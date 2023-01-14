Famous Footballer Neymar’s Romantic History, Relationship

Neymar is widely recognised as a top football player. You may not be aware of the precise number of lucky girls Neymar has dated, despite the fact that some of his romances have made headlines. Consequently, today’s report on Neymar’s past relationships is not to be missed.

Neymar is the subject of dating rumors.Given the number of women he dated in such a short time, the tale may be quite lengthy. Over the course of ten years, he dated a lot of girls, but only a handful lasted more than a few months. Since the beginning of his romantic career in 2010, he has dated only actresses, models, and musicians.

He has a son, David Lucca da Silva Neymar Jr. Neymar had a child at an early age, and, at first, he didn’t talk about who the mother was. However, Neymar’s ex-girlfriend, Carolina Nogueira Dantas, eventually came forward. Once the baby was born, the couple broke up.

Who Is He Seeing?

Bruna Biancardi

Bruna Biancardi, an influencer and contestant on the MTV show “De Ferias com o Ex,” was Neymar’s recent girlfriend (Holidays with Exes). Their romance was publicised in January 2022, but by August of that year, they had reportedly split up following a party.

Neymar’s ex-girlfriend is Bruna Marquezine. They were inseparable and shared a special friendship. She has acted in several Brazilian films. It was at the 2012 Rio Carnival that Neymar and Bruna first locked eyes. For six years, their relationship was on and off due to their busy schedules. Bruna was unable to join Neymar in Europe due to her acting commitments in Brazil.

According to an Instagram post by Bruna Marquezine, “We’re no longer together.” It was his choice, but I promise you we’ll always have a great deal of mutual respect. They’ve managed to maintain cordial relations throughout.

Natalia Barulich

In February of 2018, Neymar and model Natalia Barulich met after her then-boyfriend, Colombian musician Maluma, played at Neymar’s 26th birthday party. After two years together, Natalia and Maluma ended their relationship in October of 2019. “I love Juan Luis (Maluma) very much, but right now we need to take time for ourselves and our careers so that we may continue to grow as musicians and as people,” Natalia said in a statement at the time.

Natalia disputed that her association with Neymar was the reason for her split from Maluma in an interview on the Mexican show Windowing after the couple’s dissolution. She added, “He’s a great person; he’s a great friend; he’s always been a great guy; and he’s been a terrific person in my life.” “I don’t know why the media believes we’re dating, simply because we did a photo session.”

She also addressed claims that Maluma’s song “Hawai” was inspired by her breakup with him and subsequent romance with Neymar.

Nothing they said could have been true in my mind. I have heard that he dedicated it to me, but I have also heard that he did not. The reality is that I do not care either way; whatever happened between us is in the past, and I want to leave it there. “We’ve been apart for a year, but now is the time to get over it,” she said.

Carolina Dantas (2010)

Neymar’s kid, Davi Lucca, was born to Carolina Dantas. Neymar dated Carolina Dantas for a year in 2010–2011, but they broke up the following year. Davi Lucca, age 8, currently resides with both of his parents.

Anitta (2014)

Anitta is the stage name of Brazilian pop singer Larissa Macedo Machado. In 2014, she and Neymar sparked romance rumours after being spotted at one of Neymar’s parties. After the party, the pair was spotted together multiple times at different bars and restaurants in Rio de Janeiro.

Thaila (2015)

In 2014, Neymar was frequently spotted dating model Thaila Ayala. There were multiple reports of the couple’s appearance on the island of Ibiza. Throughout their trip, Neymar and Thaila Ayala were frequently sighted out at nightclubs together. The couple allegedly travelled together and stayed in the same yacht cabin. Neymar and Ayala have shared several Instagram images of themselves together.

Elas Martinez-Elias (2016)

Elisabeth Martinez, a prominent figure in the Spanish legal community, is also a die-hard supporter of Barcelona. In addition to Boca Grande, Neymar and Elisabeth were seen visiting a number of other well-known Barcelona spots. The couple frequented a wide variety of renowned nightlife destinations, including the Opium and Sutton clubs.

Neymar On Fatherhood

The father of a son named Davi with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas, Neymar, has spoken publicly about his desire to expand his family. It’s hard, but I know because I have a child who lives far away. He reaffirmed his desire to one day raise a family of his own.

Moreover, Neymar shared with the media source how hard it is for him to be apart from his son as he gets older. He expressed how challenging it was to be separated from Davi. Being away from my son for such a long time is tough. Using his mom’s cell phone, I talk to him practically daily. The frequency of his visits is about once every 1.5 months.

