmPn — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 30, 2022

Trailer available on 30 June 2022. The movie will become available to view on Netflix beginning on September 9, 2022. The film is a spiritual successor to Mohit’s suspense thriller Ek Villain from 2014, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor as two lovers whose lives are turned upside down when Riteish Deshmukh, the villain, kills Shraddha’s character.

Ek Villain Returns Cast

John Abraham as Bhairav Purohit

Arjun Kapoor as Gautam Mehra

Disha Patani as Rasika Mapuskar

Tara Sutaria as Aarvi Malhotra

J. D. Chakravarthy as ACP V. K. Ganesan

Karishma Sharma as Siya, Gautam’s ex-girlfriend

Kaizaad Kotwal as Siya’s Father

Elena Roxana Maria Fernandes as Kiran

Shaad Randhawa as ex-CBI officer DCP Aditya Rathore

Bharat Dabholkar as Devesh Mehra, Gautam’s father

Ivan Rodrigues as Thapar

Digvijay Rohildas as Keshav Rane, Bhairav’s friend

Neha Shitole as Chetna

Satish Nakyodi as Satish

Ek Villain Returns Plot

Rakesh Mahadkar’s wife left him for killing another woman eight years earlier in Ek Villain. Manish is Guru’s. Mumbai’s serial killer has returned after 8 years. A masked intruder kills Aarvi Malhotra. Authorities allege Devesh Mehra’s son, Gautham, organised the attack. Gautham’s father chastises him for raising a commotion at his ex-wedding, girlfriend’s which Aarvi transformed into a rap song. Gautham plots revenge by loving Aarvi. He frightens her rival Kiran.

Aarvi tells Gautham about her father’s romance with her mother. Having a family prevented him from noticing. Gautam overhears her telling her father she wants to be a great singer. Gautam reveals Shastri’s denials in Aarvi’s childhood photos. Gautam’s falsehood kills Aarvi. Three months of self-destruction and redemption help Gautam get over Aarvi. After being hurt by his ex-husband, Gautam loves Aarvi. Aarvi gives Gautam a chance, but she departs sad. Aditya Rathore and his colleagues miss Gautham.

Gautam didn’t kill Aarvi, argues Ganesan. Bhairav Purohit denies having Aarvi’s phone number after police found it in his phone. Insufficient evidence frees Bhairav. Ganesan explains why the Smiley Killer targets one-sidedly passionate girls. He discovers the killer killed 18 in six months. The serial killer asks Ashu to identify Gautham, whose ex-girlfriend Pooja was killed. Bhairav kills Gautham when he chases Ashu to a train station. Gautham can’t see Bhairav while fighting. Bhairav departs by cab. Ganesan’s CCTV search fails.

Cab driver/zookeeper Bhairav falls for mall salesgirl Rasika Mapuskar. Engagement! Rasika shows Bhairav her nastiness by damaging his taxi with thugs. Bhairav proposes to Rasika in Lonavala, but is saddened when he sees her having an affair with Atul. Rasika orders Bhairav to slaughter one-sided girls. Rasika’s first victim is Pooja. Bhairav goes insane and kills girls with Rasika. Bhairav thought Aarvi tricked Gautham three months later. Rasika and Bhairav killed Aarvi at night. After learning Bhairav’s address, Gautham visits his zoo.

After killing Ganesan, Bhairav goes the zoo. Aarvi is alive and, in the zoo, Bhairav tells Gautham. Bhairav accuses Keshav of killing Smiley after his estranged son Yash testifies against him. Bhairav soothes Gautam while Aditya tries to frame Keshav. Later, Bhairav and Rasika try to kill Aarvi. Gautham fights Bhairav. Bhairav discovers Rasika is dead after seeing her in his dreams. Rasika’s Lonavala engagement announcement left Bhairav speechless. Before accidentally killing Rasika, he begs her to embrace his feelings.

After regaining consciousness, Bhairav hides Rasika’s body in the zoo’s freezer and murders girls for her. Bhairav’s love for Aarvi would never alter, even if she rejects him, Gautham tells him. Bhairav’s error causes the tiger to attack. Aarvi meets Gautham before departing. Aarvi sings with Gautam’s help. Rakesh Mahadkar, who survived the accident but is paralysed, encounters Bhairav, who lost an eye to a tiger, and renews his pledge.

Ek Villain Returns Storyline

It has been announced that Ek Villain Returns will be an upcoming action thriller film in India. The film is the second chapter of the Ek Villain movie series, which first appeared in theatres in 2014. The movie followed the life of a criminal whose wife was murdered by a vicious serial killer while she was in the final stages of her illness.

The recently released film also contains a number of intriguing plot turns and twists, all of which contribute to the audience’s feeling of active participation throughout the film. The previous film depicted the struggle that took place between a hero and a villain; the upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns, will instead focus on the battle that takes place between two villains who are competing against one other.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Is Ek Villian an I Saw the Devil remake?

For a romantic suspense film, Ekta Kapoor hired Mohit Suri. Although the filmmaker Suri denied the rumour, Ek Villain had previously been said to be a remake of the Korean film I Saw the Devil. In the movie, every character, according to Suri, will have grey undertones.

Does “Ek Villain Returns” succeed or fail?

Ek Villain Returns, starring Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham, falls short of the Rs 40 crore barrier.

How much did ek villain returns cost?

The budget for Ek Villain Returns has been made public and is estimated to be about Rs. 62 cr.

