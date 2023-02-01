Feed The Birds Day 2023: History And Interesting Facts

Birds have a crucial role in the ecosystems of many different types of environments, making them an integral element of nature. In addition to aiding in fruit pollination by dispersing seeds, they also help maintain a healthy insect population.

Additionally, they are gorgeous and vibrant beings, whose songs frequently spread joy around the planet.

Feed The Birds Day: A Historical Perspective

The first annual “Feed the Birds Day” was held in 1994 to raise awareness about the importance of providing winter bird food. This day, commemorated in February as part of National Bird-Feeding Month, is observed during the coldest time of the year, when snow is deep and food is limited.

And while February marks the end of the long winter, it’s also the time when the birds’ stored food supplies run out, making it extremely challenging for them to locate more.

Birds are vulnerable now because they require more calories from food to be warm, but they don’t have the stamina to go out and find it. The majority of the seeds they consume are covered in snow and out of their reach.

For this reason, it is important to know what birds eat on “Feed the Birds Day” so that you can provide them with the proper nourishment. Birds require seed mixtures that are higher in calories and help them generate energy to fly and stay warm, not bread, which most people believe is a healthy food source.

To name a few, black-oil sunflower, nyjer (or thistle seed), white proso millet, and sunflower chips are all nutritious seeds. The red milo seed (sorghum) is one to avoid because birds won’t eat it even when mixed with other seeds.

After becoming accustomed to a regular food supply, birds will begin to depend on it, so it is crucial to be reliable while feeding them.

In addition to providing birds with a steady supply of food, people are also urged to provide them with a warm, protected place to drink.

Observing National Bird Feeding Day

Put Out Some Bird Seed

Birds need a helping hand in the final weeks of the long, dark, and cold winter. The annual celebration of “Feed the Birds Day” serves as a great reminder to put up a bird feeder or replenish an existing one in the backyard. Seeds, suet, grains, beans, and even some vegetables provide the kind of high-energy food that birds need to get through the winter. It’s possible that some birds like dried fruits.

Make Your Own Unique Bird Feeders

Make some unique bird feeders to place in your yard or outside your home to celebrate “Feed the Birds Day.” Almost anything from the kitchen, the garage, or the tool shed can be repurposed as a bird feeder. To wit: a depleted wine bottle, a broken tea set, a mason jar, or a pile of Legos.

If you’re thinking of creating your own bird feeder, it’s a good idea to keep in mind that hanging it at a height of at least five feet from the ground from a narrow wire will prevent squirrels from easily accessing the feeder to steal the food.

Bird feeders can be made with the help of children by using cookie cutters to cut out shapes from birdseed. An easy recipe of birdseed and gelatin yields a sticky material that can be shaped into charming little forms in this craft that’s perfect for toddlers. Make sure you drill a hole in the top so it can be strung from a nearby tree or pole.

Create A Haven For Birds In Your Yard

The next spring season is a great time to start planning how to make your backyard more inviting to your feathered friends, and Feed the Birds Day could be the perfect occasion to do just that! You can leave dead trees in your yard, make a brush pile, put up nesting boxes, grow bird-friendly flowers, and more to attract birds for hunting, roosting, and nesting.

Facts About Birds And Feeding

The avian community has developed a system to ensure their survival through the cold season. They stay warm thanks to their feathers and can usually find enough to eat.

Heating sources for bird baths are equally important. If the temperature drops too low, any remaining water will freeze, making it just as difficult for birds to drink as it is to find food.

The birds begin to rely on the feeders. Filling bird feeders regularly is crucial to the survival of the birds who use them because if they discover food in a safe area, they will always hunt for food there.

Certain species of birds require specialized feeders. Woodpecker and hummingbird enthusiasts can find specially designed feeders to attract their desired birds to their backyards.

Bird feeders tend to follow a pattern. Both National Bird-Feeding Month and Feed the Birds Day have annual themes that are chosen by the National Bird Feeding Society.

