The Recreational Flounder Fishing Season For 2022 Has Been Declared

The recreational flounder fishing season will begin at 12:01 a.m. on September 1, 2022, and will end at 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2022, according to the announcement made today by the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries. The following regulations will go into effect at the beginning of the season for recreational hook-and-line and gig fishing:

There is a creel limit of one fish per person and each day.

A minimum length requirement of 15 inches in its whole as the maximum size limit (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail).

The harvesting of flounder with a Recreational Commercial Gear License will no longer be permitted.

The fishing quota for recreational anglers was established in Amendment 3 to the North Carolina Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan, and the season and possession limits are designed to ensure that the fishery remains within those parameters. The 2019 South Atlantic Southern Flounder Stock Assessment concluded that southern flounder is overfished, and overfishing is occurring over the region as a whole.

As a result, harvest limitations are required to address this issue (North Carolina through the eastern coast of Florida). When a population is overfished, it means there are not enough fish to sustain it. The term “overfishing” refers to a rate of catch reduction that is excessively high. In addition to this, Amendment 3 contains a framework for adaptive management, complete with accountability measures and paybacks to be implemented in the event that the maximum permissible catch is surpassed.

The recreational season of 2023 might be affected by the overages that occurred during the recreational season of 2022. The estimates of the Total Allowable Catch will take into consideration the mortality that occurs during the discarding process. Because of this, the Division strongly advises anglers not to target flounder for catch-and-release fishing after they have caught their one-fish limit or when the season has ended.

Also Read: Here’s what to know for the annual dove hunting season

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s News Release On The Ruling

This week, the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission established a new schedule for modifications to sector allocations for allowable harvest in accordance with Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. The amendment will take effect on January 1, 2019. In all other respects, the commission decided to adopt the suggestions made by the Division of Marine Fisheries as its preferred management choices for the draught amendment.

The commission reached a consensus to push back the transition to a 50/50 split between commercial and recreational use by two years. As a result, the allocation will continue to be 70% commercial and 30% recreational in the years 2023 and 2024, before shifting to 60% commercial and 40% recreational in the year 2025, and finally settling at 50% commercial and 50% recreational in the year 2026. It was proposed to postpone the implementation of additional management modifications in order to give the fisheries more time to reach a stable state.

In March of 2021, the commission held a vote in which they decided to gradually equalize allocations for both the commercial and recreational fisheries, with the first modifications occurring in 2023. The allocation of 70% for commercial use and 30% for recreational use is comparable to the number of fish that was caught and landed by each industry in 2017, the final year of the stock assessment on which the draught management measures in Amendment 3 are based.

The following Division of Marine Fisheries Amendment 3 recommendations were accepted by the commission:

Annual harvest quotas for commercial fisheries broken down by types of gear and harvest zones.

Limits on business trips.

A recreational bag limit of one flounder per person each day.

With a Recreational Commercial Gear License, flounder harvesting is prohibited.

A summer flounder season in the ocean from March 1 to April 15 for recreational purposes.

A framework for adaptive management with accountability methods to implement paybacks in the event that the maximum number of landings is exceeded.

The use of large mesh gill nets is prohibited outside of the commercial flounder season, as is maintaining the current standards for commercial gear.

Read More: A 22-Year-Old YouTuber And Instagram Influencer, Went Missing: Is she dead?

FAQs- People Also Ask

Why is flounder season so short?

Due to overfishing and overexploitation across the entire region, according to the 2019 South Atlantic Southern Flounder Stock Assessment, harvest levels must be reduced (North Carolina through the eastern coast of Florida). If the population is too tiny, there is overfishing.

Can you keep flounder caught in NC?

In North Carolina’s freshwater and saltwater waters, the recreational flounder season will start on September 1 and end on September 14. During the open recreational season, the creel limit will remain at four fish per person per day and the minimum size limit will remain at 15 inches total length.

What time of day is ideal for flounder fishing?

At maximum high tide, when formerly dry sand bars are inundated and flounder move into these places to eat, is the optimum time of day to catch flounder inshore. In and near wrecks and reef areas offshore, early morning and late afternoon are the ideal times of day to catch flounder.

To Know More Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com