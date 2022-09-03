GoPro Hero 11 Release Date: The Most Recent Model Of Its Well Known Action Camera

According to prior performance, GoPro will probably introduce the Hero 11 Black, the newest iteration of its renowned action camera, sometime in the course of the following month.

And now, a tons of Hero 11 photos that were recently leaked online are feeding these launch rumours. Roland Quandt of the German website WinFuture has access to the official GoPro Hero 11 Black marketing images. Strangely, there are no obvious outward design changes between the camera and the $400 Hero 10 Black.

Even the unique, cyan blue GoPro logo that was first used last year to mark the 10th anniversary of the product looks to have survived. As a result, market observers currently predict that the most significant product improvements will occur inside the engine.

Some of these improvements might take the shape of faster frame rates and better camera resolution. On the software side, additional upgrades are likely.

GoPro Hero 11 Release Date and Price

Every year in the fall, the American company GoPro releases its Hero camera series as has been tradition. The firm has traditionally introduced its goods in September, ensuring the future launches in October, dating back to the ancestors GoPro Hero HD cameras. In September 2021, the most recent GoPro Hero 10 was also made available.

As a result, anticipate that the GoPro Hero 11 will be released sometime in September 2022. The camera will likely thereafter go on sale in October 2022. (It will reportedly be on sale a few days before DJI Pocket 3, which is scheduled to go on sale in November 2022.)

An intriguing indicator of the rise in inflation in important GoPro markets will be the price of the GoPro Hero 11 Black. Although we don’t anticipate the camera to include many remarkable new capabilities that would necessitate a significant price increase from the Hero 10 Black’s current $499 / £479 / AU$659 tag, an increase of around $50 seems plausible.

Additionally, we anticipate GoPro to actively promote its GoPro Subscription for the camera, which should once again offer a $100 / £100 / AU$150 discount to people who don’t mind joining the company’s membership service (which can be cancelled at any time).

GoPro Hero 11 Design

The GoPro Black series’ exterior underwent its most recent substantial update. In comparison to the previous iteration, its shell was 10mm taller and 9mm wider.

This changed with the series’ move in sensor technology, but it didn’t seem like a big deal compared to designs from earlier generations because you don’t need a separate mount case because of the built-in mount fingers. By adding a 1/4-inch threaded mounting point, GoPro might improve these interchangeable mount fingers.

This is perhaps more difficult than it seems because it would probably necessitate redesigning the hinge system for the fingers as well as drilling deeper holes for the mount’s base to fit into the GoPro Hero 11 Black camera body.

On the basis of the most recent image leaks, it also looks implausible. It would allow you to directly attach the camera to a tripod plate, though.

Similar to GoPro’s very understated improvement of an oleophobic coating on the GoPro Hero 10 Black’s lens glass, this would be a similar process.

GoPro Hero 11 Display

Although a larger rear display would be advantageous, we do not want the GoPro Hero 11 Black to become noticeably larger. A more comfortable method to compose your photographs and use the system UI would be to remove some of the blank border surrounding the 2.27-inch back LCD of the Hero 10 Black.

A bigger screen is also likely to consume more power, but this might be reduced by adopting a panel that is more effective. A display’s power consumption is impacted by the backplane technologies used in LCD and OLED screens, including LTPO, LTPS, IGZO, and a-Si.

We don’t exactly know the specifications of the GoPro Hero 10 Black display’s technology, but we’re going to assume it doesn’t use top-dog LTPO, which these days is only frequently found in OLED screens.

One excellent option might be an OLED display with high resolution. OLED panels haven’t been used in many action cameras up until now, but the DJI Action 2 has one.

It is not really necessary for the Hero 10 Black to have a more advanced display because its rear LCD can already reach about 800 nits. However, the OLED’s vivid contrast would make up for whatever other technical shortcomings the camera could have.

GoPro Hero 11 Sensor

A new and larger sensor is consistently among our top priorities whenever we begin to consider the next-generation GoPro. It entails improved native light sensitivity, a broader dynamic range, and improved capacity to deal with bad lighting—areas where GoPros still fall short.

However, it’s most likely that the GoPro Hero 11 Black won’t include a new sensor. GoPro has been using three generations of each Sony sensor it employs for the past ten years before replacing them.

The Sony IMX677 would appear in the GoPro Hero 11 Black for the third time. Of course, there are external pressures. Although the DJI Action 2 has a larger 1/1.7-inch sensor, it simply cannot outperform the Hero 10 Black in imaging, so the pressure is not yet too great.

A slightly larger sensor that still allows 4K at 120 frames per second and 5K video capture is not known to exist in a Sony product, either.

Here are the sensors used in the Black series over the last ten years for those who are interested. The business may be exploring a new model with a 1-inch sensor given that GoPro’s CEO has stated that new lines will be released this year.

The Sony IMX383, a 20MP sensor with 5.3K, 4K, and 2.7K video capabilities, is the logical choice. It would undoubtedly result in a substantially larger action camera, which would be less alluring to many potential GoPro purchasers. Put it in a new line, though, and customers who place a higher priority on image quality will have another choice to think about.

