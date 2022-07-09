Ex-Boyfriend Sunny Balwani Guilty of 12 of the 12 Fraud Counts Against Elizabeth Holmes

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a former Theranos executive, was found guilty on Thursday of engaging in a major fraud at a firm that was once the darling of Silicon Valley and valued at $9 billion with disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

They found him guilty of all 12 felonies for cheating Theranos investors as well as patients who depended on dangerously inaccurate blood tests.

A San Jose, California courtroom was filled with seven women and five men who convicted Balwani of sexually assaulting them.

Balwani and Holmes, who were both convicted earlier this year on four charges of fraud and conspiracy against investors, now face the same sentence of 20 years in jail.

The date of the sentencing has been set on November 15.

A look at Balwani’s career, his encounter with Holmes at a party, and the fall from grace of Theranos:

Life in the Early Years and Professional Pursuits

WSJ reports that Balwani is an immigrant from a long-standing farming family. Graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in information systems in 1990. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Master’s in Business Administration in 2003.

Commercebid.com was sold in 1999 for $228 million in cash and shares, making Balwani a multi-millionaire.

As a result of a case he brought against a tax advisor, Balwani obtained shares in the sale that was sold for more than $40 million.

While working with Theranos, I met Holmes.

According to the BBC, Holmes and Balwani first met when she was 18, while on a college trip to Beijing.

He divorced his wife of twenty-five years, a Japanese artist, about the time he met Holmes, who was twenty years younger than him.

In 2003, Holmes was beginning Theranos, and their friendship became romantic.

Balwani subsequently testified in her trial that she backed Holmes’s plan to drop out of Stanford and launch the firm that would become Theranos.

According to testimony produced during her trial, they lived together from 2005 until 2016, at one time purchasing a $9 million home in Atherton, Calif., a posh Silicon Valley neighbourhood.

Balwani was appointed COO to assist Holmes in leading the firm he created at the age of 19.

Investors were captivated to Holmes’ strong, commanding voice and black Steve Jobs-esque turtleneck as much as the promise of her self-service testing devices that could run the analytical gamut inexpensively and on just a few drops of blood.

In addition to Rupert Murdoch’s investments in the firm, the corporation promoted its cooperation with drugmakers, pharmacies, and the US military.

Loss of holiness

In 2015, the Wall Street Journal published a series of stories claiming that Theranos’ gadgets were incorrect.

When the firm went bankrupt in 2016, the pair took great pains to keep investors and staff in the dark about their budding romance, according to the BBC.

For lying to investors regarding both the company’s finances and the machines’ capacity to do a wide variety of tests using very small amounts of blood, Balwani and Holmes were indicted in 2018. The two were also accused of misleading patients regarding the accuracy of the tests, according to the government’s case.

As a result of her separate trial, Holmes decided to testify in her own defence and deny that she had lied to investors.

While Holmes and Balwani were romantically linked, she bitterly accused him of sexual and emotional abuse. Balwani’s lawyer has angrily refuted the allegations.

Since his conviction earlier this year on four charges of fraud and conspiracy against investors, Holmes has maintained that the evidence against him was inadequate. On September 26, she will be sentenced.

His trial has begun

Defense counsel for Balwani sought to depict him as a “faithful soldier” who worked with Holmes to preserve the blood-testing firm, according to the Guardian.

After guaranteeing Theranos’s $12 million loan in 2009, Balwani put his own money in the firm because “he was convinced by Holmes’s vision,” according to reports.

According to the BBC, Balwani had no formal medical background, which some felt may be enough to persuade a jury that he was unaware of the flaws in Theranos’ software.

Balwani’s defence failed to demonstrate his innocence, according to TechCrunch.

Read More: The Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Surprised A Waitress With A $500 Tip!

Balwani sent Holmes a text message reading, “I am accountable for everything at Theranos,” which was offered to the jury as evidence.

“Ms Holmes and Mr Balwani were partners in nearly everything,” prosecutor Robert Leach said earlier in the trial, as per the BBC.

It was clear to both defendants and Holmes that the rosy statements they told investors about Theranos were not based on fact.

For many, the guilty judgments are considered as a stain on the IT sector and as the end of an era in which firms could raise massive sums of money on the basis of inflated marketing claims that had little truth behind them, as reported by The Guardian.

According to a representative for US Attorney Stephanie Hinds, the jury in San Jose, California, deliberated for little more than five days before convicting Balwani on two charges of conspiracy and ten counts of fraud.

In a statement, Hinds said, “We are pleased with the jury’s hard work and attention to the facts presented.” “We are pleased with the decision and eagerly await the sentence hearings,” said the defence.

Jeffrey Coopersmith, Balwani’s attorney, said the defence was “clearly dissatisfied” with the findings and will explore all possibilities, including an appeal.

To know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com