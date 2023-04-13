“Get Ready To Save Big: Sam’s Club Offers $10 Memberships For A Limited Time!”

Sam’s Club is turning 40 this year, and to mark the occasion, the retailer is throwing a big party and making a unique offer to people who are interested in joining for the first time.

From the 14th to the 19th of April, a standard membership will cost just $10 (the regular price is $50), while “plus” memberships – which give additional privileges such as free shipping on most items – will be available for $70 for the first year. These prices are valid just during the promotional period.

On April 15, the Sam’s club will be offering additional advantages, including a free sweet treat and free fountain drink at all of its locations. This will make things even more sweet. In addition, there is a limited-time offer for a birthday cake sundae in the cafe for just $1.58 from the beginning of April to the end of the month.

There will also be a special line of “vintage-inspired merchandise” available for purchase. This line will have “early 1980s logo styles” on a variety of products, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and stickers, among other things.

Officials have stated that a number of different clubs all throughout the United States will hold events both indoors and outdoors, which will include a food truck and other elements. Tap or click here to see a list of locations that are taking part in the event.

As part of the experiment that Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, was conducting at the time, the first Walmart store opened its doors on April 7, 1983 in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Over the course of the past four decades, Sam’s Club has expanded to the point that it now has almost 600 locations.

