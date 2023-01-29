‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3: What To Expect, Spoiler Alert!

The second season of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix ended on another massive cliffhanger. Despite the fact that Georgia (Brianne Howey) killed Cynthia’s (Sabrina Grdevich) terminally sick husband out of kindness (kind of? ), she was arrested at her wedding to Paul (Scott Porter) and hauled away in handcuffs and her wedding dress.

Paul, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) watched helplessly as the police cars drove off with Georgia in the backseat.

Can you believe that was just the beginning of Season 2’s drama? However, there was one bright spot: Ginny started seeing a therapist. A new pal has been found by Austin. It was a season full of shocking revelations and heartbreaking moments, including Georgia’s first open display of vulnerability with Paul.

Gil (Aaron Ashmore), Austin and Georgia’s dad and ex-boyfriend, has shown up in town and is causing a major scene. Marcus (Felix Mallard) experienced a major depression, and as a result, he and Ginny are no longer together. And Joe (Raymond Ablack) was just incredibly unhappy and heartbroken for the whole of the season, which wounded us the most.

Since Georgia is being sent to prison, the subject of when Season 3 will premiere is top of mind. Here is all we can tell you about the next season.

Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Official Renewal Status: Pending

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely Renewal

Ginny & Georgia will probably receive a third season, despite being relatively trigger-happy so far in 2023 with series. This is because of how well it has performed.

The factors Netflix considers when deciding whether to renew series have been covered in length here, and they include things like viewing hours, viewership numbers, completion rates, and how well the show is being received.

One of the showrunners for the programme, Sarah Lampert, stated soon before the second season debuted that a decision regarding a renewal hadn’t been made, with the creator telling Deadline:

“… no, there’s been no talks with Netflix about Season 3. They’re very regimented about how they do things. So there’s very much a strategy in place where I think we’ll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we’re going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Ted Sarandos, at Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings, mentioned that the show was a success for them, saying:

“… Sometimes that’s also content that’s uniquely interesting to Americans that doesn’t travel internationally. We have the show Ginny and Georgia right now. That’s a phenomenal US success.”

How many seasons Ginny & Georgia Has?

The show’s makers stated in several interviews that they intended for it to have four seasons, with season 3 serving as a prelude to the purported “final game” in season 4.

What to expect from Ginny & Georgia Season 3 on Netflix?

Let’s quickly recap some of the biggest spoilers from the second season:

Georgia & Paul’s big wedding which results in the explosive ending

Ginny & Marcus breaking up – AGAIN!

Gil returns to the scene

The complicated relationship between Georgia and Austin

Joe’s new love interest or what happens to that individual’s significant other

Sara Waisglass, aka MANG queen bee Max, ultimately getting back together with her ex

In conclusion, there are many moving parts for season 3, but the greatest one is the cliffhanger from the final episode, “I’m No Cinderella.”

Gabriel and the police storm the wedding just as it is about to end, taking Georgia into custody. Surprisingly, Georgia was accused of killing Cynthia’s husband, Tom.

What are the plans for a potential third season, according to the cast and crew?

Zion Miller’s actor Nathan Mitchell told DigitalSpy, “I’d love to see where things go with Simone. When those three are together and Georgia is added to the mix, I believe it’s always entertaining to watch them negotiate their way through this novel situation.

Speaking on their characters’ relationship, Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard told EOnline, “I think they’ll always be in each other’s life.” They continued, “They have something really special: They have an understanding between each other, and that no one else truly has.”

“We know where Season 3 begins and finishes, and we know the final game,” Debra Fisher told The Wrap.

The Millers are now on the same team, they’re a united front, and that’s interesting, we’ve never seen it before, Lampert has also hinted a united Millers.

One fan speculates that Paul may pass away in the upcoming season on the Ginny and Georgia subreddit, saying, “There’s no way Georgia is going to stay married that whole time, because her love plot lines are a huge part of the programme.”

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Cast

The main cast from Seasons 1 and 2—Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Sara Waisglass as Maxine “Max” Baker, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, and Raymond Ablack as Joe—should return for Season 3.

Ginny & Georgia’s seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on Netflix.

What would Season 3 be about?

Season 3 would ultimately pick up where season 2 left off, with Georgia possibly in jail (or let out on bail due to her status as the mayor’s wife) and facing a significant legal battle over Tom Fuller’s passing. This would undoubtedly have an impact on Georgia’s recent friendship with Tom Fuller’s widow, Cynthia.

In return to her framing him and putting him in jail years ago, which will ultimately harm the family’s livelihood in Wellsbury, Gil, Austin’s father, has also all but vowed to make Georgia’s life a living hell.

