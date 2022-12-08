Every Thing You Need To Know About Festive Udhauli Parva

The Kirati people celebrate a significant holiday known as Udhauli parva. Historically, it is believed that the Kirata people originated in the steep eastern areas of Nepal. “Kirat” can imply either “people with a lion’s heart” or “people with a lion’s nature.” Additionally, it might signify people from the mountains. Kirata is a derivation of the word Kirati or Kiranti, both of which were used to designate the group of people who live in Eastern Nepal.

The Kirat, often spelled “Kiranti,” are an ancient people who have been linked to the history of Nepal for many hundreds of years. The history of Nepal indicates that the Kirats were in power for around 1,225 years (800 BC–300 AD). There were 29 kings during their reign.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE FESTIVITY: THE MYTHOLOGY

According to the legends of the Kirat people, a god named Paruhang who inhabited the skies fell in love with a goddess named Sumnima who resided on earth after seeing how lovely she was. He also presented her with a stunning comb before making his marriage proposal to her. This resulted in the union of heavenly and terrestrial beings. This unwed pregnancy resulted in the birth of four children

. But one-day Paruhang departed Sumnima and did not return. Even as time passed, Sumnima continued to wait for her husband to come back. Sumnima discovered a creeper plant one day while she was out in the wild looking for food for her children. She discovered after tasting this plant that it bestowed power, strength, and happiness on its users and compelled them to tell the truth.

In response to seeing this, she fashioned a buti, which is a religious charm or talisman, out of it, and as a result, a large number of people benefited from it. Finally, upon Paruhang’s return, she insisted that he put on the buti, which made him very happy. Paruhang then began to reveal the truth to her regarding his experiences in Heaven and earth when he was perched atop the Chomolungma (Mt Everest).

He had practised meditation and travelled around the entire cosmos. After that, he assured her that he would never abandon her again, to which Sumnima responded by performing a joyful dance known as “the Sakela dance.” Since young boys and girls join in this dance in the hopes of meeting their future partners, it has been associated with the concept of finding love.

EXPLAINING THE VALUE OF UDHAULI PARVA

It is a manifestation of cultural identity.

We believe that this celebration, which has a history dating back one thousand years, is one of the best illustrations of how people are more important than things in ensuring the survival of a culture. The celebration of Udhauli Parva by the Kirant community is a lovely custom, and we very much hope that it will continue for many thousands of years to come.

It is an ode to mother nature.

The inhabitants of Kirant were thankful to the land for all that it had given them, despite the fact that the topography of the Himalayas was extremely difficult and constantly shifting. We consider this awareness of the earth and what it provides for people to be a remarkable illustration of how humans and environment can coexist in the same space.

It's quite passionate.

A chance for the younger members of the community to find love is presented in the form of the Sakela dance, which is performed throughout the festival. Young people are encouraged to put themselves out there and be open to the possibility of finding love or having it find them by participating in the dance.

FESTIVITIES AND RITE OF PASSAGE

Chula puja is the ritual that kicks off the festival (a fireplace exclusively kept for the Kul). The Kirati Rai priest Nakchhong is in charge of performing the Puja. After the chula puja, nakchhong will execute a sacrificial rite (generally with chicken) over a sacred spot known as “Sakela thaan,” which is typically under a sacred tree.

During this rite, chicken will be sacrificed. The Nakchhong is responsible for initiating the dance as a way of indicating that the puja has been successfully completed. The Sakela Naach, a celebratory dance, will then begin after this.

As a result, the distinctive Sakela dance that is performed to the sounds of traditional instruments such as Dhol, Jhyamta, Baja, and others is the highlight of the event. The fact that participants of all ages gather in a huge circle to execute this dance together is one of its most endearing aspects.

It is an unadulterated style of dancing in which people of all ages and relations hold hands and dance together in a circle. In every circle, there is a male and a female leader who are referred to as the Silimangpa and the Silimangma, respectively. Everyone in the group follows the lead of the lead dancers, who are referred to as Sili.

Beautiful Kirati ladies perform the Sakela Naach while dressed in traditional guneu known as chhit ko guneu and adorning themselves with traditional jewellery such as shir phol, Sirbandi, chimpti, jun (moon) clip, Phuli, Bulaki, Tilahari, Pote, chandrahar, company har, and kalli.

Men dance while wearing their traditional garb (Daura Suruwal) and wearing phetas (turbans made of white cloth) on their heads; some of them decorate their phetas with feathers. They also carry traditional weapons such as khukuris and bows and arrows.

Kirats over Nepal get together to celebrate this festival annually. The festival is celebrated with a great deal of passion and enthusiasm despite the fact that traditional migration may no longer be done as a result of urbanisation and settlement in metropolitan environments.

KUL PUJA IS A HINDU FESTIVITY

Hindus also honour their forefathers and the cow shed on this day with the ritual of Kul Puja. Each festival is celebrated by storing up on fresh grains and making an offering to the Gods and Goddesses to ensure a steady supply of food throughout the year. Thus, the nation-wide rice harvest is complete.

Final Words

This year, Udhauli Parva will take place on December 8th, the night of the full moon in the month of Mangsir. The eighth month of the Nepali calendar is known as “Mangsir,” which corresponds to the Gregorian month of December.

As the birds migrate south for the winter, this celebration marks the beginning of a new season. The majority of people who celebrate this holiday are from the Kirant ethnic group, who do so as a gesture of gratitude to Mother Earth for the bountiful harvest the land has provided them with.