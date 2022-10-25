American Youtuber Ethan Klein Is Once Again Banned From YouTube

It is not the first time that Ethan’s video has been removed from the platform; in fact, this is the second time it has happened. However, the YouTuber has been under fire recently for a joke that he made, and a lot of the criticism has been posted online.

Ethan Klein, owner of H3H3 Productions, was given a one-week suspension from YouTube for anti-Semitic content, and he has blamed “white supremacists” for successfully lobbying the platform to earn him a ban for anti-Semitism.

Klein was banned for comments he made in response to a video that was uploaded by another user. On the episode that aired on Monday of Klein’s podcast, The H3 Program, the 37-year-old attacked Shapiro for not condemning Kanye West’s anti-Semitic outburst.

Klein is the host of the podcast. A joke about the Holocaust was made in the context of Klein’s criticism of the far-right internet personality.

Who Is Ethan Klein?

On June 24, 1985, in Ventura, California, Ethan Edward Klein was born. His parents are Ashkenazi Jews named Gary and Donna Klein. Edward is the middle name of Ethan. He is Jewish and American, and he was born in the United States. The late American film and television producer Leonard Katzman was Ethan’s maternal grandfather. Ethan’s maternal grandfather was Leonard Katzman.

American “YouTuber” Ethan Klein is a successful individual who goes by his own name. His most well-known work may be found on the “h3h3Productions” YouTube channel, which he and his wife Hila Klein jointly run. The channel’s production staff also includes Hila Klein.

Reddit named this channel the “YouTube Channel of the Year” in 2016, praising its remarkable subscriber base of over six million users. Additionally, Ethan manages a podcast channel where he streams live interviews with well-known individuals from the entertainment industry.

In addition, Ethan and Hila run a second joint channel that attracts millions of viewers. When well-known “YouTuber” Matt Hoss accused Ethan of plagiarising and filed legal action against him, Ethan became embroiled in a dispute.

Ethan finally prevailed in the court battle after some time had passed. In addition to his role as a highly-liked “YouTuber,” Ethan is well known for his contributions to a number of philanthropic organisations.

Ethan experiences tics in his brows due to a type of Tourette syndrome called as partial Tourette syndrome. A lot of the time in his videos, he talks about the disorder. In one of his podcast episodes, Ethan has already revealed that he has dyslexia.

Ethan Klein Career

In Israel prior to joining YouTube, Ethan held a position as a marketing executive. He started producing videos for Hila’s college projects later that year and uploading them to “YouTube” He started his channel in 2011, but it wasn’t until these videos that it really took off.

He and his wife then started to upload additional movies as a result. Reaction and humorous sketches are the main themes of the programming. Their “VAPE NATION” reaction video has received over 20 million views, making it the most popular one on the channel.

He and Hali opened a second channel in response to the success of “h3h3Productions.” Ethan and Hila is the new name for what used to be known as h2h2Productions. It prioritises humour and reaction videos, just like the main channel. The service is used by close to 2 million people.

His third YouTube channel, H3 Podcast, was introduced later in the month by the Kleins. But compared to their previous channels, this is extremely different. There are numerous themes available for live broadcast.

Additionally, there are notable guests. PewDiePie, Philip DeFranco, Jordan Peterson, Justin Roiland, Steve-O, Bob Saget, Ninja, Chris D’Elia, Jake Paul, Bo Burnham, Post Malone, Bill Burr, and Tim Heidecker are a few of the well-known guests that were interviewed on the show. The channel currently has over 2 million subscribers.

He decided to give out the podcast to folks once again because they liked it. Because of this, he started a new channel named “H3 Podcast Highlights” in August 2017. Short podcast videos are posted here by him. By 2020, 1.57 million people will be channel subscribers.

He published “H3H3: Ball Rider” on the “App Store” and “Google Play” in September 2018 using the popularity he had gained on YouTube. An independent Canadian video game production company called “Outerminds” produced this game.

Ethan Klein Controversy

Ethan and Hila were charged with plagiarism in April 2016 by the Iranian-American YouTuber Matt Hosseinzadeh. He charged the Klein sprouts with using a sizable chunk of one of his videos without giving proper attribution. Even more, Matt asserted that he was the one who originally asked for the content to be taken down. But the two resisted doing what they were told.

A fellow YouTuber named Philip DeFranco quickly assisted Kleins in starting a GoFundMe fundraiser. Their intention was to use it to raise money to pay their legal expenses. The support of their viewers and other YouTubers was really encouraging for them. While everything was going on, the Kleins’ legal action was successful. On August 23, 2017, he announced his success on Twitter.

They also put the money they had accumulated in an escrow account called the “Fair Use Protection Account,” which is known as a “protection account” (FUPA). In their legal battles, victims of false copyright claims are helped by the account.

Ethan Klein Is Banned

During a contentious webcast when he believed that the Daily Wire reporter would be gassed in the following Holocaust, Ethan Klein expressed his death wish for conservative Jewish commentator Ben Shapiro.

YouTube removed the video in response to criticism, and Ethan Klein was given a strike and a one-week restriction. Ethan earned a strike and a one-week ban from YouTube for his anti-Semitic comments regarding Ben Shapiro, according to Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker, Klein’s friend and fellow podcast co-host.

Ethan Klein expressed his desire for Jewish conservative political journalist Ben Shapiro to be the first victim of the upcoming Holocaust during a controversial show. Some people believed Klein’s remark to be a death threat disguised as a joke directed against Shaprio.

Shapiro was called a snowflake by Klein in response, and he was charged with sending his “white nationalist” followers to mass report his channel.

I, a Jewish dual citizen of Israel and the USA, was suspended from YouTube for anti-Semitism after a small group of white supremacists successfully petitioned the platform. Despite their best efforts, Ben Shapiro and his friends are ultimately the ones giving deadly anti-Semites a forum. Ethan Klein tweeted, “All I did was point it out.”

He continued, “Our legal efforts against Kavanaugh intend to do the same.” Dishonest provocateurs won’t quiet me. No regrets. The truth doesn’t care how you feel, argues Ben Shapiro. Ben Shapiro proved Klein’s anti-Semitism despite his Israeli citizenship. Neoliberal and socialist Twitch broadcaster Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker called Ethan Klein’s statements “a tad spicy”

During his livestream, Piker responded to Ethan Klein’s YouTube ban by saying, “Of course he got a strike for it because conservatives love anger.” Shapiro and his associates, according to him, “weaponized” the remark and worked to get him suspended. Before the month is up, Ethan Klein will be able to make a comeback on the H3H3 and Leftovers podcasts.

