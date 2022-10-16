Finding Lost AirPods: AirPod Case iOS Find AirPods Feature

Apple’s “Find my iPhone” feature is great for tracking down your misplaced iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more, but the company also offers a “Find my AirPods” feature.

“Find My AirPods” isn’t practical unless the AirPods are paired with an iOS device via Bluetooth, but it can help you find your AirPods if they’re misplaced in the immediate area and provide hints as to where they might be if they’re lost further from your iPhone.

It’s important to remember that “Find My AirPods” won’t help if the AirPods are in their case or disconnected from the iPhone; it only works for the AirPods themselves. It’s understandable to worry if you misplace your AirPods’ carrying case, given how much your headphones will be without it.

In addition to charging, the AirPods case is required for resetting and pairing the headphones. One of the most common issues that every AirPods owner will face is misplacing the carrying case. To the tune of $700 million in 2019, Apple made off of sales of replacement AirPods and cases.

Fortunately, if you lose your AirPods case, you don’t have to rush out and buy a new pair of headphones immediately. Here are some ideas to help you track down your misplaced AirPods carrying case. In any case, you can look to this article for assistance.

Using The “Find My AirPods” App

The “Find My” app on iOS devices and iCloud.com is where you’ll find Find My AirPods. When the AirPods aren’t in their case and synced with an iPhone, they’ll appear on the Find My map just like any other iOS device or Mac.

If your AirPods are in the case or you aren’t using them at the moment, the app will show you where they were last seen. Your AirPods will be marked as “offline” if you haven’t used them in a while.

Find AirPods Lost Closeby

However, because there are no cords to keep them together or make them easier to find, your AirPods are most likely to be misplaced or lost when you set them down momentarily. The primary function of the Find My AirPods app is to help you locate a misplaced AirPod in the vicinity by making a sound.

To use “Find My,” navigate to iCloud.com or your iOS device’s Settings menu.

Select AirPods from the menu.

The “Actions” button should be tapped.

Select the “Play Sound” option.

Initiating the “Play Sound” command will begin playing a soft chirping sound that will increase in volume with each chirp to help you find your AirPods.

You can also choose to mute the left or right channel of sound if only one AirPod is lost. Once the AirPods have been found, you can silence them by selecting “Stop Playing.” After a few seconds with the AirPods back in the case, the sound will automatically shut off.

Find AirPods Lost Far Away

If your iPhone isn’t connected to your AirPods, Find My won’t know where they are. In this case, the location where the AirPods were last seen connected to an iPhone is shown.

If you use them at the airport and then forget them there. For instance, the location where they were last synced with your iPhone via Bluetooth will be displayed even if the AirPods are moved to a different location.

Because of this, using Find My AirPods to track down a misplaced pair won’t be particularly effective, but it will at least give you a general idea of where they were lost so you can return there.

To get directions from the current location to where the AirPod was last seen, just tap the tiny car icon.

“Find My AirPods” Has Certain Constraints

If you misplaced both your AirPods and their case, you’ll be out of luck because your AirPods won’t make a sound while they’re inside the case.

Since a Bluetooth connection is required for Find My AirPods, there’s also no way to trace the AirPods case if it gets misplaced.

Find Your Misplaced AirPods With iCloud

No iOS device on hand to use? Here’s how to use iCloud to track down your misplaced AirPods from your personal computer:

Visit iCloud and log in with your Apple ID.

Choose the “Find iPhone” option.

Pick Any and Every Device. (It’s possible you’ll have to log in again.)

Pick out a pair of AirPods.

Your AirPods’ current or last-seen location will be displayed on a map.

To locate your AirPods, you can also use the Mac’s built-in Find My utility. Simply open the app, tap the AirPods, and the app will show you where they are.

Can A Lost AirPods Case Be Found?

Your misplaced AirPods carrying case can be located, that much is true. That is if you can locate your lost charging case and at least one of your AirPods using the App. In the unfortunate event that you misplace your AirPods, you will need to resort to alternative tracking methods, such as AirTags.

This is because the charging case uses generic chips from Apple’s suppliers. While the AirPods themselves feature Apple’s custom H1 chips. It’s because your charging case doesn’t have the same cutting-edge technology as Apple’s AirPods. Which allows the Find My app to locate them.

You can’t use a third-party app to scan the area for your missing AirPods because their case doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity. There is no way to trace your AirPods, not even to Apple. If your AirPods case has been misplaced or stolen, your best bet is to purchase a new pair of AirPods.

What To Do If You Can’t Find Your AirPods?

There are a few potential causes for the “No Location Found” error when searching for misplaced AirPods.

You won’t be able to find your missing AirPods if you forgot to activate Find My before they disappeared. If your AirPods aren’t charged, they won’t be found until they’re recharged. If they’re out of range on your iOS device, they won’t appear.

You won’t be able to use sound to locate your AirPods if you see the message: “No Location Found.” But you may be able to get directions to where they were last seen.

