Give Kids A Smile Day 2023: Let’s Give Children The Smile They Deserve

Turning frowns upside down, the Give Kids a Smile program will launch on the first Friday of February. The American Dental Association (ADA) launched this program to provide free dental care to children from low-income families.

Numerous dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and other dental professionals donate their time and skills to guarantee that children around the country have access to the dental care they need.

History

In 2002, two dentists in St. Louis, Missouri, created “National Give Kids a Smile Day.” Fifteen dental chairs were brought together at the beginning of the day’s festivities in order to provide free dental care to around 400 youngsters at a dental clinic that was scheduled to be dismantled.

The American Dental Association took the local “Give Kids a Smile Day” events and expanded them to a national level. Since its inception, it has operated as a 501(c)(3) charity. The day and organization are dedicated to providing much-needed dental treatment to underprivileged children who might not otherwise have access to it.

National Give Kids a Smile Day is held annually on the first Friday of February to raise awareness about the importance of oral health and dental hygiene.

Ideas For Celebrating “National Give Kids A Smile Day”

Participate In A Nationwide Celebration Of “Give Kids A Smile Day”

Give Kids a Smile DayDay can be celebrated in any setting where children can be collected and assisted, including schools, churches, and community organizations. Program guides, waivers, promos, patient information, games, activities, and more can all be found in the organization’s planning tool boxes, which are available to event hosts free of charge.

Put A Smile On A Kid’s Face By Making A Donation

As a non-profit organization, Give Kids a Smile appreciates any and all support it can get in the form of monetary gifts or corporate sponsorships so that it can continue to provide free dental clinics to children in need. Donating to National Give Kids a Smile Day is a great way to help out, and it’s also tax deductible!

Give Kids a Smile is a terrific organization, and now would be a great opportunity to get involved in a local charity event by contributing free toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwash, or other dental care items to kids in need.

Involve Your Dentist In Charity Work

A patient who wishes to promote National Give Kids a Smile Day could do worse than to talk to their dentist or hygienist about the importance of a healthy smile at a young age. Involve them in the Give Kids a Smile Day initiative by inviting them to give their time, talents, and expertise.

It’s a terrific way to show support for the activities and get the word out about how they’re helping kids in your area.

To Teach Children The Importance Of Good Dental Hygiene, Read To Them

Parents, grandparents, teachers, and other influential adults in children’s lives may wish to mark National Give Kids a Smile Day by sharing a book with their charges that emphasizes the need for good dental hygiene. Many different books have been created for kids of all ages to help them develop good dental hygiene habits and overcome their fear of the dentist.

In order to get the kids in your life excited about dental care, try reading them one of these children’s books:

Dr. Seuss‘ The Grinch Who Stole Christmas (2003) Discover the many functions teeth can serve as they develop and learn how to keep them in good shape.

A Visit to the Dentist (Little Critter) by Mercer Mayer (2001) For decades, Little Critter novels have been guiding young readers through various situations. The little critter in this book goes to the doctor, gets an x-ray, has a cavity filled, and gets his teeth cleaned.

These are the Berenstain Bears, from their books. Written by Stan Berenstain, “Visit the Dentist” encourages children to take care of their oral health (1981). This timeless tale about a family’s visit to the dentist—complete with a visit from the Tooth Fairy—continues to inspire young readers today.

Daniel Sees the Dentist, by Alexandra Cassel Schwartz (2019). This adorable storybook is great for young children who are nervous about their first trip to the dentist, and it’s a Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood book based on the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood character.

Read Up On The ADA (American Dental Association)

The American Dental Association ADA has been at the forefront of dental care science and the dental profession for almost 160 years, and it has more than 160,000 members. By expanding access to dental care, collecting data, and making additional resources available, the organization fights for public health.

The American Dental Association has supported National Give Kids a Smile Day for 20 years. Thousands of children who would not otherwise have access to oral health care and dental treatments are helped by these events thanks to the efforts of members, volunteers, hosts, sponsors, and dental team members.

