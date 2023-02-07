After killing the man who had arbitrarily hit her child, who was then 4 years old, in Times Square a year ago, a “mother bear” from New York City has transferred her cubs to the southern United States.

“My husband made the statement, “I’m tired of waking up to the news, violence here, murder there… around this time last year, and eventually, we quit reading the news completely.” Rafaela Rivera, a mother of two, mentioned on “Fox & Friends” that she and her family had recently returned from a vacation in the south.

What Took Place In February 2022?

Rivera and her family from the Bronx were in the news in February 2022 when her son was hit in the face by a stranger in Times Square as they were there to take family photos.

Rivera maintains that she and her family are thriving in their new home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, despite the significant environmental shift that accompanied their relocation from New York.

“My family and I have decided to take a vacation here in order to commemorate the fact that my son will be turning five years old soon. There is less anarchy and more relief from worries about safety. Everyone gets along fantastically well.” Her voice can be heard in the recording.

Rivera mentioned that her family has learned that the cost of living is substantially lower in South Carolina and that they have also found that they really like the cuisine that is served there.

The Breaking Point

She told The New York Post that she and her husband had finally reached their breaking point because her daughter, who was 15 years old, was terrified to take the subway because of the nonstop news coverage of stab wounds, robberies, and murders. She said this was the reason she and her husband had finally reached their limit.

Earlier this month, she gave an interview to The Post in which she stated, “I wouldn’t even turn the news on.”

Rivera recalled apprehending career criminal Babacar Mbaye, who was in his 34s and had 51 previous arrests on his record.

“The emotion that most accurately captured how I was feeling was anger.” To put it lightly, I was fuming with rage. “My only choice was to go after him and take care of the situation on my own.” Ainsley Earhardt was informed of the development by the hostess.

However, the Riveras are not the only New Yorkers who have evacuated the city due to fears for their own safety.

(Fox News):Fed-up mom flees #NYC after 4-year-old son was sucker-punched : Rafaela Rivera told 'Fox & Friends' about her experience with moving to South Carolina after fleeing crime-ridden New York City where her son was .. https://t.co/tGyHzU7v6E — NewsOnePlace.com (@newsoneplace) February 6, 2023

“There have been conversations between a few of my friends and some of my husband’s friends over the possibility of moving to the south. A few of them came down with us and enjoyed themselves while they were here. They have already made it clear that they want to move south of the border and are making preparations to do so.

In her message on New Year’s Day, Democratic Senator Kathy Hochul urged residents of New York to “turn around the trend” of the state’s population leaving in large numbers.