Godfather Of Harlem Is Back With Season 3: Watch The Exciting Crime Triller

Fans readily accepted Forest Whitaker’s portrayal of the illustrious Harlem figure as he assumed the role of Bumpy Johnson in the Godfather of Harlem in 2019.

Whitaker and the rest of the actors and crew have done an excellent job since the show’s debut of demonstrating how Johnson was able to cling onto his dominance in the criminal underworld of New York City throughout the middle of the 20th century despite constant opposition from the Italian mafia.

With the introduction of new participants, Godfather of Harlem season 3 now hopes to push viewers beyond only the continuous conflict between Johnson and characters like Vicente Gigante (Vincent D’Onofrio). Johnson also works to support the expanding Civil Rights Movement of the time while fighting to maintain corporate operations.

Godfather Of Harlem Season 3 Release Date

Epix gave the project a series order on April 25, 2018, for a first season that will have 10 episodes and air in 2019. Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein will pen the series’ scripts; they’ll also act as executive producers alongside Markuann Smith, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, and.

The programme will also be directed by Brancato. The project’s production companies include ABC Signature Studios and Significant Productions.

Bumpy is back. #GodfatherOfHarlem will return for a new season 1.15.23 on MGM+ (EPIX is becoming MGM+). #mgmplus pic.twitter.com/57O7RghKXt — Godfather of Harlem on MGM+ (@GodfatherHarlem) September 28, 2022

On June 19, 2018, it was announced that John Ridley would direct the series’ debut episode. The sitcom got renewed for a second season on February 12, 2020; its debut was set for April 18, 2021. On January 13, 2022, the show’s third season was ordered. Godfather of Harlem Season 3 can thus be expected to premiere in December 2022.

Godfather Of Harlem Season 3 Cast

Bumpy Johnson, the Harlem Godfather, is portrayed by actor Forest Whitaker. Whitaker is a well-known actor in Hollywood and the recipient of an Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award.

He has acted in a number of movies, including The Butler, The Great Debaters, and Black Panther. He has been in TV shows like Empire, Young Rock, and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.

In season three of Godfather of Harlem, Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his role as Vincent “Chin” Gigante. D’Onofrio has established himself as a significant antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout the years with roles like Kingpin in Daredevil, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Echo. In non-superhero movies like The Unforgivable, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and The Magnificent Seven, he has had roles.

Forest Whitaker (Andor) as Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson

Vincent D’Onofrio (Ratched) as Vincent “Chin” Gigante

Ilfenesh Hadera (Blue Bloods) as Mayme Johnson

Lucy Fry (Last Looks) as Stella Gigante

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (WeCrashed) as Elise Johnson

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) as Congressman Adam Clayton Powell

Michael Raymond-James (Law & Order: Organized Crime) as Joe Colombo

Jason Alan Carvell (NCIS: New Orleans) as Malcolm X

Godfather Of Harlem Season 3 Plot

The notorious heroin conduit known as the French Connection, which connects Marseilles with New York City, is under Bumpy’s control in the second season.

Of course, that entails going up against the city’s other criminal gangs. Bumpy is motivated by Malcolm X’s call for Black economic nationalism, but the way he carries out this idea in the actual world puts him at conflict with practically everyone, including his wife, daughter, and Malcolm.

The third season of the sitcom would see Bumpy constantly being reminded that he made his riches by trampling on people’s necks.

Bumpy will get one step closer to discovering that he is harming the community more than he is helping it in the upcoming season because the writers aim to set him on the road to redemption. Cassius Clay and Malcolm X’s characters might also be given more in-depth attention in the prospective third season.

Godfather Of Harlem Storyline

Following the notorious criminal Ellsworth Raymond Johnson, the programme reveals the true story of the godfather of Harlem. He was arrested for peddling heroin, earning the moniker “Bumpy Jhonson.”

He returns as his prison term is about to end and observes the Italian gang occupying the city. He intervenes when he sees the Genovese family growing in power via their systematic murders and other crimes and the community deteriorating due to the drug epidemic.

He began calling the attention of politicians and civil rights leaders to Harlem city in an effort to revitalise the area and fight for its Black residents. The Muslim minister joins him once he starts chatting to Malcolm X. The emergence of a political regime in the city prompts various mobs to prepare for homicide and civil unrest.

Bumpy Johnson, the godfather, is portrayed by Academy Award nominee Forest Whitaker. Alejandro “El Guapo” Villabuena, who is portrayed by Luis Guzman, is a close buddy of Bumpy. Muslim minister Malcolm X is portrayed by Nigél Thatch.

Playing Mayme Johnson, Bumpy’s wife, is Ilfenesh Hadera. Bumpy’s daughter Elise Johnson is portrayed by Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Del Chance and Nat Pettigrew, Bumpy’s dependable men, are played by Elvis Nolasco and Erik LaRay Harvey.

Godfather Of Harlem Season 2 Ending

Bumpy is seen taking his time to stand up again after his right-hand guy passes away as season 2 comes to a close. With the death of Bumpy’s soldier, Bonano is feeling more and more prepared to defeat Bumpy. There was just one option left: to get his head above water.

In order to preserve his position, Bumpy later strikes a deal with Bonano. He makes the partnership after taking an oath of honesty and trust. Captain Omar is making Elise an offer over there. However, she confesses to Omar that she still has emotions for Malcolm and continues to meet with him in secret.

His relationship with Malcolm was being discussed by her. He withdraws his offer and commands her to leave his sight. He forbids her from going to the Mosque as she tries to meet Malcolm in her residence.

With little faith in Chin’s motives, Bonano’s men corner him. Bumpy, however, enters at precisely the right time and takes control of the French Connection. He warns Bonano’s man that he must first deal with him and his men if they want to get on with their business.

Since he has no other choice, Bonano hands over his supply to Bumpy and departs to run the East Harlem business. The conflict between Bumpy and the Italian Mafia, however, only intensifies, continuing to cause him troubles.

Chin has also succeeded in convincing Costello and Bonano that Bumpy is to blame for the deaths of Lorenzo and Richie Zambrano, a.k.a. the “Made Man,” as well as Richie Zambrano’s death.

