The Gay Superman Comic Book Written By Tom Taylor Has Been Cancelled By DC Comics

After only about a year and a half of publication, DC Comics has terminated Tom Taylor’s homosexual Superman comic book. At the New York Comic-Con over the weekend, the information was released.

It’s not at all shocking that the comic book was cancelled because, as I have stated, it suggests that no one was buying it. The reintroduction of the gay Superman with the Black Superman, Val-Zod, as a miniseries, however, shows that DC Comics is continuing with its woke agenda for its characters.

In a press release about the revelation, DC Comics also revealed that Action Comics will adopt a new format with three Superman stories and that an ongoing monthly series of Superman utilising the original Clark Kent version will be published.

Action Comics publishes three Superman stories, the homosexual Superman continuous has been cancelled, and Clark Kent is back as Superman in a new ongoing. The six-issue limited series will likely have a lot of variant covers to artificially boost sales.

Warner Bros. Discover and CEO David Zaslav have reportedly threatened to completely discontinue DC Comics, but now that the publisher is putting out higher-profile comics like Spawn Batman by McFarlane and Capullo, Silvestri on Batman Joker, Geoff Johns is back, and Batman movie producer Michael Uslan is involved with a DC comic, WBD probably told Jim Lee to start fixing things or they’re done for (DC also no longer has office space at WBD).

One hour of debate and news about Krypton’s newest son from some of the biggest personalities in comics was provided to fans at today’s Superman panel at New York Comic Con.

Action Comic #1051 will feature a new format and have not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the complete Super-Family, including writing from Dan Jurgens and Leah Williams, as was initially stated.

Following the shocking events of Action Comic #1050, Metropolis is starting to be transformed by the House of El, lead by Steel, and the world’s perception of Superman has been irrevocably altered. However, the boundaries of his supercharged powers have not yet been reached.

Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is only surpassed by his hate of Lex Luthor, is the ideal tool Lex Luthor has found to undo all Superman is trying to accomplish.

Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson drew inspiration from Giant’s 100-page “Superman Family” issues for his one-word mission statement for Action Comics in 2023, “Super-Family.” While maintaining Superman in the spotlight and connecting all the Super-titles in a manner reminiscent of the Triangle era, each character in the House of El has their own function and personal path.

To work with such a talented artist as Rafa Sandoval and comic book legend Dan Jurgens makes it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this new era of Action Comics. life. Afterward, in “Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising,”

Returning to recount the tale of young Jon Kent growing up on a farm with his parents, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks narrate the tale of Jon Kent’s development.

In the first of a three-part action comics story by Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage from Lazarus Planet, Power Girl makes a triumphant comeback. On January 24, 2023, action comic #1051 will be sold in nearby comic book stores.

Then it was revealed that Joshua Williamson, the writer of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, and Jamal Campbell, the artist and co-creator of Noemie, would be launching a brand-new Superman continuing monthly series in February 2023.

Lex Luthor, Superman’s greatest foe, is now in jail and the superhero has returned to Metropolis. The Superman family’s future has never been so promising! Iconic new opponents emerge from the shadows to defeat the Man of Steel as Clark Kent begins to rebuild his life.

Superman is the only character better qualified to guide the DC Universe into the light after last year’s gloom, according to Joshua Williamson.

“To say that I’m honoured to pen DC’s milestone series would be an understatement. I can’t wait to lead Clark Kent on a thrilling, pulp-style adventure in Metropolis against its most heinous criminals. It is a dream come true to work with fantastic partners like Jamal Campbell and Nick Dragotta on fresh ideas and challenges for Man of Steel. The intensity on every page is tremendous. The Superman line that Tom, Phillip, and I are developing with DC will pave the way for a thrilling 2023.”

After much speculation, it was finally revealed that Superman: Son of Kal-El would cease with issue #18, but fans of Jon Kent need not fear. In The Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry will share fresh tales about Jon Kent.

Jon will finally have the opportunity to confront Ultraman, the one who kidnapped and tortured him. In the six-issue miniseries, which debuts in March, Earth-2’s Superman, Val-Zod, will also have a significant role.

Tom Taylor expressed his excitement over Jon Kent starring in the venerable Adventures of Superman. It is a clear indication of the amazing fan reception to Jon as Superman. Jon will face more challenges than ever in this series, which will have some of the most action-packed books I’ve ever written.

The Superman from Earth-2, Val-Zod, and Jon’s adversary Ultraman will all play significant roles in the first chapter of the Adventures of Superman, which we will unveil at the end of the issue. Number 2 will include everyone discussing, and number 3 will lead us in a way that no one will have anticipated.

At today’s Superman panel, fans also received their first look at Superman: Space Age #3, which will be published by Mark Russell in early 2023, as well as a sneak peek at Alex Segura’s narrative in the upcoming Superman: Return of Kal-El Special, which hits stores on November 29. Superman: Warworld Apocalypse was also distributed to everyone in attendance.

