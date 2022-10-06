GodFather Review: If You’re A Fan Of Telugu Actor Megastar, Chiranjeevi, You’re Going To Love This Movie

Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary, and N. V. Prasad under the banners of their enterprises Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films produced the 2022 Indian Telugu-language political action film titled GodFather.

It was directed by Mohan Raja. Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satyadev Kancharana also have significant roles in the movie, which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role and is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer.

Filming in Hyderabad, Ooty, and Mumbai began in August 2021 as principal photography. Nirav Shah is in charge of the cinematography, and Thaman S is in charge of the music. The release of Godfather fell on October 5, 2022, Vijayadashami.

The Telugu version of Mohanlal’s smash hit Lucifer, dubbed GodFather, is a heady mix of cliches, heartwarming scenes, epic battles, and intricate plot turns. But it never becomes too much and is generally nice.

GodFather Theatrical Release Date

The Godfather will also be dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam before it is shown in theatres on October 5, 2022. This will coincide with the premiere of the Telugu-language version of the film.

In India, Konidela Production Company and PVR Pictures are working together to release the film. However, Sarigama Cinemas is in charge of the film’s distribution in other countries, and they are doing it through Phars Film.

GodFather Cast

Chiranjeevi as Brahma alias Brahmananda Reddy/Don Brahma

Salman Khan as Nookaraju

Nayanthara as Sathyapriya Jaidev

Puri Jagannadh as controversy venkatarao

Satyadev Kancharana as Jaidev

Murali Sharma

Sunil

Brahmaji

Samuthirakani

Tanya Ravichandran

Gangavva

Prabhu Deva in a special appearance in the song “Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar”

GodFather Storyline

A mysterious figure takes the power after a political leader passes away in the Telugu language political action thriller Godfather. The 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which was remade for the big screen, inspired the movie.

The central character of the film is an enigmatic multinational drug trafficker who operates across multiple continents. At the hospital run by the daughter of the opposition party, a leader of the ruling party passes away inexplicably. Riots break out outside the hospital as a result.

A truth seeker who was investigating the leader’s death discovered that he was really a puppet in the hands of a financial syndicate that dominates Indian politics.

He claims that the leading party has twice as much money as the state’s coffers and that the successor to the leader will be very important. He names five people who might succeed him as the future political party leader.

The political party’s leader is then overtaken by a mystery stranger who somehow finds his way into the succession. Who is this enigmatic stranger? What’s his plan? The plot of the action thriller movie is filled with surprises that keep viewers interested.

GodFather Review

The movie GodFather combines thoughtless action with a political drama. Infighting over who should succeed PKR, a renowned chief minister, led to his passing. There are two candidates: Jaidev, the son-in-law of PKR, and the affable home minister Narayan Varma (a pleasant but somewhat over Murali Sharma) (Satyadev Kancharana).

Brahma (Chiranjeevi), who controls the state’s reins of power, is a mysterious kingmaker as well. Thereafter, politicians engage in a game of cat and mouse in which they compete to trick the other. Pushpa: The Rise and KGF: Chapter 2 from earlier this year are examples of popular hits that GodFather follows. It lacks the grandeur of KGF in some places, as well as the heart and elegance of a Pushpa.

The two are well balanced, though. Due in part to the absence of a script for the most of the movie, the writing struggles. At times, it veers into unintentionally humorous terrain in an attempt to be witty. Unlike Rajneeti or Leader, it is not a sophisticated political thriller. Although well-disguised, it is an action movie in disguise. The movie uses every cliché there is, is overly dramatic, and lacks subtlety. Everything happens in slow motion, leaves are flying, and people are fainting when the hero enters.

He will immediately become qaidi number 786 once he enters prison. The movie is positively 90s. Chiranjeevi’s strength is acting, though. In the early 1990s, he made numerous films of a similar nature before becoming India’s top star. He does an excellent job of turning back time.

Chiranjeevi is required for GodFather to function. The seasoned actor more than holds his own, even though the director’s decision to give him a spectacular entrance “every” time he walks into the frame quickly becomes tiresome.

By bringing his star power and commanding presence to situations that might otherwise be weak, he carries the movie on his back. The times he is not kicking butt are when he performs at his best. What really stands out are the scenes where he subtly displays his authority and strength.

Because of Chiranjeevi’s natural cool, there are many whistle-worthy moments in the movie. While Vivek Oberoi, who played a character akin to Satyadev in Lucifer, was sincere, Satyadev doesn’t quite match up to him.

Having said that, he has taken a step in the right direction with this and it might open the door for bigger movies in the near future. Murali Sharma gives life to a figure who may have been reduced to a caricatured sidekick. However, he stands out because of his natural performance.

With his contribution to GodFather, Puri Jagannadh surprises. Although he can’t compete with Chiranjeevi, it is encouraging to see the Liger director try something new. But the biggest surprise from GodFather comes in the form of Salman Khan. His action hero reputation is upheld by the movie.

In his scenes, Bhai practically sets the screen on fire. For those who like the Mahesh Babu version Pokiri, Wanted, the Tiger 3 star’s “main kanoon ki bhi nahi sunta” phrase will be a pleasure. A scene featuring a “movie screening” feels a touch needless and disrupts the flow of the movie, but Marthand K Venkatesh’s editing is still excellent.

The hero elevation moments have a larger-than-life air because to the stirring background music by S Thaman. But the music is a complete letdown. One by one, none of them live up to the high expectations Thaman set for himself with his work in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The remaining technical details were addressed expertly. As a whole, GodFather is a colossal celebration of the Chiranjeevi brand and a gift for the veteran hero’s die-hard admirers.

