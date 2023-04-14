“Essex Pub Banned From CAMRA Awards For Displaying Offensive Golly Dolls”

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has stated that a bar that was raided by the police and had golliwog dolls confiscated should not be considered for “future awards or inclusion in our Good Beer Guide.”

Camra stated that it found it “baffling” that the White Hart Inn, which is located in Grays, Essex, decided to display the “offensive” dolls.

On February 24, a member of the public reported feeling racially upset, which prompted the police to begin their investigation.

Chris Ryley, who co-manages the bar, referred to the dolls as “part of our history” in an interview.

Camra declared in a series of tweets that it was advising its South West Essex local branch “not to consider the White Hart, Grays, Essex, for future awards, or inclusion in our Good Beer Guide while these discriminatory dolls continue to be on display.”

This statement was made in response to the pub’s display of dolls that discriminate against certain groups of people.

Camra’s central office is addressing the issue, according to a spokesperson for the Camra chapter that serves South West Essex.

Camra stated that it has changed an entry on its Good Beer Guide App because the company considered the previous entry to be “problematic.”

It added a paragraph to the post that described the pub that stated, “Note that this pub has chosen to display items that are considered by many people to be offensive.”

The pub boasted on its website that it had been recognized as South West Essex Camra Pub Of The Year on multiple occasions owing to the “great service” that it provided.

Mr. Ryley stated that the tavern was utilized for meetings by both the South West Essex Camra and the Thurrock Beer Festival.

“A mountain has been made out of a molehill,” he added. “This is ridiculous.”

He said that the bar had been met with more positive feedback than negative, and that it was “still open and trading.”

A member of the general public reportedly confided in police that they experienced racial anxiety as a result of their visit to the pub.

On April 4, there were five cops present, and they were able to seize some of the dolls that included racially inappropriate content.

There were rumors that Home Secretary Suella Braverman had gotten in touch with the police force over the probe.

Although the Essex Police stated that this was “absolutely not true,” they did not deny the possibility that they had been contacted by the Home Office.

When asked if it was necessary for five policemen to remove the dolls, the Minister of Policing, Chris Philp, responded that it is “up to the police to decide how they respond to incidents” in an interview with LBC. The question centered on the necessity of removing the dolls.

According to the police, no one has been arrested or charged in connection with the inquiry; however, the landlord will be questioned when he returns from traveling overseas the following month.

According to the statement made by the police department, prior to the confiscation of the items one week ago, officers had been discussing the matter in question with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Benice Ryley stated that she has displayed the collection of approximately 30 dolls at the pub for the past nearly ten years. The dolls had been donated by her late aunt and customers.

The dolls are considered to be racist stereotypes because they are modeled after minstrels from the 18th century.

They made their debut in 1910 on the jars of Robertson’s Jam, which would go on to become one of the most famous brands in the United Kingdom.

It resulted in the creation of a wide variety of toys and collectibles. In the 1980s, in response to criticism that the character upheld stereotypical portrayals, the name was changed to Golly. 2001 was the year that it was eventually discontinued.

