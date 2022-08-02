Google Pixel 6a Release Date: Why Is Google Holding Back On The Introduction Of This Device For So Long?

The Pixel 6a 5G, Google’s brand-new mid-range smartphone for 2022, is almost ready for its public debut. The user experience on Google’s other A-series smartphones, which were released in the past, has been very comparable to that of the company’s flagship devices.

Due to the fact that it is a member of the Pixel 6 series, which was introduced in 2021, the Pixel 6a 5G is not unique. The Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro are premium variants that both are equipped with the Google Tensor chipset.

At this year’s Google I/O conference, the company revealed a number of new products, including the Pixel Buds Pro, the Pixel Watch, the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, an Android tablet, and the Pixel 6a 5G. The Pixel 6a 5G will be the very first product that is made available to the public among all of the others.

Also Read:

Details About the Pricing and Availability of the Google Pixel 6a

The price of the Google Pixel 6a is $449, which is equivalent to £399 and $749 in Australian dollars. The 21st of July marks the beginning of pre-orders in the United States and Australia, and the 28th of July marks the beginning of the phone’s retail availability. It comes as something of a surprise to us that we are hearing about it so quickly, given how far in the future that is.

There has been no announcement made on the UK release date as of yet, so it is possible that it could be even further in the future, but it will be coming. It is available in the hues white, green, and black, or to give the colors their technical names, chalk, sage, and charcoal, respectively.

Google Pixel 6a Camera

The primary camera on the Pixel 6a is exactly the same as the primary camera on the Pixel 5a 5G, the model that came before the Pixel 6a. It is precisely known as the 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 1/2.55″ image sensor, and it has a field of vision that is 77 degrees, an aperture of /1.7, and 1.4 million pixels.

Because it is still an outstanding camera, the primary camera on the Pixel 6a should perform even better than it did in past iterations of the phone, despite the fact that the underlying technology has not changed. This is due to the fact that both the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 6 Pro make use of the same Google Tensor processor, which possesses a substantially greater computing capabilities than anything else that has ever been used in a Pixel phone.

A second camera with an ultra-wide angle and a field of view of 114 degrees can be found on the Pixel 6a. This camera has an aperture of 2.2 and a field of view of 114 degrees. In contrast to the first snapper, this one is completely fresh off the production line.

It contains fewer pixels than before—12 MP to be exact—but they are bigger than previously (1.25 m), which may aid in low-light settings because bigger pixels can capture more light at once. This ultra-wide lens was designed for use with the Sony IMX386 image sensor. It should be noted that the front-facing 8MP IMX355 sensor-powered selfie camera on the Pixel 6a is the same as the one found on the Pixel 6; to put it another way, it has the same specifications.

Read More:

Memory and Storage of Google Pixel 6a

There will be a great deal of dissatisfaction among current Pixel fans. The new smartphone will only come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space as default. In spite of the fact that additional models with increased memory and storage space are predicted, Google has not yet confirmed such rumours. Memory on the Pixel 6 may be expanded up to 256 gigabytes, and it comes standard with 8 gigabytes. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro boasts 12 gigabytes of memory and up to 512 gigabytes of storage space.

Google Pixel 6a Design and Display

Similar to the other Pixel 6 smartphones, the Google Pixel 6a sports a punch-hole cutout in the centre of its 6.1-inch OLED screen. The resolution is 1080 by 2400, and it has 429 pixels per inch. It also supports HDR, however the refresh rate is only 60 hertz, which may be disappointing to some people.

At least it has an Always-on Display, which is a feature that’s not standard on all mid-range smartphones. The design of the phone is comparable to that of its brothers; it has a camera bar, but the lens cut-outs are smaller than usual, which, in our opinion, lends the device an air of increased discretion.

Have you met #Pixel6a?



🔒 Fast and secure with Google Tensor and Titan M2

📸 Take better photos with Magic Eraser, Night Sight & Real Tone

🔋Lasts up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver*

—all starting at $449.



Order yours from the Google Store today: https://t.co/Nx9ssvJSiu pic.twitter.com/KQjwNhrTVH — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) July 28, 2022

It has what Google refers to as a “3D thermoformed composite back,” which is essentially just a fancier way of expressing that it is made of plastic. At the very least, this ought to make it more robust to drops. It measures 152.2 by 71.8 by 8.9 millimeters and weighs 178 grammes. The screen is coated by Gorilla Glass 3, which makes it more durable than regular glass but not as durable as some other screens. A “tactile metal frame” and an IP67 classification signify that the Pixel 6a is resistant to dust and water, respectively.

Google Pixel 6a Performance and Specs

This should make the Pixel 6a just as powerful as those other handsets, and it also explains why they get the same camera functionality. The Google Tensor chip is carried over from the older phones and is included in the Pixel 6a. In addition to that, you will have access to 6 gigabytes of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 gigabytes of internal storage space, both of which are quite common features for a phone of this price range.

I don’t know why people have issues with pixel 6a. If you are tired of heavy and big Android phone, Pixel 6a is blessing in disguise.



If i didn’t have iPhone 13 and had to pick one. I will go for pixel 6a as my primary phone. #pixel6a #TeamPixel pic.twitter.com/zdfrr9PfDO — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) August 1, 2022

The operating system is Android 12, and Google has already announced that the Pixel 6a will receive five years’ worth of software updates. Unfortunately, the handset was released too soon for Android 13, but it will eventually get that update. In addition to that, it possesses a fingerprint scanner that is embedded underneath the display as well as dual speakers.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com