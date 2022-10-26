The Famous Cheerleader Eric Ortiz Died At A Very young Age: Know The Reason

The tragic news that a well-known cheerleader, Eric Ortiz, has fallen tragically on Saturday, October 22, 2022, has just recently spread around the American cheerleading scene.

In the wake of the tragic news of Eric Ortiz’s untimely passing, the internet has been inundated with messages of condolence for him, as his passing is a significant loss for the entirety of the community.

According to the Bleacher Report, Eric Ortiz, who is now 30 years old, previously participated in cheerleading for both the University of Louisville and the Gymtyme All Stars.

His accomplishments as a competitor include winning ten national championships and two global titles. He was a well-known athlete.

Who Is Eric Ortiz?

Eric Ortiz was born on January 11th, 1992 in the United States. Cheerleading is one of the things that made him famous. During the summer, he embarked on a tour alongside another star cheerleader, Gabi Butler. Eric Ortiz’s age is 30.

GymTyme All-Star cheerleader who decided to attend the University of Louisville to support the Cardinals in their athletic endeavours. In addition to that, he joined the Louisville University dance team. The cheerleader was born in the state of New York, which is located in the United States.

Previously, he was employed at a Louisville, Kentucky establishment known as Tengo Sed Cantina. While working at Fresenius Medical Care, he completed the necessary training to become a qualified clinical hemodialysis technician. He studied nursing at the University of Louisville and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in the field.

Eric Ortiz Death

According to TMZ Sports, Eric “passed away unexpectedly” on Saturday, October 22. The reason for his passing has not been made public at this time. For the benefit of those who are unaware, Eric was a cheerleader for the University of Louisville as well as the GymTyme All-Stars, with the latter organization winning a total of ten national championships and two world championships. On October 24, GymTyme All-Stars issued a statement in response to the news of Eric’s passing.

The statement read, in part, “Eric Ortiz was a force when he joined our programme. He was capable of stunting, tumbling, jumping, dancing, and performing alongside some of the greatest athletes who have ever set foot on a cheerleading mat. As an athlete, he was absolutely compelling. He was able to accomplish everything, and he did so. He was a leader both in training and on the playing field.”

The GymTyme All-Stars said, “Eric was a kind, amazing, and sincere person.” When he was around, there was never a shortage of opportunities to share a laugh, a grin, or a hug. His optimistic attitude was contagious to his teammates, the programme, and his friends. He was a light that dispelled whatever darkness and worry there was at the time.

The conclusion offered by GymTime All-Stars was as follows: “As we all confront this hour of darkness together; we shall remember that we are not alone. Even though we are apart, we still have one other and our memories of you. We shall miss you dearly, but we know that you would want us to continue living our lives to the fullest. We are grateful that you have included us in this amazing experience. Please accept our thanks.”

A tribute was posted on Instagram by the New Rochelle Cheerleading team, which said, “This is a tough one. Yesterday, a bright and sparkling member of the New Ro family passed away. Eric Ortiz, there are not enough words to convey what you meant to everyone. You will not be forgotten.

“The moment you walked in, the atmosphere immediately became more upbeat and positive. A National and World Champion, but most importantly, a son, brother, uncle, and friend to his family and friends. You have irreparably damaged our hearts, and we are going to miss you. The team then added, “Until we meet again.”

Gabi Butler, who starred in the Netflix docuseries Cheer, provided her response to the news of Eric’s passing on social media.

“Everything inside of me has been shattered into a million little bits… My heart will break if I never again get to experience the joy of hearing your laugh or seeing your radiant grin. She wrote to him, “Eric Ortiz, you were the loveliest spirit I’ve ever encountered.”

She said, “Your memories will be with me forever, and I want to thank you for making me feel like I was unstoppable because you always made me feel like I was on top of the world. I will never forget how you made me feel.” I adore you with all of my mind, body, and spirit, Eric… “Rest in peace, my darling; you will always be remembered and held dear in my heart.”

Eric Ortiz, a former cheerleader at the University of Louisville, passed away at the age of 30 with a reported fortune of between $1 million and $2 million, according to reports about his net worth.

