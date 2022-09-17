Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Release Date: Villains, Bad Guys, And More Fairies Are Arriving To Alfea

The moment has come to return to Alfea College, so put on your fairy wings! Finally available on Netflix, Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 will see a serious new threat turn its attention to the Otherworld.

Fate has it that Season 2 of The Winx Saga is about to take off. As we prepare to return to Alfea this fall, put on your fairy wings because even though the Burned Ones have been vanquished, there is still evil in the underworld.

The cast and showrunner Brian Young extol the virtues of the upcoming season in this behind-the-scenes clip. Based on the hugely popular cartoon series Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Saga is an adolescent fantasy drama series that Netflix has created.

Three directors, Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn, and Stephen Woolfenden, shared the directing responsibilities for this show, which was created by Brian Young (who will return for season 2). Archery Pictures, Rainbow S.p.A., and Young Blood Productions all contributed to the creation of the television show.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Release Date

Production began later in the year, assuming Netflix orders Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 before the spring of 2021. This particular series has a limited production budget with only six episodes in season 1, compared to the typical teen drama series’ 10 full episodes.

In addition to the formal release date announcement, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes inside peek at the upcoming second season on July 27.

Fate: The second season of The Winx Saga will be available on Netflix on Friday, September 16, 2022! At 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on the day of release, the entire second season should be available on the streamer.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 is officially in production!



The returning cast gathered to meet new cast members Brandon Grace as Grey, Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian and … Paulina Chávez as Flora!!! pic.twitter.com/4ro8hrdDkq — Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2021

The second season’s filming was supposed to start in 2021, according to a previous Variety article. The second season has officially begun production, according to a tweet from Netflix on July 20.

Filming will undoubtedly continue throughout the summer and fall, paving the way for the Netflix release of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 in 2022, even though it is uncertain how long it will take.

12am PT in the US

3am ET in the US

8am BST in the UK

9am CEST in Europe

12:30pm IST in India

5pm AEST in Sydney, Australia

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Cast

Abigail Cowen, who plays Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen, who plays Stella, Eliot Salt, who plays Terra, Elisha Applebaum, who plays Musa, and Precious Mustapha, who plays Aisha, all reprise their roles from the previous season in Fate: The Winx Saga’s second run.

They will be welcoming a new resident to the Winx Suite this year in the form of Flora, who is a fan favourite from the original cartoon series.

Paulina Chávez (The Expanding World of Ashley Garcia) will play Flora, and she will be joining the cast of the Winx Suite this year.

Expect more boy trouble in season 2 as Danny Griffin and Freddie Thorp return as the specialists Sky and Riven, joined this time by a fresh face named Grey (played by screen newcomer Brandon Grace).

Fellow specialist Dane (Theo Graham) is also back to continue his romantic misadventures, having entered into a polyamorous relationship with troublemakers Riven and Beatrix (Sadie Soverall).

Miranda Richardson will take over for Lesley Sharp as Rosalind, and Daniel Betts will replace Alex Macqueen as Professor Harvey.

Robert James-Collier will return as former specialists leader Saul Silva, who will rely on help from an old ally named Sebastian (Normal People’s Éanna Hardwicke), after being arrested at the end of the previous season.

The faculty will look quite different this time around, however, with Headmistress Dowling (Eve Best) being killed off and two major recasts

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Storyline

In the Fate: The Winx Saga season 1 conclusion, Bloom and the gang manage to fight some of the Burned Ones, and it becomes clear that the woodland monsters never actually posed a serious threat.

It comes out that Rosalind had been planning all along and needed to evaluate Bloom’s abilities for a potential battle with the Burned Ones through a select group of Burned Ones (a “shit-ton” more, according to the new Headmistress).

In the end, Dowling is brutally murdered by Rosalind, who then takes over at Alfea College. In the meantime, Stella’s mother, Queen Luna, appears and tells that Sky’s father, a renowned battle warrior, never actually passed away and has been preparing Beatrix.

Bloom, a pretty powerful fairy in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, may more confidently move forward with her life now that she has told her adoptive parents about her abilities. The Burned Ones are actually most afraid of her strength alone.

The restructured power structures at Alfea College and the potential for the fairies and experts to rebel against Headmistress Rosalind will likely be topics covered in upcoming episodes.

As Sky and Bloom might perhaps lead a mini-revolution against the grownups who misled them, expect Sky to become a key character in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 on Netflix.

