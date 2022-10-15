Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Release Date: A Dark, Twisted Version Of The Famous Classic By Carlo Collodi

Pinocchio, directed by Guillermo del Toro and to be streamed on Netflix, has its premiere date announced more than a month after the first real look at the film.

The film will be a retelling of the story of the titular wooden puppet, who battles between his desire for adventure and dreams of being a kind lad.

Del Toro will co-write the script as well as co-direct the film. Pinocchio, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is said to be a more sinister retelling of the classic fairy tale “Pinocchio” written by Carlo Collodi. Additionally, the story features a musical component.

This year, Guillermo del Toro, who won an Oscar for directing, is hard at work filming his newest fairy-tale inspired offering, Pinocchio, which is scheduled to be released on Netflix in December 2022.

There has been a lot of uncertainty between the two projects because Disney will also present its own live-action revival of Pinocchio, which is also set for 2022, in addition to the picture that will be released by Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Release Date

As of the time that this article was written, the release date for del Toro’s Pinocchio is scheduled for the month of December 2022. As the holiday season draws closer, a more specific date and a longer trailer are likely to be released.

Since it was produced by Netflix, there is no doubt that it will be available on the popular streaming platform, but there have been no announcements regarding its potential theatrical run.

Pinocchio, directed by Guillermo del Toro, has an official teaser trailer that gives a sneak peek at “a narrative you may believe you know, but you don’t,” as Sebastian J. Cricket, played by Ewan McGregor, says, see, things are already different. This trailer features some stop-motion animation, and it looks great.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Cast

Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, and Burn Gorman all lend their voices to the stop-motion animated musical fantasy film Pinocchio. The following is a verified list of the many characters and the actors who voice them:

Gregory Mann as Pinocchio

Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket

David Bradley as Master Geppetto

Ron Perlman as Mangiafuoco

Tilda Swinton as the Fairy with Turquoise Hair

Christoph Waltz as the Fox

Cate Blanchett as Sprezzatura the Monkey

Tim Blake Nelson as the Coachman

Finn Wolfhard as Lampwick/Lucignolo

John Turturro as Master Cherry

Burn Gorman as the Carabiniere

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Plot

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which is set in Italy during Benito Mussolini’s rule, transforms Carlo Collodi’s original Italian story through del Toro’s recognisable gothic lens. The puppet used by this filmmaker was made from wood from a tree that grew next to a boy’s grave.

Geppetto, the boy’s father, hopes to have a kid back to him, but instead receives Pinocchio, an unfinished, scraggly wooden mannequin who cheerfully introduces a touch of utter mayhem into his new father’s life.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Storyline

To bring its characters and setting to life, the animated film Pinocchio will employ the stop-motion technique. In the teaser, a 3D landscape that is both realistic and cartoonish, with charm reminiscent of Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, gives us a peek of the movie’s appearance.

The movie will undoubtedly adopt Gris Grimly’s version of Pinocchio’s visual interpretation, which is incredibly wicked and nasty but still enjoyable, so the adorable whimsy won’t be present throughout.

Pinocchio is a well-known story about a wooden kid created by a lonely woodcarver who longs to become a real boy. However, every rendition of a classic tale requires a twist, as these trailers are quick to point out. The twist is practically the heart of the story in del Toro’s adaptation.

In Pinocchio, we follow Sebastian J. Cricket’s (Ewan McGregor’s) internal journey as the Talking Cricket who resides inside the wooden boy’s very heart. Building on the innate bond between Pinocchio and the Cricket while more closely connecting their respective fates together, this is an intriguing path in which to take the original material.

Since the Cricket is a part of Pinocchio’s heart, it is possible that he may have some opinions on the matter of his growing up to be a boy. The decision also suggests that Cricket’s character will likely receive more attention, elevating him from supporting voice of consciousness to main character status.

