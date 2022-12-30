For The Murder Of Prince Shabazz, 14 In New York City, Police Have Detained A Teen Girl.

Police have announced that they have detained a teenage girl in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx last month over a feud over drill rap.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was withheld owing to the fact that she is a minor, was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a firearm on Wednesday in connection with the death of Prince Shabazz on November 30.

The young victim was walking with his brother, who is 15 years old, shortly after 9:15 p.m. when they were ambushed by a pair of masked shooters on Morris Avenue near East 182nd Street in Fordham Heights, according to the police.

The shooters targeted the older brother, an aspiring drill rapper.

Unsettling video footage obtained by The Post shows one of the shooters opening fire on two brothers while carrying a blue backpack slung over one shoulder. The shooter initially takes cover behind a parked car before emerging and firing his weapon.

The teenagers turned around and tried to get away by running down the street, but the person who was shooting at them pursued them and kept firing recklessly. In the footage, it can be seen that smoke is emanating from the muzzle of the weapon.

Shabazz, who was walking about in a white shirt, disappears out of the shot all of a sudden, while his sibling keeps walking forward.

He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, but it was determined there that he had passed away. His brother did not sustain any injuries.

Meanwhile, the two suspects ran away while still holding their weapons, but a security video from a neighbouring store was able to catch them going down Morris Avenue, which led to the arrest of one of the suspects. According to sources within the police department, the suspects were apparently motivated to attack the older brother, an aspiring drill rapper, because of a quarrel about drill rap.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, manslaughter, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The evidence indicates that she discharged her 9 mm weapon a minimum of eight times. Because she is a minor, her name has not been made known to the general public. She was questioned at the stationhouse of the 46th Precinct, where her mother was also present, and she requested the presence of an attorney.

