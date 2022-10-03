Fire Emblem Engage Leaks: Release Date Announced!

The Fire Emblem game that was leaked several months ago is, in fact, real. Nintendo Direct featured Alear, a new protagonist with a truly outrageous hairstyle.

Alear is a “divine dragon” and a member of a royal family that was once worshiped as deities, but he has been asleep for one thousand years when the game begins.

It’s worth noting that Alear seems to be paired spiritually with Marth, a previous Fire Emblem hero. Both Sigurd and Celica were present. It seems that the town-building and relationship mechanics from Fire Emblem: Three Houses have made their way into Fire Emblem Engage as well.

A “Divine Edition” with collectibles is also planned for release on January 20, 2023. In June, images of the protagonist, who has bizarre red and blue hair, and other characters from Fire Emblem Engage appeared online.

The Fire Emblem Game

As far as we know, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the final installment in the series. It revamped the series’ combat, added three new casts of characters, and introduced an expansive plot.

The combat in Fire Emblem Engage appears to be returning to a more classic style. A major difference, however, is that veterans of previous Fire Emblem games can be called upon. You can call upon the likes of Marth, Celica, Sigurd, and Roy to help you in battle.

You take control of a brand new protagonist named Alear in Engage. The thousand-year-old sleeper Alear is suddenly thrust into the middle of a war. The Fell Dragon, a long-slumbering threat, is on the verge of awakening.

Elyos Lane is the location of the ensuing conflict. Strong warriors once fought off a Fell Dragon siege and sealed the city.

Features

Players will be able to explore open-world environments and stop in a variety of stores. It reminds me a lot of the Three Houses school, another game where you get free reign of the environment, especially the classrooms.

Players will be able to give their avatars a unique look by selecting from a wide variety of cosmetics and clothing options. Like in previous Fire Emblem games, each will have its own special class.

Preliminary footage suggests that some characters may be available for summoning. We don’t have any hard evidence, though. Ike, Lyn, Erika, Lucina, Leif, and Corrin are among these people.

On January 20, 2023, Fire Emblem Engage will be available for purchase. If you’re a fan of Fire Emblem, you won’t have to wait too much longer. In a year that also features another massive title, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this will be Nintendo’s first major release.

Leaked Information

Several leaks and rumors about Fire Emblem Engage have culminated in the game’s official release. Fans were more interested in newly revealed or confirmed information than in the protagonist’s actual name.

You see, our white, red-and-blue-haired hero has been called “Toothpaste-Chan” by the Fire Emblem fandom for quite some time.

The new Fire Emblem game’s protagonist was revealed to have red and blue hair earlier this year. A short time later, visual evidence corroborated the plethora of leaks about the same hero. Toothpaste-Chan, the dragon lord with red and blue hair, was quickly conceived.

Toothpaste Chan

Fire Emblem fans flocked to social media before the latest Nintendo Direct in the hopes of bringing into existence their paste-based icon, and they were not let down. It’s great to finally meet you, Alear, though you probably won’t be using that name for a while.

Anyway, Fire Emblem Engage will be released next year, boasting both an original story and a gameplay mechanic that allows you to recruit heroes from other games into your party. Toothpaste-Chan may be powerful, but they couldn’t make it without the support of their pals.

The leaks were first posted by a user named “Rnin” on the r/anime Discord server. Is J a Name of the Reddit forum r/fireemblem compiled information that Rnin posted about the game? If what Rnin has found out is true, then here is what else players can anticipate before the Fire Emblem Engage release date.

There’s a Ring at the center of the action.

You can call upon lords from different games.

Multiplayer, featuring both online competitive and cooperative gameplay.

There is only one path to take in the game (unlike the recent entries that have route splits)

The game’s hub area is significantly smaller than in Three Houses (Writer’s Note: it’s unclear if this is a reference to the game’s predecessor, which featured a massive hub area).

Diamant (the prince’s name in this game), Louie (the tank), and Yunaka are all names that could be used for playable characters (a rogue)

Princess, Tamer, Gold Knight, and Prince are just a few of the unique classes in this game. (Explicit via textual annotation of the character Support image)

Release Date

The release date for Fire Emblem Engage has been set for January 20th, 2023. Nintendo has confirmed this. In Fire Emblem Engage, a new hero named Alear, also called the “Divine Dragon,” will take center stage. Alear must find the scattered Emblem Rings in order to restore peace to the Continent of Elyos after a war with the Fell Dragon.

It appears in the trailer that using the Emblem Rings will allow players to summon previous Fire Emblem heroes like Marth and Celica to assist them in their quest. There are also echoes of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

