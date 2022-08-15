FFXIV 6.2 Release Date: The Thirteenth Shard Will Be The Center Of The Story

Patch 6.2 in FFXIV will be the next important advancement for the Endwalker content. It will build on patch 6.1 from April and should be released with a tone of new content to experiment with, including new raiding materials and more. Final Fantasy 14’s patch 6.2 expands the Pandemonium raid series’ plot by adding additional battles and creatures to face. Several profession modifications are also planned for both PvE and PvP.

The release date for Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.2 and all the specifics have been covered in Live Letter 72. The Buried Memory livestream delves further into the upcoming significant expansion for the lauded MMORPG. The magnificent Island Sanctuary, which transforms the MMO into a crafting and farming game in the Animal Crossing style, and new story material centred around the Void are among the highlights.

FFXIV 6.2 Release Date

Square Enix has officially announced that FFXIV 6.2 will be released in late August 2022. The presentation made no mention of a precise date, and it appears that if more time is needed, the following update may be delayed. The second part of Patch 6.2 will be issued after the first two halves. During the live broadcast, one of the first things to be revealed was the name of FFXIV version 6.2, Buried Memories.

#FFXIV Patch 6.2, Buried Memory, releases on Tuesday, August 23!https://t.co/sYOPVFa4ox — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) August 12, 2022

Given what has been published thus far, players will be keeping their main game inventories separate, even though there is still a lot of information concerning Sanctuary Island that needs to be divulged, such as when Patch 6.25 will be released. Because much of what you do on Sanctuary Island won’t have an effect on the remainder of the game, the FF team did this on purpose to limit clutter. The good news is that even if the new island location is meant for solo play, your Sanctuary will still enable you configure it anyway you wish and will still be available for other players to visit via a new invite system.

FFXIV 6.2 Features

New Main Scenario Quests have been added as part of patch 6.2 for Final Fantasy 14. Buried Memory also seems to introduce a brand-new character, whose identity was only hinted at during the Live Letter from the Producer show. Yoshida also claims that the Abyssos Pandaemonium raid stage will make its debut in patch 6.2. The Savage difficulty will be available one week after the update is released, although Yoshida is careful to point out that this is simply a test run.

Fans will try something else the following time if they don’t like it. The 6.2 series updates were also a topic of discussion between Yoshida and the crew. Yoshida also mentioned that the Trust feature would be included in subsequent 6.2 series patches for all A Realm Reborn Dungeons 2.X Dungeons as well as two to three Dungeons in the Heavensward expansion.

a quick preview of your island (it's big) pic.twitter.com/vEgAzT9tIX — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) August 12, 2022

A new Dungeon saga will also start with the Final Fantasy 14 6.2 patch series. In addition, Yoshida stated during the broadcast that the Dungeon series will carry over into the Final Fantasy 14 6.4 and 6.5 patch series, whenever they would debut. This new series’ inaugural Dungeon is titled Criterion. We also received a preview of the Sanctuary mode in Island of Final Fantasy 14, but you won’t be able to watch any gameplay until the subsequent Live Letter event.

Final Fantasy XIV Online Patch 6.2 Buried Memory

Square Enix will offer more in-game content in Patch 6.2 Buried Memory in addition to the new story chapter, tranquil island experiences, and exciting dungeon event. Players eager for the impending content update may anticipate the following spectacular events, features, and other upgrades coming this month and in the ensuing Patch 6.25:

New High-end Raid: Pandemonium Abyssos New Trial The First Variant Dungeon: The Sil’dihn Subterrane (included in Patch 6.25) The First Criterion Dungeons: Sil’dihn Subterrane and Savage Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage) (included in Patch 6.25) New Unreal Trial: Containment Bay S1T7 Main Scenario Revisions New Weapon Enhancement Quests: Manderville Weapons (included in Patch 6.25) New Tribe Quests: The Omicrons (included in Patch 6.25) Adventurer Plates Allagan Tombstones of Causality New Crafting Recipes New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes New Fashion Accessories

FFXIV 6.2 Storyline

According to Naoki Yoshida, the thirteenth shard will be the focal point of the whole 6.X storyline for FFXIV. Although Yoshida’s interview verifies what players have suspected since 6.1, Newfound Adventure, hinted the advent of a mystery voidsent, the 6.X arc will centre on what happened to the thirteenth shard and the recollections of feelings of individuals who were once human but are now monsters.

The Ascians’ initial attempt to rejoin the thirteenth shard resulted in everyone in that world becoming voidsents, which was bad. Patch 6.1 asks, “because we have already travelled to the realm of the First, what would the other shards look like,” according to Yoshida in a Famitsu interview, which was translated by Twitter user Audrey (@ aitaikimochi). The 6.X plot begins at that point. Along with patch 6.X, patch 7.0 is also under development, and depending on how patch 6.X turns out, patch 7.0 may look very different. In patch 6.5, players can anticipate some hints about what 7.0 will include.

Yoshi-P says in a new Famitsu interview that FFXIV Patch 6.2 and the rest of the 6.X patches will revolve around the Thirteenth Shard in its story.



He also says that Patch 6.5 is where you'll see a glimmer of what's to come in 7.0! 👀



Here's my translation of the excerpt. pic.twitter.com/SVz7Yj0IQK — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 9, 2022

