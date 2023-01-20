Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth Were Spotted Together Following Miley Cyrus’ Release Of A Song About Him.

Following the debut of Miley Cyrus’ brand-new song, “Flowers,” in which she alluded to her troubled relationship with the actor, Liam Hemsworth was pictured for the first time with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. On Liam’s birthday, Miley published the song, and many facts of their broken relationship have been brought up by her admirers.

In Sydney, Australia, the 33-year-old actor and his 26-year-old girlfriend were spotted getting ready to board a plane. The couple was photographed by paparazzi even though it appeared that they were attempting to avoid being seen.

While carrying his baggage through the airport, Liam opted for a more laid-back appearance, covering up with large sunglasses and a baseball cap. Gabriella donned a Macintosh sweatshirt over an all-black outfit.

The first track from Miley’s upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” features lyrics that allude to her failed relationship with Liam. Although she admits she didn’t want to end things with the Australian actor, she later came to the conclusion that she was happier on her own.

She sings, “I didn’t want to leave you, I didn’t want to lie, I started to cry, but then I realised, I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, talk to myself for hours, and say things you don’t understand.” I can dance by myself and grasp my own hand; yes, I can love myself more than you can.

For ten years, the ex-couple lived together intermittently. 2018 saw their wedding, and 2020 saw their divorce. Following her divorce, Miley admitted, in an interview with Howard Stern, “We were together since 16.”

Gabriella Brooks Celebrates Liam's 33rd Birthday with a Beach Photo

In honour of the actor’s special day, the model, who has been in a relationship with the actor for the past three years, shared a picture of him having fun in the water.

Although it might seem like any other day to other people, Gabriella Brooks considers today to be Liam Day.

On Friday, Brooks posted a birthday message to her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, on the Instagram stories feature of her account. He is 33 years old.

GABRIELLA BROOKS/INSTAGRAM

The birthday of the Australian actor was commemorated on social media by the actress, who is 32 years old, by sharing a beachy snapshot of the actor grinning broadly while he is having a swim in the water.

The couple, who have been dating for the past three years, were seen together for the first time in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, in December 2019. They were attending a brunch with the actor’s parents, Craig and Leonie, at the time.

In January 2020, a source told PEOPLE of the couple, “Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” adding that they were “becoming serious” at the time. “Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,”

In June of 2021, the couple made their relationship public on Instagram when Liam Hemsworth posted a photo of himself, Brooks, and Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth, along with Chris’s wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso, who were all in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney. The event was hosted by Brooks.

