Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Release Date: Prepare Your Wands And Magical Luggage; We’re Returning To The Wizarding World

The Fantastic Beasts books have been a welcome return to the wizarding universe for Potterheads everywhere. The upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will expand that realm.

The fantasy film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which David Yates is directing, was written by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. It is the follow-up to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and the third Fantastic Beasts movie overall.

It also marks the eleventh instalment of the Wizarding World series. Eddie Redmayne, who previously played Newt Scamander in the movie, will make a perilous new expedition.

The Fantastic Beasts series serves as a prequel to the Harry Potter films and was influenced by J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a companion book to her enormously successful Harry Potter novels.

The show delves into the history of the Wizarding World and features numerous significant individuals. With war looming over both the muggle and magical populations, the next entry moves the action to the 1930s.

Also Read: When will Prime Video premiere episode five of The Rings of Power?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Release Date

David Yates was the director of the 2022 film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was released on April 9, 2022. This movie has a runtime of two hours and twenty-two minutes, and it can be watched in the languages of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Espaol, Português, Italiano, Francais, and Català.

Magical moments are just around the corner. ✨ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore only in theaters April 15. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/0pv0F6fbD4 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) March 23, 2022

As long as you are a subscriber to the video streaming over-the-top (OTT) platform, you will be able to view the movie online via Prime Video or Hungama Play.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a movie that is good to see in the Action, Adventure, and Fantasy categories. The movie has a bingeing rating of 6.2 out of 10, and it receives this ranking. In addition, the movie will be available to stream on HBO Max forty-five days after it is first shown in theatres.

Read More: Movies, TV and Documentaries about Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Cast

Many of the cast members from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore are back, along with a few new faces.

Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams, Fiona Glascott, Victoria Yeates, and Alison Sudol are among the actors who appear in the film.

Oliver Masucci, Richard Coyle, Dave Wong, and Maria Fernanda Cândido are new actors who have joined the ensemble. In addition, Mads Mikkelsen will succeed Johnny Depp in the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Plot

The final fight between Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore, which will be remembered for years to come, has been the focus of the Fantastic Beasts film series.

Dumbledore has been out of Grindelwald’s direct line of fire until to this point because of the blood tie that they shared. Because of this, he is able to watch the struggle from a distance.

In Fantastic Beasts 3, Gellert Grindelwald will have more clout, forcing Albus Dumbledore to resort to drastic methods, putting this standoff to the test.

The primary conflict in the book will be when Dumbledore sends Newt and his friends on a mission that pits them against the army that Grindelwald has amassed.

The preceding plot development will be happening at the same time as this. Newt will encounter some dreadful forces, strong witches and wizards, and of course, more fantastic monsters on this trip, which will take them all across the globe.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Storyline

The third film in the Fantastic Beasts series is called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. A sequel to The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the film.

Professor Albus Dumbledore is at the centre of the story because he wants to stop the strong, evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald from taking over the wizarding world.

As he is unable to fight Grindelwald on his own, he assigns the magizoologist Newt Scamander to head a group of witches and wizards in stopping him. When they battle Grindelwald’s escalating army of followers, they come across several new and ancient animals.

Apart from the United States and the United Kingdom, Bhutan, Germany, and China will also be covered in the plot, which is set in the 1930s and centres on the Wizarding World’s participation in World War II.

As well as returning to Hogwarts, it explores Newt’s past and Dumbledore’s relationship with Grindelwald. Albus Dumbledore asks Newt Scamander to halt Gellert Grindelwald because of his growing strength.

When it comes to the impending conflict, Dumbledore must determine how long he can watch from the sidelines. The film transports us back to the fantastic wizarding world.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com