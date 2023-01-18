“Emily in Paris” Is Back With Season 4: Witness Funny Twist On The Classic Love Triangle

There is so much new drama in Emily in Paris’ third season that viewers will need time to process. Following the cliffhanger from season 2, Emily in Paris faced difficult decisions in her love life and in general.

Emily decides whether she wants to commit to a relationship with Alfie (after first electing not to decide) and decides between working for Madeline or Sylvie without giving away any tasty new season secrets (though the choice was ultimately made for her).

Fans don’t have to worry about what will become of the popular romantic comedy, thank goodness. A release date of 2023 has already been set for Emily in Paris season 4, which has already been confirmed. We require responses quickly in light of the fresh bombshell that was dropped in the season 3 finale!

Unfortunately, season 4 of Emily in Paris won’t air in January 2023, immediately following season 3. Of course, we weren’t anticipating new episodes to air so quickly, so fans will still have to wait until later in the next year for the new season.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of Emily in Paris is being produced by Netflix. In fact, the programme is so well-liked that Netflix revealed in January when they unveiled season 3 of Emily in Paris that season 4 would be produced.

They posted this on Instagram: “Hello to 3 and 4! It is confirmed that EMILY IN PARIS will run for two more seasons.”

The third season of Emily in Paris has not yet been given a firm release date by Netflix, but given that the first two seasons were both made available in December, the streaming service may decide to follow suit and choose a December 2023 release.

However, according to Variety, seasons 3 and 4 were filmed simultaneously, therefore the season may have an earlier 2023 premiere. Given that seasons 1, 2, and 3 each feature 10 episodes, we anticipate season 4 to follow suit.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Cast

Although the Emily in Paris season 4 cast is yet unknown, we believe we are equipped to make some educated guesses about who might feature, starting with:

Lily Collins as Emily

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

William Abadie as Antoine

Emily in Paris Season 4 Storyline

Based on what happened in Season 3, we can assume that Emily and Gabriel will be alone once more. As a result, we might see Netflix bring the two star-crossed lovers back together in a typical rom-com cliche move.

Gabriel and Camille will have to learn how to deal with the novel idea of becoming parents while not being romantically involved. We can definitely anticipate that as a plotline as well because Mindy (Ashley Park) and her ex-boyfriend have been approved for the Eurovision song contest.

Back at work, Julien (Samuel Arnold), Emily’s teammate, was set up for a well-deserved character journey as some tension grew between them over the way Emily routinely derailed his pitch sessions with her main character energy. Perhaps he’ll go all Nate the Great on Emily and resurface as her arch-enemy, à la Ted Lasso, replete with a new hairstyle?

Emily in Paris Season 4 Plot

While navigating the love triangle she unintentionally established with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie at the conclusion of season three, Emily (Lily Collins) is still perplexed as ever (Lucien Laviscount).

When the Champére heiress leaves Gabriel and Camille’s wedding (performed by Camille Razat), everything comes to a head. She soon makes it evident that she is preoccupied with other issues, such as her connection with Sofia (Melia Kreiling), a new character from season three.

Furthermore, the season concludes with no clear indication of Emily’s eventual partner as Camille noted that Emily and Gabriel are unmistakably in love with one another.

Collins expressed relief that a fourth season is on the way to PEOPLE lately. “Having the knowledge that those cliffhangers would be resolved going into this finale would be a blessing. We all probably would have experienced panic attacks if we hadn’t received that.”

Darren Starr, the show’s creator, further commented on the shocking conclusion by revealing to Deadline that the marketing executive and chef will be the subject of additional conflict in the upcoming season.

“A star-crossed couple, Emily and Gabriel. The fact that Emily came to Paris for work and not for romance is, in my opinion, a key consideration for the upcoming season. They both seem to be at a different stage of life now, one that is more mature and undoubtedly more complex “he clarified

Despite the two ultimately getting back together, Mindy, Emily’s best friend, is still unsure about her relationship with Nicholas. Why? because it is a major power play for her to have been admitted to the Eurovision song contest.

The brilliant singer-songwriter appears to be forced to make a significant choice in season four about whether to pursue her aspirations with or without the person she loves.

