Firefighters Hurt in 3-Alarm Bronx House Fire

Officials said that a firefighter was treated for minor burns after responding to a three-alarm blaze that broke out in the basement of a residence in the Bronx on Monday morning.

According to the FDNY, at approximately 11 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a three-story home located on Freeman Street in the neighbourhood of Morrisania. The footage taken at the scene shows thick smoke and flames rising from the roof of the house.

According to fire authorities who were present at the site, the FDNY tried to put out the fire while they were inside the residence, but they were forced to evacuate the building because the structure was unstable. At one point in time, a witness confirmed that there were flames present on the ladders.

According to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco, “Units had a tough interior attack, and due to structural stability concerns and volume of fire, we had to withdraw the units out of the building and resort to an external attack.”

According to the government, there were no reports of any casualties to civilians. The firefighter had only minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

There were approximately 135 emergency responders, including firefighters, who went to the scene. The investigation into what caused the fire continued for some time.

When the fire started, there was a woman sleeping next door who lived there. She stated that her daughter discovered the smoke and roused her from her sleep. The family made a hasty escape to get to safety.

An apartment complex in the area of Evergreen Avenue and Westchester Avenue in Soundview experienced a fire on Sunday, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of two others.

