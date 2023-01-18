Good Memory Day 2023: A Day Honoring An Important Aspect Of Our Lives 

On January 19, people around the world celebrate “Good Memory Day” to reflect on and make new good memories. Around this time, we like to get out the old photo albums and share a good chuckle over a shared anecdote. The day’s name suggests that it’s a good time to put your memory to the test.

Make a game out of remembering important moments from your youth and have a day you won’t soon forget. The weekend is here, so take advantage of it by making plans for a fun adventure with the family or catching up with a close friend.

History

The study of memory has been ongoing at least since Aristotle’s time. Aristotle’s “On the Soul” contains the earliest attempts to explain memory. He made the original analogy of the mind being a blank slate and argued that people are the sum of their experiences.

This concept was later popularized by English empiricist John Locke, who also came up with the term “tabula rasa.” Herman Ebbinghaus, a German philosopher active in the mid-1800s, took a scientific approach to the study of memory. He tried various other approaches, including employing lists of meaningless syllables to generate illustrative phrases.

His research led him to identify three distinct forms of memory: sensory, working, and permanent. The ideas of a learning curve and a forgetting curve can be traced back to Ebbinghaus as well.

Human experience, according to a theory advanced by Richard Semon in 1904, permanently alters the structure of individual brain cells called neurons. What you’re describing is an engram, also known as a memory trace. Researchers led by American psychologist Karl Lashley used mazes to test the hypothesis that different parts of the brain were responsible for storing different types of information.

Recent research suggests that the brain uses three distinct phases to process information: encoding, storage, and retrieval. These operations need to be in sync for memory retrieval to occur in the human brain. Even though memories can begin forming in a fetus, most adults have trouble recalling their early years until at least the age of three or four. However, that’s OK! After all, who among us doesn’t occasionally experience a lapse in memory?

Good Memory Day is here to bring back fond memories and inspire you to make new ones in the years to come. In the meantime, remember people who have trouble remembering and be kind to them.

How To Celebrate

To honor Good Memory Day, you may take a trip down memory lane and compile useful information for future reference. The item in question could be similar to a scrapbook in that it contains a variety of objects. Or it might be as simple as an old photo album with captions recalling the happy times captured therein. Making a scrapbook or memory book is a great way to commemorate this special occasion because of the value of visual recollections.

5 Unknown Facts About Memory

Unlimited Strength

The human brain has the capacity to store nearly 2.5 petabytes of information, making the amount of information it can recall practically infinite.

Maintaining A Regular Sleep Schedule Is Essential

Better cognitive performance and longer-lasting memories are two of the many benefits of getting enough shut-eye each night.

When Does It Become Too Much?

Over a billion neurons can communicate with one another in our brains, and each neuron can form up to a thousand synapses.

Persistent Recollections

To ensure that our memories remain intact throughout time, our brains employ a sophisticated mechanism called the hippocampus.

Put The Blame On The Entrance

Short-term memory lapses are prevalent when we enter a new room to perform anything since the brain receives a signal that we’ve moved to a different location and should forget the previous one.

How To Make Your Memory Better

For Good Memory Day, we pay extra close attention to the finer points. People who worry that their recollections aren’t up to par may benefit from engaging in memory-enhancing brain activities.

Try out some of these memory and thinking drills:

Conceive And Perform Mental Calculations

Instead of going for a calculator, it is best to perform simple math calculations in your head.

Gain Proficiency In A New Tongue

Studies have shown that those who study a second language really have more gray matter in their brains than individuals who just study one language.

Train Your Memory By Memorizing Lists And Answering Recall Questions

Attempting to memorize something and then being tested on it an hour later is a great way to get a good mental workout. This can be anything from a list of presidents of the United States to a list of items you need to buy.

Create Mental Maps

Make a challenge for yourself by drawing a map of your destination from memory and then judging how well you did.

