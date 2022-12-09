Green Monday 2022: Facts and History

The days known as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Green Monday are all special days that are connected in some way to the holiday shopping that takes place at the end of the calendar year for the majority of people. Get ready to acquire further knowledge regarding Green Monday!

History Of Green Monday

This relatively new shopping day is only 12 years old and was first described by eBay in 2007 as the day with the highest volume of online purchases during the month of December. Green Monday got its name from the fact that the second Monday of December is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the entire month. This is because Christmas shopping deadlines tend to fall on the second Monday of December.

It is also the last Monday before Christmas that has at least 10 days until the holiday, which is significant if the present you purchased needs at least 10 business days to arrive at its destination. Green Monday is typically the day when retailers offer some of the best deals of the year, with prices that can compete favourably with those offered on Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

Major retailers like as Walmart, Target, and Amazon all participate in Green Monday events. They are able to prolong the enthusiasm surrounding Black Friday and the holiday shopping season by their participation in these events. Because it’s the second busiest day for online shopping, people sometimes refer to it as “Cyber Monday part 2,” and discounts can be rather large.

The vast majority of Baby Boomers prefer to perform their shopping in-person, which makes the internet component particularly appealing to members of Generation X and Millennials.

Green Monday gets its name from the fact that consumers are more inclined to spend money on goods and services on that day, given that there are now fewer than two weeks till Christmas. People feel a sense of urgency on Green Monday, which translates into increased online purchases as they rush to finish their holiday shopping.

Although the day has never been as well pushed or structured as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, a large number of retailers have joined in on the holiday shopping frenzy by providing offers that cannot be passed up.

How To Celebrate Green Monday

Join in the celebration of Green Monday by trying out any of the following activities:

Buy Stuff On The Internet

The main theme for this day is to make sure you finish filling all of the requests on the Christmas lists of kids, friends, and other family members. Several decades ago, the advent of online shopping revolutionised the practise of buying items at the last minute. Everything can be shipped straight to your home. Obviously, that’s if it’s ordered in time to get here before Christmas. As a result, it is customary to complete all holiday shopping by the following Green Monday.

Join the Green Movement

Despite the fact that this day was given its moniker because of the financial impact it has on the retail industry, that doesn’t mean it can’t also be filled with lighthearted celebration. Green Monday can be celebrated in a variety of unique ways, such as donning an all-green outfit from head to toe or simply donning a green blouse or sweater.

Cook Up Some Veggies

Putting together a festive treat to share with loved ones. Green Monday might be an excellent day to bake something green. You could bake some cookies and coat them with festive green icing, or you could bake some fresh bread and tie it up with a bright green ribbon to give as a present.

Prepare Your Purchases in Advance

Maybe it’s time to start thinking about next year’s goals and plans so you don’t have to deal with the same issues again. Green Monday is a great day to get a head start on next year’s Christmas shopping. Have those stuff available and then be more prepared for the future!

Read More:

Reasons To Love Green Monday

It saves us at the last second

Looking for the perfect present is challenging. So difficult, that we’d rather do it tomorrow. But at some point, tomorrow become “just a few days left until Christmas”, and we’re wondering where the time went! Green Monday gives us the chance to redeem ourselves by saving money on products that would have been far more expensive if we’d done our shopping earlier. It all works out!

We don’t have to fight crowds

Holiday shopping comes with a variety of peeves: crowded shops, dirty shelves, and hard parking circumstances. Green Monday is an online retail day, so stay home, get cosy, and reduce a great deal of worry!

It’s a reminder that the holidays are nigh

In the intricacy of everyday living, we tend to lose track of time. Tuesdays feel like Thursdays and this week feels like last week. Green Monday grounds us in time so it doesn’t feel like Christmas is jumping out of nowhere (even if it most definitely is!)

Final Words

One of the busiest and most lucrative shopping days of the year for retailers is Green Monday. Green Monday, always the second Monday of December, is a symbol of the frantic last-minute gift-buying that many people do before the Christmas holiday. That’s because December 23 is traditionally the last day to order gifts online and have them delivered in time for Christmas.